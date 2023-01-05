No good reason to ban bags
I agree with the opinion expressed in the Jan 2 Gazette editorial “Colorado’s feel-good bag ban takes effect.” And I quote: “Common sense has nothing to do with the new policy. It is about legislating virtue. Which is a lot easier for lawmakers than tackling the real challenges facing our state.”
My single-use plastic bags are not single-used. I use plastic grocery bags for many purposes around my house: general storage, leftover food coverage, crocheting scrubbies, dog walk pickup, trash can liners (btw, plastic trash bags are not banned), wrapping presents, protection inside mail packages (way better than packing peanuts), carrying all kinds of things, clean up bags, litter bags, kid’s crafts, and the list goes on. And if and when they are no longer usable, I recycle them.
And don’t forget, using paper bags is sustainable. There is no good reason to ban paper bags.
Sure, I want a clean environment. I am concerned about full landfills. I hate the plastics in our oceans. But maybe a better idea would be to make the recycling of plastics mandatory instead of eliminating grocery bags.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Let’s start thinking and caring
The first sentence of the Gazette’s Viewpoint Jan. 2, without the typos, would read “Bagging your groceries just got more expensive.” Not accurate by far and totally unfair. Maybe more expensive for those shoppers lazy or stubborn enough to not carry their own reusable bags, but not costing a single penny for those who reuse their own bags. Many of us have been doing that for years.
We’re not saints, just keenly aware of the magnitude of plastic floating in the North Pacific Ocean and harming our natural environments. Please, Gazette, don’t add to the misunderstanding and hostility toward this very small step in the larger effort toward a cleaner habitat. I’m only speaking of grocery bags.
Carry-out containers for food is a way thornier problem, since compostables aren’t an ideal solution. Humans are inventive when push comes to shove; let’s start thinking and caring.
Kristen Freeland
Colorado Springs
It only gets worse
Re: Editorial: Colorado’s feel-good bag ban takes effect.
This is the surest sign Californians are seeking refuge among you from the progressive government from hell they helped create. That happened about six years ago while I lived in Austin. Suddenly, everything was progressive.
Grocers adopted 15-cent thick plastic bags that usually fell apart during the first use. Could only be recycled back at the store. We saw them all over the ground. In the trash. It only gets worse with progressivism in your town.
Jeremiah Mahoney
Cheyenne, Wyo.
Educational system is failing
The editorial by Karen Dolan is a clear example of the failure of our educational system to teach our children how government works; and how that relates to our economy.
All the big spending programs that Joe Biden has implemented; and the subsequent debt that he has incurred are the major factors causing the current inflation. Dolan cheers Biden for his dictatorial actions when Congress won’t support his over spending.
It seems like Dolan thinks all problems would be solved with unlimited spending by Congress.
She should take a look at Germany just before World War II. I repeat, our educational system is failing!
Betty Coombs
Colorado Springs
Decrease in gas prices
In response to Rock Goldberg’s “The midterm lies,” releasing petroleum from the strategic reserves was a limited plan, and the suspension of the 18 cent per gallon federal tax ended Sept. 30.
Thus, I was pleasantly surprised when the gas prices continued to decline through the rest of 2022.
I checked with a British Petroleum employee, and his only explanation was that China was not using as much gas (perhaps China is importing more from Russia?). Consequently, there has an oversupply in the West, and the gas companies have had to lower their prices.
As reported in The Gazette, the China economy has been greatly affected by the COVID shutdowns over the entire country. Hundreds of millions of their people have COVID, or are staying home to avoid getting it, which could be the real reason for our decrease in gas prices.
However, if China is successful in relaxing their COVID shutdowns, the gas companies know the supply will become tight again and they can raise prices.
The more rapidly China can open up their economy, the larger the surge in gas prices will be.
Final comment: Inflation numbers are year-over-year. The inflated prices we find at the gas pump and at the grocery store are the accumulated inflation since Biden took office, since the inflation rate was less than 2% two years ago.
Russell L. Elsberry
Colorado Springs