No to e-bikes on TOPS property
The surprising decision by the city Parks Department to allow Class 1 e-bikes on city trails open to bicycles — in a pilot program — has caused consternation and conflict in the outdoor recreation community.
While there is some ambiguity at various levels of government as to how e-bikes are defined and regulated, city and county governments across Colorado nevertheless have determined to allow, ban or limit e-bikes on their trails depending on their own perspectives — showing that there isn’t yet consistency in how these vehicles should be managed.
What is clear is that the Trails, Parks and Open Space (TOPS) ordinance states that “no motorized vehicles…shall be permitted on trails, open space or parks supported by this ordinance.” Among these TOPS-funded properties are Red Rock Canyon (Manitou Section 16 included) and Stratton Open Spaces, and about half of Ute Valley Park — all mountain-biking meccas. According to the TOPS language, if it has a motor, it’s motorized. E-bikes have motors.
TOPS was passed in 1997 — and amended in 2003 and 2013 — by a vote of the people. If the city feels the need to allow e-bikes on TOPS properties, it too should be taken to the voters. Otherwise, they should go forward with their pilot project minus TOPS trails.
Linda Hodges
Colorado Springs
Cancel culture makes no sense
Dr. Seuss has written well over four dozen books for young and older children. Many books such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “Hop on Pop,” “Fox in Socks,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket” are easy and fun to read. They are educational, as well. Our children and grandchildren have thoroughly enjoyed these books and are still enjoying them. These books are a great way to teach children phonics.
I have been told that “Peter Pan,” “The Sound of Music,” and other great, wholesome programs have been canceled. At Christmas, we would always watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas.” We tried to find them last Christmas or any other programs with the true meaning of Christmas, but none was available.
The Grammy awards a few weeks ago, during prime time, were very vulgar, and risque. Two women were simulating sex! I am baffled at how the previous programs can be banned and yet that display was approved.
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs
Common sense and gun laws
If our politicians had common sense, they would first have the 2,000-plus gun laws that are on the books enforced. If our politicians had common sense, they would look at the cities of Chicago and Washington, D.C., that have some of the most restricted gun laws in the nation, and see that restricting gun ownership by law-abiding citizens does not work.
If our politicians had common sense, they would look at the state of Maine which has open carry and see what their gun crime rate is. If our politicians had common sense, they would, and probably do realize that adding more gun laws is only a feel-good reaction and does nothing to curtail mass shootings.
It is strictly their way of making it look like they are doing something, so that they get to remain in office. If our politicians had common sense, they would vote for what their constituents want, and just not vote along party lines.
If our politicians had common sense, they would get to doing the job, that they were elected for, and quit the petty bickering between the major parties. If our politicians had common sense, they would work for the American people and just not for getting reelected.
James Bond
Colorado Springs
Free-flowing traffic on the highway
The letter of complaint written by Larry V. Guerin on Tuesday fell on deaf ears — at least my deaf ears.
I, too, have driven on highways and byways from Orlando, Fla., to Washington, D.C., to Boston and from San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and virtually all points between. As the population of an area grows … as it has in Colorado Springs, the arduous and untoward driving experience also grows. And believe me, it is only going to get worse.
When I lived in Washington, D.C., my normal nonrush hour 45-minute commute was a 2-hour “parking lot” most weekdays.
Back in the late 1970s, the city of Minneapolis instituted interstate highway traffic controls by erecting traffic lights on its interstate access ramps. While the wait for a green light was a “bother”, the resulting free-flowing traffic on the highway was wonderful.
As many of us know, impatient drives while making an attempt to access the interstate, often speed up and brake several times while entering a busy freeway. Their braking ends up causing those drivers on the highway to often brake. That additional braking causes even more drivers to brake, thus causing a traffic backup that could last for miles. Controlling entering traffic access truly helps prevent backups and coincidently prevents rear-ending accidents.
John Wear
Elbert
No last-minute advertising
When we vote for political candidates, the information listed on the ballot is their name and party affiliation. They are not allowed to include an advertisement that advocates their candidacy. We must research the candidates in advance and know what they stand for.
Ballot Issue One is contrary to this principle. If you vote yes on Issue One, it will allow government entities to include an advertisement advocating for the tax increase they are proposing. No similar opportunity would be provided to those opposed to the measure.
Voters can and do form their opinions base upon research and information readily available during the election cycle.
They do not need last-minute advertising, on the ballot, advocating in favor of the issue (tax increase) and attempting to sway their vote.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs