Neither snow nor rain
It was past 7 p.m. on a snowy Monday night in Bison Ranch/Pine Creek. I was walking back from my neighborhood mailbox after seeing my box empty when I saw the blinking lights of a white postal truck heading to my street. I turned around, and he told me he would meet me at our neighborhood set of boxes after he delivered a special package to the front door of a nearby home. I met him at our mailboxes and out he popped from his small truck with a bright white headlamp around his cap. He asked me my name and what box number was mine in a neighborhood of 50 boxes. He found my regular mail and later found a small package. He protected most of the mail from the falling snow by using the empty postal crates. I am writing this as a thank you to postal workers who work the long hours day and night to make sure we get our daily mail.
Across from Madison Square Garden in New York City is the inscription carved in marble on the General Post Office: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Never has this motto been more perfect in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. Cheers to these hard-working government employees who do their job in all weather conditions!
Barry O’Shea
Colorado Springs
Sadness at national events
As a young teenager at the loss of a good president (John F. Kennedy) trying to lead us to a better direction.
I am sad for the loss of a good man who was showing us the light out of the darkness, Martin Luther King Jr. And about another good man who with King was trying to show us the better pathway, Robert Kennedy.
I was sad, as a young Marine, for the loss of my brothers and sisters in a war in a faraway land trying to bring freedom from the darkness.
I am sad, at the loss of over 400,000 Americans needlessly to this virus which did not have to be this bad.
I am sad that it took an act of sedition to show us just how close we came to losing the freedom that we take for granted.
But most of all, I am sad that some still can’t see a man for the authoritarian person he truly is.
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs
How schools could work well
People know that teachers unions isolate teachers from the support of parents and use the threat of a strike to bargain a salary scale.
But what if a school’s principal led the teachers and the parents together to decide and uphold good schoolwide adult procedures and student rules, the students succeeded and the good students succeeded even better than before, and the grateful parents got even better pay for the teachers than an adversarial union could?
This is what happens in good charter schools — except that the unions and their political allies legislate to keep salaries low in the nonunionized charters.
Why do teachers in traditional schools join unions? Because the liberal school board and the union leadership restrict the principal from leading the faculty — in D-11 for more than 150 minutes per month. The principal does not have the time needed to lead the faculty to set up and uphold good procedures and rules and so there is no good discipline, many students fail, parents are upset, and teachers pay the union’s exorbitant dues of almost $1,000 per year for protection.
How could D-11 schools work well? If you see several ways here, why don’t we do them all?
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
What our country has come to
More Republicans are deciding that there shouldn’t be a trial for Donald Trump. It is disheartening and disgusting that these people who represent many Americans are now choosing to let a president commit seditious acts, try to force leaders of states and foreign countries to do immoral if not illegal things to throw an election, and walk away scot-free.
His whole term was spent doing racist and hateful things, ruining the lives of families who might never see their children again, firing anyone who looked at him the wrong way, acting like a spoiled child who didn’t get his way. These things are only the tip of the iceberg.
Now he has incited the acts of Jan. 6 and has wreaked havoc on the Capitol, gathering groups whose goal is to ruin as much as possible for unsubstantiated reasons. Why not just open the prison doors and let the inmates out. If this man can do anything he wants and can leave without consequences, why not all of them? I cannot believe what our country has come to.
Sally Alberts
Colorado Springs
Let’s just be realistic
Since the election, there has been much discussion in the pages of the Gazette about national unity. Let’s be realistic. The Democrats can’t make it happen. The Republicans can’t do it either.
There is only one way to unify the nation and repair the harm that has been done to our democracy. Donald Trump must come clean about the “Big Lie.” He must admit to his loyalists that he lost fair and square. There was no widespread election fraud, no corrupt voting machines, and no missing ballots. He and his sycophants made it up in a misguided attempt to change the results of a poorly run election campaign. Trump must stop saying he won.
Followers of the Trump cult won’t believe otherwise unless the news comes from Trump. The rulings in 60-some odd court cases didn’t convince them, the judgment of Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr didn’t convince them, the numerous recounts run by Republican election officials didn’t convince them, and the vote of most Republican members of Congress to certify the election results didn’t convince them.
Unity can only be gained when the acceptance of reality can be achieved. Trump must admit defeat to his followers. He can blame it on someone else, bad data, incompetent advisors or an ignorant electorate. It doesn’t matter, but he’s got to do it.
My grandfather used to talk about “a snowball’s chance in hell.”
We’re in deep trouble, folks.
Andrew Lewis
Colorado Springs