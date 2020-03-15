No to ADUs in single-family zones
I am strongly opposed to allowing the intrusion of the accessory dwelling units into our single-family neighborhoods. I moved to Colorado Springs in 1964 and have lived in the Old North End for the 56 years since then. I renovated the two old homes that I have lived in, to keep them updated. I moved to this neighborhood becuase of the historic homes and the single-family zoning.
We take pride in our community and don’t want the pollution of the ADUs to downgrade the area.
An example of our pride in the area is the flower bed in the 2100 North Cascade median. About 11 years ago, the city requested that the neighborhoods would take over the maintenance of the many flower beds and we responded. We paid for flowers the first year with the Parks Department furnishing them later.
Our flower bed won first prize for the best display for three years. The city did not water the medians for one year. We responded by purchasing flowering bushes and watering them with hoses from the neighbors along the street. We kept the flower beds alive.
If the City Council wishes to experiment with the ADUs, it should do it in new developments so that the buyers would be aware that ADUs are permitted. It is not fair to the property owners in existing single-family zones to be forced to allow their encroachment. This is the USA, not Russia.
Jerry Weiss
Colorado Springs
Get rid of new parking fees
I love the dinning and shopping in downtown Colorado Springs. Some of my favorite places are Jack Quinn’s, La Baguette, King’s Chef Diner, Poor Richards and Cacao Chocolates. But now that I have to pay for parking on weekends I won’t be coming very often. You want my business, then get rid of the weekend and evening parking fees!
Susan Haines
Colorado Springs
You are the main line of defense
Fast food will feed the coronavirus pandemic. Why? It is well-documented that personal hygiene in washing your hands, not touching your face and similar actions, is the first line of defense against the virus, as well as the strain of flu viruses.
But how many people go through the drive thru, or pick up their food that they eat with their hands (think french fries, bread items on our sandwiches) without doing anything to kill the germs on their hands from every contact surface they and hundreds of other people have touched (think door handles, stair rails,).
We are now ingesting those germs without thinking about it.
How many times have I witnessed young children playing in a play area, only to come and take a few bites of sandwich or fries, and run back in to crawl or climb around things that has been contaminated by hundreds of other children.
If you go a a cruise, you notice that the first several days, there is a staff member there assisting everyone to disinfect their hands upon entering a eating location. Maybe we should have the same type of practice in fast food restaurants to require you sanitize your hands when you pick up your order, or give sanitizing wipes to people in the drive thru.
You are the main line of defense against the coronavirus, so do it right.
Curt McCully
Woodland Park
How about some realism?
The Colorado Legislature is trying to create a state public health insurance option. Some have questioned the need for it.
Most Americans get their health insurance coverage from employer-provided policies, Medicare, the military, the VA, or Medicaid. But about 20-30 million Americans are not covered by any of the above. Large numbers of this group are self-employed or employees of small businesses. For years, their choices were to go uninsured, buy very expensive health insurance policies, or buy barebones policies which covered little. Thousands went through bankruptcy either because of large medical bills when they were uninsured, or large bills not covered by their inadequate health insurance policies.
Ten years ago, “Obamacare” (the Affordable Care Act) was created by Congress. Like most bills that actually pass into law, it was a compromise and could have used some revisions. But, that was impossible as the attitude of Republicans was “no changes, just repeal it.” In the years since, Republicans have never come up with a new, detailed alternative plan for our health care system.
Since 2017, Republicans have succeeded in damaging Obamacare to the point that a very strong court challenge is probably going to get rid of it. President Donald Trump has said that if reelected, he will come out with a “great” replacement plan in 2021. Don’t hold your breath.
I think the proposed public option is a good idea. If a public option for health coverage passes in Colorado, then the otherwise uninsured here will have better choices, even as others face huge problems in other states.
I note that opponents of the public option now proposed are still using vague phrases as an alternative. They say health plans for the uninsured should offer “more choice and more competition.” I can just see an uninsured man being told he needs a $100,000 heart operation and saying to the surgeon that he will go to another doctor and get the surgery done for much less. How about some realism for once?
Jeff Smith
Colorado Springs
Correction
A March 13 letter to the editor about Air Force Academy coaches was edited to include several coaches’ last names. Coach Chris Gobrecht, head women’s basketball coach, should have been included in the list. Letters to the editor should always contain the first and last names of named subjects.