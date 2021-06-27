Nine-year anniversary of Waldo fi
re
On Saturday June 26, 2012, the Mountain Shadows Community was overwhelmed by the Waldo Canyon fire. 346 homes were burned to the ground, many more were damaged, and sadly, two lives were lost.
It boggles the mind, how our city’s first responders raced toward the fire and fought a very tough fight to save as many homes as possible. Many of us whose homes did not burn are the result of the valiant efforts of our firefighters and police, who were often seen fighting small fires with garden hoses.
For those that are new to the area, or anyone needing a reminder of what happened nine short years ago, I highly recommend viewing The Pikes Peak Library District moving video titled, “In Our Own Back Yard: Reflections on the Waldo Canyon Fire.” It can be a bit overwhelming in some parts of the video, but this is our history.
Let’s not forget what happened, let’s remember our two lost neighbors, and let’s take a moment to appreciate what we have and hold dear. Yes, it was, and for some still is a traumatic life event. However, Mountain Shadows is a very resilient community. There was a bumper sticker that I remember seeing that stated, “Nothing bothers me, I Live in Mountain Shadows.” Only those that lived through the hell of that afternoon and evening fleeing the fire can fully feel the depth of that bumper sticker.
We have been asked by the Colorado Springs Fire Department to do our part. We need to make sure that we have done all we can to prevent another fire in our area, which includes mitigating the shrubs and low-level tree limbs, as well as creating a defendable space around your home. The Colorado Springs Fire Department has a lot of information on its website on mitigating your property.
Take a moment to wave, say hi to a neighbor and remember, we are the community that makes Mountain Shadows a great place to live.
Bill Wysong
Colorado Springs
Beware of park plant with burrs
If you walk your dogs at the leash-free trails up in Palmer Park, beware!
There is a plant that produces tiny burrs (less than the size of a sesame seed) that simply glue to long-haired/curly-haired dogs like magnets. While very small, they can get into dog’s feet/fur and cause irritation and incessant licking — and this could cause infections.
Last night we spent about more than an hour pulling and cutting burrs from our two dogs, both of whom are poodle mixes. Not fun for dog or owner ...
Gary Morse
Colorado Springs
Possible solution to global warming
We are familiar with the contrails (or vapor trails) left in the sky when jet airplanes fly over. Depending on the amount of wind and probably other factors these contrails can last for a few minutes up to several hours. And we have probably witnessed air acrobatics where high performance planes fly some daring maneuvers to impress the onlooking crowds on the ground. Sometimes these planes release smoke or vapor to emphasize the intricacy of these maneuvers.
I believe global warming is a result of two basic factors. Solar rays heat the surface of the earth and the atmosphere traps this heat on the surface so that it accumulates rather than dissipates.
And apparently based on the studies that have been done to date, carbon dioxide reduces the amount and rate of heat lost through radiation to the atmosphere.
So to reduce global warming we can either reduce the amount of solar heat reaching the earth’s surface or increase the amount of heat lost through radiation from the earth’s surface.
The attempts at switching from fossil fuel based energy production to renewable wind and solar generated energy are aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing the radiation of heat from the earth’s surface into the atmosphere. This has been a slow and largely unsuccessful effort. I’m not sure we on earth have the will or enough motivation to sufficiently curb carbon dioxide emissions until it is too late.
Instead I believe we should concentrate on researching ways to reduce the amount of heat and energy reaching the earth’s surface. We know, based on historical evidence, that clouds of dust or vapor from erupting volcanos or the impact of a meteor can greatly reduce the energy reaching the earth’s surface and even lead to major cooling of the earth’s surface.
Here’s my suggestion as to one approach to reducing the amount of heat and energy reaching the earth’s surface:
If the governments of the world contracted with all the airlines of the world to develop longer lasting vapor emissions that could be produced on board aircraft and released during flight in a controlled way we should be able to reflect enough of the sunlight back into the atmosphere to reduce global warming. The vapor could be engineered to last a set amount of time so that there would be no permanent loss of sunlight.
I’m an engineer and not a scientist and realize there are lot of unknowns to this approach, but I believe it is worth serious investigation.
Jim Bewley
Monument
Choice of speaker ill-advised
I am a Republican living in El Paso County, a former state representative, and a member of the El Paso County GOP Executive Committee.
When I heard about the choice of speaker for the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner, I was appalled.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene does not represent me or any of the other Republicans whom I consider friends.
Choosing her as a speaker for a dinner that is intended to be the largest fundraiser of the year is misguided and, frankly, an insult to not only the Jewish community, but to most Republicans who believe as Judith Ochs does.
The choice of a speaker who is considered antisemitic just continues to further divide the Republican Party in El Paso County. I certainly won’t be attending.
Lois Landgraf
Colorado Springs