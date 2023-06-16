No taco special any longer

How many readers have experienced the same blatant lies when trying to receive the many years long “Rockies Taco Special” at your local Taco bell franchises?

This started many years ago when Carlos Gonzalez was hitting home runs. Tonight when I attempted to order a Rockies Taco Special, I was told by a manager that it is no longer available and has not been for quite some time! He told me that corporate headquarters stopped supporting it months ago with the Yum brands takeover. He also told me he has had many upset customers as a result. Some managers might choose to honor it as they try to keep customers but they are no longer compensated.

Why has this not made news? Does Taco Bell corporate management not wish to be held accountable? I realize the Rockies are a perpetual doormat due to poor management but it is disingenuous, and they should be held accountable or quit promoting the Rockies Taco Special every time they score more than 7 runs since it is no longer supported.

Curtis Kosley

Colorado Springs

Absolutely no need to rush

The Gazette Viewpoint yesterday detailed the costly ($2.6 billion) Colorado energy regulations that mandate energy cuts of 7% by 2026 and 20% by 2030 in more than 8,000 buildings in the state. The Viewpoint concludes with the question: Why the rush? I would add the question: Why has Gov Polis’ Greenhouse Gas Roadmap bill not been suspended/reconsidered since China has withdrawn from the Global Climate Change program and is building coal-fired electric power plants at the rate of 26 plants per year?

Global warming emissions went up 6% during 2021, and there is now zero chance that the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold by 2030 can be avoided.

So the answers to the questions above are that the local, state, and federal climate change programs must all be reevaluated in terms of long-term benefit versus short-term costs, and there is absolutely no need to rush.

Russell L Elsberry

Colorado Springs

Water-saving ideas

I enjoyed the article on Arizona and its extreme need for more water. The proposed plan to desalinize water from the ocean off Mexico and pipe/pump it to Arizona has many problems, as pointed out by the well written article. Piping it 200 miles inland and 2,000 feet uphill makes no sense.

I have been studying the water shortage issue for 20 years. I recently sent a formal letter with a mind map of alternative solutions, to the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, about saving the Colorado River. Here are a few ideas:

First, the upper basin states along the Colorado River should help California fund many additional water desalinization plants along the California Coast, so that its agriculture could use that water and reduce its need for water from the Colorado River. The Imperial Valley uses huge amounts of river water to grow food for the whole country. The less water California needs to pump from the river means more water for Arizona and other basin states and more water left in the river.

Second, the high power transmission lines from the turbines at Lakes Mead and Powell crossing many miles to Nevada and California are very old and inefficient losing lots of energy along the way. The company American Super Conductor and others make a much more efficient high voltage cross country transmission line. Less energy lost in transmission equals less energy needed to be generated by the water turbines, equals more water left in the reservoirs and river.

Third, require land developers in the basin states, as part of their development costs, to help fund water pipe replacements in cities where there are many acre feet of water lost due to old leaky pipes. I have many more water-saving ideas.

John Hawk

Colorado Springs

Cartoon captured the response

Kudos to Bill Bramhall for his political cartoon published in the Wednesday edition of the Gazette. He has captured the essence of the Republican response to Donald Trump’s indictment perfectly. And kudos to The Gazette’s editorial staff for choosing to print it.

Barbara Strain

Colorado Springs

Biden dishonest, too

While I agree with William Cooper’s opinion that Ron DeSantis would be a great choice for POTUS, his statement about Donald Trump: “in stark contrast to Biden, he is dishonest, ....” Seriously? Even though the Democratic machine and mainstream media choose to ignore it, Biden Inc. has clearly sold influence on many occasions. That is dishonest.

Mike McTigue

Colorado Springs

A lost tradition

It used to be that the Gazette, Denver Post and past newspapers, The Free Press and Rocky Mountain News would show on their front pages an American flag and “Fly your flag” for such holidays as Flag Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, etc.

Sadly, somehow that has been lost over the years.

Michael L. Larsen

Colorado Springs