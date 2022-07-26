No ‘silver bullet’ answer
After reading your recent editorial titled ‘High-barrier’ shelters offer life instead of death”, I was reminded of a quote attributed to American essayist H.L. Menchen who wrote, “For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong.” Homelessness is a prime example of a complex problem for which there is no single “right” answer.
For much of the past ten years, I worked in Colorado Springs as a case manager for homeless Veterans, a program manager of a state-wide homeless Veteran program, and a board member of both public and private organizations striving to end homelessness.
Two lessons stand out from my experience: first, homelessness is resolved one person, one household, and one family at a time; and second, there are no “silver bullet” answers for every homeless experience. Arguments about the effectiveness of one approach over another only divert our energies and dilute our collective effectiveness.
Experience across the U.S. shows that successful communities address homelessness using a full spectrum of best practices to create a comprehensive response, making homelessness brief, rare and largely non-recurring. Finger pointing, because one approach doesn’t work 100% of the time or fit with preconceived notions of the way things should be, does the opposite.
Let’s end divisive “I told you so” debates and continue developing coordinated community responses that make Colorado Springs a city known for compassionate, and effective, solutions to the human suffering and community blight caused by homelessness.
Craig Schlattmann
Colorado Springs
Let’s tighten things up
Many thanks to the Gazette’s Editorial Board for their July 22 editorial advocating for increased barriers for the homeless population. Your piece opened my eyes to potential solutions to homelessness and other problems plaguing society. After digesting your argument, I’m totally on board. It’s simple. Let’s make things more difficult for vulnerable and disenfranchised populations and they’ll respond by pulling themselves together and resolving their issues..
Shelters? These people are going to have to demonstrate their worthiness. Rental assistance? Raise the rents for people seeking affordable housing and we’ll motivate countless individuals to attain their dreams. Addiction? If we find the collective courage to deny addicts basic services such as health care, housing, even groceries, they’ll undoubtedly see the light and sober up in no time.
As a true convert to your way of thinking, I want to offer my help to bring about more barriers in other areas.
Call me anytime. I have some innovative ideas around bringing back literacy tests and poll taxes as well as continuing to reduce the opportunities for people to vote. And let’s tighten things up for these immigrants too. Perhaps we could deputize much of the populace to arrest and detain those without proper identification as well as to further complicate the citizenship process.
These measures will be the wake up call immigrants need to assimilate into our culture as bonafide citizens. Thank you again, Gazette opinion shapers, for awakening me to the life-affirming power of endless obstacles.
Marty Schneider
Colorado Springs
Opportunities to do better
I work as a social case worker and I am also a social work graduate student.
We have seen where child welfare has failed to intervene and that resulted in the death of children by the hands of adults who are supposed to love and care for these innocent victims. What we don’t always see is the work of child welfare workers at the DHS and how they work hard to try to protect children!
The state wants these children to be safe! One issue, however, is the reality that there are many children who may fall through the cracks in the system on account of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.
Research indicates that children of color, children of differing abilities, and LGBTQIA+ children are less likely to experience reunification with their families than white, heterosexual, cisgender, and “able” children are.
We can view these shortcomings as opportunities to do better and to actively engage with populations that have been traditionally denied opportunities to help protect our children! We need to do more outreach work to recruit people to serve as stable homes that look like these children and who may better understand the needs of these children.
There are some very real challenges to being able to reunite parents and children. This does not mean that it is impossible! We can do this. We must do this!
William Halstead
Colorado Springs
George Washington was right
George Washington and several other Founding Fathers advocated against political parties.
They believed political parties would be distracting, promote jealousness, animosity, false alarms and ineffective governing, just to mention a few of their concerns. It seems they were correct. Our elected officials do not represent the people; instead, they represent their parties and vote party lines.
One recent example was the voting on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson — all Democrat senators voted for her and all but three Republican senators voted against her. No independent thinking and no regard for qualifications, just party line voting.
Obviously, our current elected leaders are not going to abandon the current two party system, so one answer may be to support a third party. I’m certain Washington did not have adding another party in mind as a solution, but a strong third party with strict requirements for membership would result in better and more independent leadership.
The requirements for political membership to the third party would be straightforward. One, term limits for senators and House members; career politicians tend to be owned by their party and their lobbyist.
And two, federal spending not to exceed federal revenue; once and for all, stop kicking the debt can down the road for our children to handle. Based on these requirements, it’s clear that none of our existing members of Congress would qualify for third party membership.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs