No concern for others’ rights
Do motorcycles and automobiles that produce excessive muffler noise frustrate you? This situation is driving me to ask the City Council to mandate the police department to enforce section 9.8.204 of the Colorado Springs Ordinance.
If you are one of the perpetrators, please stop. Roadways are noisy enough without unnecessarily adding more ear deafening obnoxious sound. Our streets are not raceways. Our neighborhoods should not be subjected to such invasion of our rights to peace and quiet. Police department please do your job. City Council please do your job. And citizens please help make the police department and City Council aware of your dislike of this awful practice by some of the people in this town who seem to have no concern for the rights of others. Tacit overlooking of small violations inevitably leads to larger derelictions of duty.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Added sources of electricity
Colorado Springs has benefited from reliable electric power over the years. Reliable power has brought quality of life to residents and increased business activity as demonstrated by numerous data centers built in the city because of our reliable power. I’m concerned that with the shuttering of Drake and the move toward “greener” sources of power, we’re missing a huge opportunity to blend a variety of power sources that provide increased reliability — and no, wind/solar alone are not the answer, nor are capacity-driven gas units. We need an “all of the above” approach to electricity generation.
So, what’s the missing component? The Utilities leadership should be investing in new small modular reactors (SMR) now while the capital costs are low, the approval and permitting process is favorable, and safer, modular technology is emerging. Recent regulatory approval of NuScale’s small modular reactor technology has resulted in 2 applications for power plants in Georgia. Before the NIMBY’s start protesting, these newer reactors are small, modular (add to get more capacity), and designed with safety measures to prevent the kind of rare accidents we’ve seen with past reactors. If this can be done in Georgia, why can’t we show true leadership by pursuing added sources of electricity to meet current and future demands (e.g., more electric vehicles)?
I’m not a nuclear engineer, but CSU needs to address the question of “why not add SMR to the Colorado Springs Utilities mix”?
Lance Miller
Colorado Springs
Trash on county roads
On my way into town today, I ran across a littering of trash at the intersection of Milne and Drennan Road. This type of thing annoys me a great deal and as a neighbor (who also stopped) and I found several items with names and addresses on them, I called the dispatch number for illegal dumping and also the Sheriff’s Office. The response I received was more than impressive. The dispatcher (Ann) was very pleasant and helpful and promised that someone would be out to pick up the trash.
The Sheriff’s Office actually sent a deputy out to access the situation and to talk with me. The personal and immediate attention that the department gave to this matter was totally impressive.
I want to thank both departments for being so helpful and for being concerned about the trash problem we have on our county roads.
Barbara Jagoda
Colorado Springs
Affordable housing programs
Many issues are coming before Colorado voters this November, and Proposition 123 is one of those consequential choices that will affect our state for decades to come. “We cannot afford a Colorado where Coloradans can’t afford to live” says Mike Johnstone, of Gary Community Ventures.
Nearly everyone agrees that affordable housing in Colorado is scarcer than floods on Pikes Peak. Proposition 123 essentially designates a portion of the TABOR surplus each year to fund a variety of programs that help renters, home buyers, city planners and people on the edge of homelessness.
If there is not a surplus, then the legislature can reduce part of the Proposition 123 income stream to balance the state budget. For more information, please look over the State Ballot Information Booklet (aka ‘the Blue Book’) that all registered voters receive in the mail.
Maybe not all the initiatives funded by Proposition 123 would turn out to be useful. Besides the ‘normal’ affordable housing programs like developer incentives, rental assistance, housing vouchers and others, there are some creative programs included that allow local governments to buy land for future housing developments, that allow renters to accumulate equity for a down payment, that encourage cities to streamline planning and approval processes and save everyone money. We learn what works by doing.
We on the Board of Trustees at Family Promise know how hard families are willing to work to have a chance at their own safe, stable place to live.
Dorothy Horton
Colorado Springs
Things that don’t make sense
Mail sent from here in Colorado Springs to an address here in Colorado Springs has to go to Denver first and then back to here to be delivered. How stupid!! Is this area not big enough for a facility to handle the mail. ...in fact, didn’t there used to be? There are often things in our life that don’t make sense ... is this high on the list!!!
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs
Something doesn’t add up
Something doesn’t add up with the Fentanyl crisis.
Why would drug pushers want to sell something that kills their victims? Wouldn’t that reduce their customer base?
I thought their motive was to keep the users hooked so they would buy more illegal drugs.
Dik Thurston
Colorado Springs