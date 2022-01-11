No groundswell for a renaming
I found your Jan. 9 article about possibly renaming Pikes Peak interesting but ridiculous. I respect the Ute heritage. But what about the Arapaho, Shoshone, Apache, Comanche or Cheyenne name for it? Pikes Peak has a seminal place in American history, the exploration, mapping, and settling of the American West, and is a hallmark of Colorado Springs, Colorado and America. There is no groundswell for a renaming, so please don’t pander. The Ute Indians are respected, but Zebulon Pike’s expedition and the significant role of Pike’s Peak as a rally point for Americans of all kinds to come to this area seeking their fortune, is a logical, meaningful part of American history. And it is respected too.
Those who live here today are the legacy of those pioneers. Much more meaningful than one (of numerous) area tribe’s names for it.
By the way, your example of the renaming of Squaw Mountain was spurious. No offense intended, but outside that area, who’s ever heard of Squaw Mountain? And while the new name of the Indian lady who worked with others may have a story, no Indian/Native American ever called it that, so the example falters... it’s an attempt to add meaning to the name of the mountain, maybe. Ok. Not like renaming Pikes Peak for a tribe that came to Colorado in the 1600s (also the century the Spanish arrived) and was itself replaced by other tribes (Cheyenne, notably) in local eminence by the 1800s.
Gregory Wright
Colorado Springs
Where do you draw the line?
Sunday’s Gazette headline was “Movement to change Pikes Peak’s name to Tava Mountain met with resistance.” Do you think? In a state that passed a law penalizing schools that “appropriated” Indian names for their mascots, how do cancel-culture warriors now justify appropriating Indian names for landmark features.
Their excuse that the Ute Indians were here first and that’s what they called Pikes Peak long before Zebulon was even a twinkle in his dad’s eye, doesn’t pass the common sense test. By this logic, we’re in for a long haul of renaming pretty much every mountain, prairie, lake and stream, not to mention all the native fauna and flora that surely all had Indian names before the evil, racist, white horde entered the region.
How many of any given group has to be offended before we change a name? We obviously wouldn’t change a name if only one person was offended, but what about 10? Or 50? Or maybe use a percentage. We’ll only rename if 51% or more are offended.
Where would you draw the line? And just to open another can of worms how do you take the poll, mail-in balloting? Stop the world — I want to get off.
Rich Eddington
Colorado Springs
Increasing utility bills
Is everyone enjoying their major increase Utilities bill? I just received my latest Utilities bill. I have been in Colorado Springs since 2013. This bill is almost 2 times greater than any bill received since 2013. I am sorry, but whomever is managing Colorado Springs Utilities, if you were elected then you lost my vote.
Looks like converting all the power plants to gas then planning to shut them down may be a bit early. Looks like nothing learned from what happened in Texas last year. Well everyone enjoy the high bills.
I will be most curious on how many folks will need assistance in paying their Utilities bills going forward.
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
It really wasn’t a big deal
I remember where I was and what I was doing when John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas in 1963. Same for the first moon landing in 1969. Same for the Challenger explosion in 1986. Same for the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Sorry Kamala Harris, I do not remember where I was and what I was doing on Jan. 6, 2021.
Maybe I’m getting old, but it really wasn’t a big deal.
Steve McMinn
Colorado Springs
Humans should care a lot
In his recent column, Mike Rosen suggested that West Virginian Senator Joe Manchin, who is a Democrat, should change his party affiliation to Republican. For once I agree with Rosen.
The Republican Party is wholly owned by soul-less, profit-maximizing, climate change denying corporations.
Manchin is wholly owned by soul-less, profit-maximizing, climate change denying corporations. It looks like Manchin and the Republican Party could make a love connection.
Remember, what is best for artificially created corporations is not necessarily what is best for living and breathing Americans. Manchin and the Republican Party don’t care. They simply want to make life better for the owners of capital and not for the laborers of those corporations who are truly responsible for the profits.
The damage caused by the recent horrendous fire in Boulder County, as well as by the major fires in El Paso County over the last several years, was likely heightened by climate change.
Manchin and the Republican Party care little about that. Humans should care a lot.
Steve Waldmann
Monument
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only