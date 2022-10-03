NFL Thursday night ruined
Is it just me, or was the Thursday Night Football broadcast by Amazon Prime a disaster? Maybe it was Xfinity, I don’t know, but I finally had to turn it off in the middle of the third quarter. There was a delay or stoppage about every 30 seconds, while the broadcast seemed to catch up. Very annoying! Also, you can’t get subtitles and you can’t record the game to see later.
This is ruining the NFL Thursday night... at least for me!
Gary Morse
Colorado Springs
Questioning political leadership
Lets talk leaders of Colorado: Jared Polis doesn’t care what the majority of people think or want, he thinks he is a great leader of Colorado — wrong from the start on, because the pot industry has taken control of the system and this left-leaning politician doesn’t care what the results are. ... more crime, more protesters on drugs and ...
The Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers will retire next year after he ran down the lifestyle of all Colorado Springs residents. Why has nobody stood up and said: Mr. Suthers you created this mess and you will fix the problem or we will take you to the “cleaners.”
Only one point: The street condition of this city is not bad, they are disgusting... I invited the mayor and his “Operation Manager Street Division” to make with me a four hour roundtrip to show them the condition of the streets, but never got any answer or suggestions. I travel to 10 States and say very loud and clear: Colorado Springs and El Paso County have the worst streets in the country! But we have on almost every corner a pot retail store except in Zip Code area 80906. I would fire first all street division managers without any explanation, because this has to be stopped forever.
Jens-Uwe Dethlefsen
Colorado Springs
Costs of marijuana legalization
Last Sunday’s headline story on the upcoming vote to legalize recreational marijuana cited a study funded by Colorado Christian University that concluded “For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization.” Interested, I read the study (“Economic and Social Costs of Legalized Marijuana”) and found the conclusions deceptive.
Understanding the costs of marijuana legalization requires subtracting costs before legalization from costs after legalization . The study doesn’t do this but claims only final costs. The study’s claimed $423 million drop-out costs, $381 million hospitalization costs, and so on, are not compared with pre-legalization costs. This is not a fair assessment of marijuana legalization costs!
Current, reliable sources of information find that “Rates of hospitalization with marijuana-related billing codes rose prior to legalization and experienced a 100% increase during the era of medical marijuana legalization (2010-2013). Recent years have not seen a significant change in hospitalization rates.” This comes from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, which Colorado law mandates conduct studies of legalization impacts every other year since recreational marijuana became available in 2014 (see “Impacts of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado”).
I haven’t decided how I will vote on this issue and have no interest in influencing how others vote. I am, however, passionate about calling out deceptive “data” used to influence our votes. Regardless of which side you’re on, please educate yourself and make an informed choice.
Steve D’Amico
Colorado Springs
Disgusted with AFA
I have sent both a letter and yesterday an e-mail about my disgust with my alma mater the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA.) I am especially concerned about the changes in the Cadet Honor Code. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, USAFA is WOKE — Willfully overlooking known evil. WOKE is courtesy of www.EnemiesWithinTheChurch.com. I have your special edition celebrating the 25th anniversary of USAFA’s founding. I was a cadet for both honor “scandals,” first in 1965 when I was a doolie, and then in 1980(1) when several of my classmates were dis-enrolled. When I taught from 1978-82 as an additional duty I served as an ethics advisor to CS-11 (Tarantulas.) ‘68.
Felix E. Morgan, Ph.D.
Albuquerque, N.M.
Service and honor
While I am disappointed that the Air Force Academy has been assessed with sanctions and a two-year probation for football recruiting violations, I was heartened to see that the investigating committee praised Air Force for going “above and beyond” in its cooperation in the matter.
For a college grounded in unwavering principles of honor, I would expect no less.
In order to really demonstrate their total commitment to integrity, I have one further suggestion for superintendent Clark and coach Calhoun: Voluntarily withdraw Air Force from the Commander-in-Chief Trophy competition for the years you are on probation. This would be a dramatic and meaningful action.
For those who may not know, the CiC Trophy is an annual football competition between three of the nation’s service academies — Annapolis, West Point, and Air Force. For those of us who wear the ring, it is a big deal. Service and honor are even bigger deals.
I am a graduate of the Naval Academy. However, if my alma mater had been found guilty of the same infractions, I would be writing this letter to the Annapolis Capital Gazette.
Carl Jensen
Lewisburg, Pa.