I am a Vietnam veteran who was excited to join my fellow veterans on the HONOR Flight of Southern Colorado last April to Washington, D.C. We were the first all female veteran flight. Their mantra is to give Vietnam vets the welcome home they never received. Did they ever! It was a nationwide celebration of our service to our country. The trip began with the VFW and American Legions standing at attention with flags at the entrance to the COS airport. An outstanding breakfast was provided. Along the way, to and from DC, each airport greeted us with flags, banners, children with homemade posters and cheering Thank You’s. They called us “SHEROES”.

We were escorted to the magnificent War and Services’ Memorials to include the Military Womens Memorial. We visited Arlington National Cemetery and paid tribute to our fallen soldiers. A somber experience. At Midway airport, the pilot of the aircraft greeted us at the boarding desk and shook our hand saying, “Welcome Home, we will get you there safely.”

What a huge emotional moment as that never happened upon return to my homeland from Vietnam. No one cared. Returning to Denver, we had “Mail Call’. A large envelope filled with cards and children’s drawings from all across the states. That did it for me, as the tears flowed, emotions high and memories flooded of my time served in a war zone. The end of the trip found us at Sierra High School to a Welcome Home with great fanfare. Cindy Long, President of HONOR Flight of So Co and her crew, deserve a huge thank you for caring about our veterans.

Lynda Alexander

Colorado Springs

Rights of military voters

I spent 27 years in the Army fighting against communism and socialism just to find out that our own Republican Party wants to violate our U.S. Constitution and enforce Stalin-like policies in our state.

Dave Williams, state party dictator, wants to take away your vote. He wants to violate your First Amendment rights at the upcoming Central Committee by counting every no show as a yes vote. That is the most preposterous thing I have heard of. Then he wants to use those illegal yes votes to kill the primary elections, passing his proposed “opt-out”, taking away over 900,000 Republican’s rights to choose a candidate.

I have been a Republican since 1944 when my grandmother made me stand on a chair in front of her hometown ward Republicans and swear I would never vote for a Democrat. She taught me what Republicans should stand for. It was to represent the people and what they wanted, to create the opportunity for every American to be prosperous, to be well educated and to keep government interference in our daily lives to an absolute minimum. And, most importantly, that the U.S. Constitution was the law of the land.

During the first years as an Army officer my list of extra duties included about 12 “extra duties”. One of the most important to me was voting officer for the artillery battery to which I was assigned. To me the vote was how we stayed free and had the opportunity to live the promise of the constitution. I encouraged each soldier and their families in Germany used their voting privilege. I found addresses for county election coordinators in at least 26 states and ensured that my soldiers would receive and return absentee ballots.

During my three tours in Vietnam, I looked forward to receiving my ballot so that I, and other soldiers in the vicinity, could cast their vote. The ballot was the only way we could express our opinion about the political situations in our hometowns and our nation.

Now I am ashamed that my party leadership wants to exclude military voters from voicing their opinions and, instead, return to the “smoke filled rooms” where a few party elite will choose who will be on the ballot. Dave Williams and his merry band of sycophants want to ensure “their candidates” are the only candidates on the ballot by eliminating your options. If you have a vote at the upcoming meeting, please vote no. Do not take away the rights of our military voters who are serving overseas.

Retired Lt. Col. James A. Landgraf

Colorado Springs

Hideous new license plates

Am I alone or has anyone else noticed the hideous new black and white Colorado license plates?

What ever happened to our snowcapped mountains?

I remember the 1976 Centennial and the blue denim plates, which were a public disaster.

Maybe the brain trust who thunk (thought) this one up did so to add another nail in the coffin of our once beautiful state?

Peter H. Rhoads

Colorado Springs

What are the priorities?

After reading your July 31 story “Academy School District 20 returns disputed materials to library shelves, pledges to follow policy for future removals”, I looked up the reading scores for District 20. Sixty-five percent of the students are proficient in reading ... so 35% are not proficient. Is that good, bad, or good enough? What are the priorities in District 20, banning books or improving reading?

Spencer Isola

Colorado Springs

So sad for the USA

Devon Archer testified that Hunter called his father 20+ times and put him on speaker phone, while he was having business meetings and dinners with his business partners, from different parts of the world. Everyone out there who has called his father during a business meeting or dinner with his/hers business partners, please raise your hand. Yaaa! This is so sad for the USA.

Gordon Strike

Colorado Springs