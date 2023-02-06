Neglect in assisted living

I was terribly saddened to read the story about the negligent death of Hazel Place at an assisted living facility in Grand Junction. I would like to say that I was surprised that this happened, but I am not.

I have had a complaint into the state involving the assisted living facility my mother lives in. This complaint was five pages and was sent to the State in January 2022. Nothing has been investigated. I have followed up with CDPH several times, with excuses of not enough staff, to busy with Covid. I quit following up with CDPH and started contacting the Governor’s Office, only to have the staff tell me to contact CDPH.

No one on Governor Jared Polis’ staff cares or even wants to hear about the issues in the long term care facilities in Colorado. As long as there is no involvement from the State, these large corporate facilities will continue to push boundaries as they know that the State will never hold them accountable.

The people who work in these facilities for the most part are doing the best the can with the resources that the corporate office is giving them, but bottom line is that it is about the executives lining their pockets. The elderly in these facilities need to be given the same care and respect that the homeless and illegal immigrants get. This is not happening. There will be more unfortunate deaths due to Governor Polis and his party’s lack of action.

Sharon Solheim

Palmer Lake

Controversial curriculum issue

This letter is in relation to the Gazette article “LGBTQ references reinstated to social studies standards” that reported the State Board of Education had on a 4-3 vote elected to fully incorporate references to LGBTQ issues at all grade levels of social studies instruction. That vote was by a committee of 4 Democrats versus 3 Republicans appointed after passage of House Bill 19-1192 “Inclusion of American Minorities in Teach Civil Government,” which arbitrarily included LGBTQ individuals within the traditional minority definition of American Indians, Latinos, African Americans, and Asia Americans.

The bigger controversy has been at what grade level any LGBTQ-related content should be included. The committee in April 2022 had backed down from their original “all-grade level” and revised it to “not grade 3 and below.“

The issue became very political when the committee announced in September 2022 that they would reconsider the grade-level issue at their November meeting, which was after the midterm election, and of course the decision was to return to “all-grade level.”

My first point is that what is taught in Colorado schools is constitutionally a local issue to be decided by the elected School Board. Thus the membership of the committee should have been reflective of all of the School Boards in the State — not by the numbers of Democrat and Republican Congressional representatives. It was the Assembly that included LGBTQ individuals as minorities in House Bill-1192.

Should the new Assembly (and Gov. Jared Polis) be required to vote approval of that State Board of Education guidance to the School Boards, and especially the “all-grade level” inclusion of LGBTQ-related content? The committee chose to make it political, so let the voters know where the new Assembly and Gov. Polis stand on this controversial issue.

Russell L. Elsberry

Colorado Springs

Don’t need ‘projects’

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, in typical idiot liberal fashion, always looking to “duh gubment” to take care of them, Denver is determined to recreate the same square wheel which has repeatedly been shown will not roll in every single city where it has been tried. They’re called “the projects” and their failures are legendary.

Would it be faaar too proactive to consider alternatives BEFORE they go charging off to the races?

Are there citizens statewide who own residential property, are no longer using all the square footage in their homes, and would welcome some extra income? Could their seldom or unused garage be easily repurposed into living space with a separate entrance?

Are there “gubment” zoning, permitting, regulatory, obstacles which render such repurposing unrealistic? Are there general contractors who, unshackled from regulations, could easily repurpose living space cheaper and lightyears faster than Denver will ever get anywhere close to completing “the projects”?

The answer is no, and never will be, yet another governmental program (like Section 8) with vast myriads of rules, regulations, policies, procedures, administrators, consultants, accountants, auditors, required to create the projects.

Have you ever heard of a landlord who didn’t have a horror story of unpaid rent, tenant destruction, insufficient deposits, sympathetic courts whose evictions take months and judgements that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on? Would it be far too proactive to consider alternatives like removing all the impediments to investors becoming (OMG!) landlords?

If you answered yes to one or more above, call duh gubment and tell them to let the market do its job and we don’t want or need any more projects.

Gordon Carleton

Pueblo West