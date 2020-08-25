Needless and wanton destruction
In which cities are the riots, looting, criminal occupations, assaults on police and civilians and murders committed by illegal, dangerous and organized groups taking place?
Why are these cities allowing these unlawful and costly actions to continue by defunding police, calling these vicious and violent crimes “peaceful protests” and refusing to do anything to stop this needless and wanton destruction?
Almost without exception these cities are run by entrenched Democrats, and they have been for some time. Actions speak louder than words.
By their actions, it is the proven Democrat solution and policy to encourage this ongoing destruction, devastation and senseless chaos rather than advancing our society and culture through valid and true opportunities to work, sustained nuclear families and mutual respect.
It is your choice in November: Jobs or mobs.
Roger H. Weed, Jr.
Colorado Springs
This behavior must be stopped
And so, we are moving forward, but are we?
Cities are being trashed — Seattle, Portland, Ore., Washington D.C. — and this disaster is moving forward, a pace. What must we do. Very simply, such behavior must not be tolerated.
People who violate the law must be apprehended and now; without apologies; anything less would be intolerable.
Our Democracy depends upon each of us, you and me and this ability is being called into question. This behavior must be stopped. We are worth so much more.
We are American citizens, and we believe in our home, The United States Of America.
Glenn E. Shrader
Colorado Springs
Do not waste the money
Is our governor kidding about having a contest to design a new license? Get a grip please. There is absolutely nothing wrong with what we have now.
It has the star on it so we can get through TSA, it has “Veteran” on it if one so desires to have it, and it has more than enough security codes embedded in it to hopefully keep it from being forged. It says “Colorado” on it along with our picture that most of us don’t like. We pay more than enough to get a license and tags in this state. Do not waste the money to change it. Leave this alone, please!
Randall Kliner
Colorado Springs
Those who are most vulnerable
Recently, Joe Biden, on first introducing Kamala Harris as his running mate, described her as a “fearless fighter for the little guy.” Apparently he was not referring to the littlest among us, those who are most vulnerable and most in the need of protection — the unborn. Kamala Harris has fought against any and all reasonable limitations on abortion in the name of “women’s rights.” What about the rights of unborn young women? These lives matter, too.
Warren Jaeger, MD
Colorado Springs
No longer asleep at the wheel
What a remarkable week! No, I’m not going to say a word about the DNC. It’s about people coming out of a coma. People coming out, literally. Patriots who care about our country.
The number of prominent Republicans who are now speaking out about the need to change our path made this a remarkable week. Former Secretaries of Defense, retired Generals, National Security Council members and Homeland Defense leaders who resigned, current and former politicians – wow, what a list of Republican leaders. I haven’t seen this since Richard Nixon.
I am tired of my well-intentioned people who continue to say: “Yeah, but…” and excuse the behavior. Here are some incredible things I’ve heard: He was impeached but I didn’t vote to remove him because he learned his lesson. He cheated on his pregnant wife but he deserves a mulligan. He abandoned our allies, the Kurds, but he got us out of that hell hole. He hurt our farmers but he got Xi to respect us. He publicly offended our NATO allies but he got them to pay up. He heard about the bounty on our soldiers but that was weak intelligence. Our nation is suffering with this COVID thing but ….
We are no longer asleep at the wheel. There are leaders who are making bold statements about our need for a change at the top. OK, I cannot change your mind. Well, maybe all of those Republican leaders can.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
A republican form of government
In the Gazette a few days ago, Shelley Rogers, for The League of Women Voters, expressed the opinion that we should move to a national popular vote for the presidency. Today, Gordon Williams argues that such a move would change our government from a republican form of government. The Gazette’s editorial opinion expressed the same position, arguing that we should vote no on the Proposition 113. Here is why:
In 2016, in New York, Clinton got 4.5 million votes, Trump 2.8 million. That’s a 1.7 million difference. In California, 8.7 million voted for Clinton, and 4.4 million for Trump. That’s a 4.3 million difference. Trump won the popular vote 56 million to 53 million in the other 48 states! This is exactly why our forefathers favored a republican form of government. Why should only the people of New York and California determine who should be president?
John W. Sabo III
Colorado Springs
Two different ColoradosSome days it feels as though there are two different Colorados. Anyone who has ever lived here would tell you that Colorado’s starkest political divisions coincide perfectly with the state’s starkest geographical divides. Seeing Cory Gardner in eastern Colorado this past month, however, makes us rural folks feel just as much a part of the state as the people on the Front Range.
Aside from being considerate enough to give us the time of day and stopping by, Gardner possesses an understanding of the issues facing rural Colorado that most lawmakers don’t. When Cory visits Eastern Colorado — and he makes sure to visit often — we can expect to be treated like we’re his neighbors. As long as Gardner is in the Senate, rural Coloradans can sleep easy. No Senator in my lifetime has demonstrated a greater appreciation for the contributions of rural communities to Colorado’s culture and economy than has Gardner.
As a Coloradan who has for years called the Eastern Plains her home, I admire that Gardner has stood up for conservative rural values. His conservative stance combined with his recent visit makes it clear to Coloradans that six years in the Senate has not weakened his receptivity to the voices of the people he has served so honorably.
Anne Savage
Ordway