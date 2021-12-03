Need to wear clean masks
The Gazette’s Sunday Perspective (Nov. 28, 2021), titled “Mask Moderation”, certainly provided a broad perspective on the effectiveness of facial masks in slowing the spread of COVID. However, the vital need to wear clean masks wasn’t addressed. As this pandemic drags on, I routinely see people wearing facial masks that are dirty and stained (especially cloth masks). I see people hang their used, facial masks on the rearview mirror of their car for future use. Who knows…maybe the used masks are simply tossed in the back seat or on the floorboard of the car.
What drives this complacency? Is there a reluctance to endure the cost for more masks? Is the never-ending, political fluctuations as to mask requirements contributing to the lackadaisical attitude?
I sometimes shudder to think about the facial masks being worn by children. God bless these little people. At the end of a typical school day, their masks would liven up a petri dish. I suspect many of these kids are left to wear the same mask day after day.
Could facial masks actually be contributing to Colorado’s persistent COVID issues? Dr Mitchell Liester’s “Viewpoint” in the Gazette (Dec 1) asks “What’s going on in Nebraska?”, where “Colorado’s death rate is 24 times higher than Nebraska’s”. Is Nebraska’s limited, face mask requirements contributing to their success?
Rod West
Colorado Springs
Politics and the public library
Regarding your article on the public library: Indeed, “it is uncommon for the council not to reappoint board members, particularly those in leadership positions.” It is almost unheard of unless you have calculated that attacking and mischaracterizing the good people who work in the public library will serve your crass political ambitions.
The public library is one of the few places left in our community where everybody is welcome, regardless of who you are or what you think. It is a place where soldiers and socialists can come together at the same table, engage in civil discourse, and leave respecting each other. It is a place where grandfathers and granddaughters explore magic. And yes, it is a place for the poorest among us to read Milton Friedman and Karl Marx. In short, there is no place more “American” than the First Amendment-loving public library.
Council Member Wayne Williams was right when he said that politics is interfering in the business of running the public library. He should know; he is the one leading the attack.
William Thomas
Colorado Springs
Winter heating costs could double
I’m sorry if I missed the Gazette analysis of our new natural gas rate increase from Colorado Springs Utilities. Here is my own analysis:
I verified the accuracy of Utilities’ advertised “26.8% increase for the average residential customer;” it is very close to the 27% increase I calculated for my own home—for this rate increase. In actuality, combined increases over the last year in natural gas have tripled our consumption costs since October 2020 (a 202% increase) and more than doubled since November of 2020 (a 118% increase).
The fixed connection charge of 40 cents per day hasn’t changed, leaving my total “average customer” cost more than doubled from November of last year — over 100% higher. It’s important for customers to know that the cost of consumption — the only thing we can control — has tripled since October 2020, going from 35 cents per hundred cubic feet (CCF) to $1.05.
Bottom line: Our winter heating costs could be double, not “26.8 percent higher.”
Richard K. Lancaster
Colorado Springs
These ignorant barnyard squabbles
I cannot tell you how disappointed I was to read the Our Viewpoint headline, “Boebert should blast Omar for bigoted tropes”. Why should our elected officials rise to the job we elected them to do when editors of main line newspapers insist on encouraging and egging on the absurd incivility that seems to take the place of governing, of making our country really better for everyone and for, God forbid, actually proposing and passing laws? Since when does the most crude, the most outrageous and the most obnoxious person in any field become the “darling of the newspaper editor”? If a chef called another chef these names would you stand for it?……Never! If Apple called another computer company these names would you pick sides and support them on the editorial page?…… Never!
You might report it one page 9 but you would have more editorial class than to boldly make it a big deal issue. Until the media can finally ignore these ignorant barnyard squabbles, there will be no reason for our legislators to finally get to work actually representing us in a meaningful and effective way.
Angie Adams
Colorado Springs
Pipe water to the Front Range
With the arid West experiencing water shortages and the Colorado River and Lake Powell recording record lows with no end in sight, I believe I have a long-term solution. If we can build an oil pipeline from Texas to New York (the Colonial pipeline is 5,500 miles) why can’t we build water pipelines from the Great Lakes to the Front Range? Lake Michigan to Denver is about 1,000 miles. A pipeline carrying water would have little environmental impact since it’s carrying water, not some toxic substance. Pipelines could be run along high powered transmission line right-of-ways. Just think of what the dry eastern Colorado plains could become. If you have driven down the mountain into the Imperial Valley in California, you get the idea. Without the Colorado River it would be a desert, instead, it’s some of the most productive farmland in the U.S.
The pipeline(s) could feed into the Colorado River somewhere north of Denver, thereby providing a reliable water source to much of the arid west through the Colorado River system which exists, so no further major construction would be required. If we can move million of gallons of oil across the country, why not water?
Pete Leonard
Colorado Springs