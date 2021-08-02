Need more severe penalties
Add my voice to the others who have written regarding expired auto licenses. I have a suggestion: No need to have patrolmen wasting their time looking for expired license plates. Instead, when a license plate renewal is mailed out include a notice that an additional fee of $200 will be charged if the fee is not paid within 45 days. After that date the car will be impounded.
We live in a well educated community, but many drivers seem not to know their colors or numbers. There’s always those two or three cars who drive through after the stoplight turns red. Posted speed limits seem to mean nothing to some drivers who whiz past, weaving in and out of traffic. If caught, these traffic offenders should be given a severe enough penalty that they will think twice before doing it again.
Cathe Berg
Colorado Springs
A nation of fools
Just a few of the things, in no particular order, that we as a nation have done to earn us the title of Nation of Fools:
Open borders, with no control over who comes into our country. Providing free housing and health care for illegal immigrants. Permitting voting without proof of citizenship. Defunding police departments. Allowing shoplifting and other crime with no punishment. Permitting lifetime employment for incompetent senators and congressmen. Providing lavish salary and retirement benefits for said senators and congressmen. Providing unemployment benefits greater than working wages thus creating a no need to work mentality. Woke being used to destroy legitimate history and instead teaching CRT in our schools. Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports!
Anyone of the listed items could be argued to qualify us as fools. Put them all together (and this list is nowhere near complete), and it certainly defines us as a society in the worst possible light.
May God bless America, We need His help!
Milton E. Woodham
Colorado Springs
False equivalencies in letters
The Gazette has printed several letters to the editor implying equivalency between BLM protests and the Jan. 6 Capitol incident. One letter compared statistics (no sources provided) for deaths and damage costs, which is a false equivalent when BLM protests were nation-wide and lasted several months, while the Jan. 6 incident was in one location and lasted approximately 5 hours.
Another false equivalency in these letters was by assuming that both protests were about equally unfair situations. BLM was protesting years of unequal treatment of minorities by some law enforcement personnel that cost numerous minority lives, with the protesters calling for (the founding American principle of) equal rights under the law. Whereas, the Capitol rioters were protesting (without any evidence of significant voter fraud) that their candidate was cheated and demanded that a fundamental of American democracy be scrapped to keep their choice for president in office after he didn’t win reelection. Clearly not equal.
Yes, the legal consequences for rioting/trespassing should apply equally to all, but if some communities have failed to prosecute BLM protesters to the same degree as the Capitol protesters are now being prosecuted, it neither justifies what the Capitol rioter did nor justifies not prosecuting the Capitol rioters just to be “fair” with BLM as these letters implied should happen.
BLM protests supported the American ideal of equality for all, while the other protest attempted to subvert America’s democracy by using force to try to overturn the 2020 election. Clearly this is a false equivalent.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Confronting our history truthfully
This is in response to the editorial from July 23 over which I scratched my head in utter dismay. As if there isn’t enough confusion over the teaching of CRT, the article does nothing to enlighten the public about this issue.
What most people don’t understand is that critical race theory is mostly taught in graduate school. Conservatives have used the concept to scare parents into thinking teachers exacerbate racial differences by telling “white children to consider themselves oppressors and nonwhite children the victims” (these are the words used in the op ed).
The article compares educators, teaching our history during slavery, civil war, reconstruction etc. truthfully without whitewashing the ugly parts, to the Ku Klux Klan trying to sow division and unrest in society. This is absolutely ridiculous and an insult to the teaching profession.
Every country has to grapple with atrocities committed in the past, and we are no different. Confronting our history truthfully will further our understanding of the present by shining a light on events happening today which are a direct outgrowth of misguided efforts in the past.
Beate White
Colorado Springs