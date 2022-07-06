No stranger to death
I have looked at abortion from several points of view. From abortion rights as well as against abortion rights. Abortion always ends up with the same conclusion. A life has been ended. How is this activity defined? Homicide, suicide, infanticide, murder, manslaughter, genocide, fratacide? Of course also, natural causes, accident, disease. But these are encompassed within a single word: death.
Americans are no stranger to death. The entertainment industry, especially film and television, have relied on violence and death as the main staple to attract viewers. From the earliest films, western and crime tales kept us enthralled and wanting more. How many bad guys and Indians have been killed on the screen of the cowboy movies? Even today, the crime shows on TV carries the theme that, “everybody has a gun.”
Even long before I appeared on earth, history has been the scene of huge examples of violence and death. In my lifetime, America has been at war over half of it. World War II, the Cold war, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. America is war-weary.
So could this submersion in death and violence be a root cause of our indifference to killing the future of perhaps outstanding people?
I would have thought that maternal instinct would have prohibited even the thought of abortion. It appears that my thinking was incorrect.
That life that has been started in it’s mothers womb is not just a blob of protoplasm. It has a name. It starts as a zygote. Becomes an embryo then a fetus and at term it is an infant.
Unwanted child, to me, is an oxymoron. But I guess there are some who do not want children. In that case, they are preventable. There are so many methods of contraception today that an unwanted pregnancy is inexcusable.
I don’t understand, nor do I want to understand, how any woman or doctor can uproot from its safe place in its mother’s womb, a future citizen with the same drama and emotion as uprooting a dandelion from a flower garden. If I understood this, I fear it would dehumanize me.
All the panic over Roe v. Wade is the product of ignorance. Colorado was the first state to legalize abortion. It is available to those who want it. Watching the protests on the news programs I was amazed at the number of pregnant women wanting an abortion.
Also the women past menopause that think they might need one in the future. Roe v. Wade being overturned is not the death knell for legal abortion.
It brings that decision to its rightful place under the Constitution. The 10th amendment clearly states the federal government only has jurisdiction over what is specified in the constitution, for its power. Otherwise, they revert to the states.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
Sharing the pie
I must respond to Mike Lyga’s letter. Yes, Mr. Lyga, you do have rights equal to the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community. You have the right to boldly advocate to not face employment harassment or termination because of your sexual orientation or gender identity. Oh wait, as a nonmember of the LGBTQ+ community, you don’t face employment harassment or termination.
How about you have the right to boldly advocate to adopt or foster children regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity? Hmmm. Seems you don’t face discrimination in that area either.
Let’s try the right to boldly advocate to not be refused medical care for moral or religious reasons. Again, not a problem for you. How about the right to not be excluded from social activities because of your sexual orientation or gender identity? Sorry, you’re good there. The right to not be excluded from housing? Check. Denied health care coverage? Again, check. Marry without discrimination? Check. Play sports? Check. The list goes on.
It seems, Mr. Lyga, while you do have the same rights equal to the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community, your need to exercise these rights is extremely limited because of the lack of discrimination you face because of your sexual orientation or gender identity.
As someone who has ¾ of the pie and who professes to have nothing against members of the LGBTQ+ community, I would think it would behoove you to share the remaining fourth of the pie.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Like grade school or worse
Since the primaries, there have been several articles about the GOP and how they delight (or can’t stop themselves) from shooting each other in the foot.
First it was Steve Schleiker’s disgruntled opponent who wanted a recount since Schleiker got so many votes. That is a good one! Could it possibly be because he has been an excellent county assessor and tries to help people and is very accessible to the public? And that maybe lots of people voted for him because they like him and expect him to do a good job in this position also?
Those aren’t good enough reasons to satisfy someone who is annoyed that he can’t get his way. “Don’t confuse me with facts,” as some wit once said.
And now a felon who (amazingly) is not allowed to run for sheriff but can run for other offices, has ratted out someone who is not even his opponent so that he can’t be sheriff either!
This is like grade school or worse — “if I can’t have it then you can’t either! Nah, nah, nah — what a bunch of sore losers. It is no wonder Colorado has gone blue, when members of the same party continue to sabotage each other.
Grow up.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs