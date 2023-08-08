Natural beauty in Colorado Springs

It’s hard to go a day without appreciating the natural beauty in Colorado Springs. Whether you are inspired to climb the Incline, commute to work on the Pikes Peak Greenway, splash in the Watering Hole at Venezia or Panorama parks, or simply sit on a rock watching hawks soar overhead at Red Rock Canyon, there is always something to do outside. All these experiences, and so many more, are made possible by the dedication and hard work of the Parks Department staff and volunteers who give tirelessly time and time again.

Step back in time at Rockledge Ranch or the Pioneer Museum and learn about how our community was established and how the natural spaces we appreciate today were preserved and created. From the construction of Monument Valley Park, the initial planting of our street trees, preservation of the Garden of the Gods and Palmer Park; from the beginning Colorado Springs became an oasis with clean air and water. Since the establishment of our community, many prominent leaders and instrumental volunteers have followed and continued to push for the values that make our city unique and desirable.

If you are looking for ways to become more active, the Sports Office, Community Centers, and Therapeutic Recreation can set you up with athletic teams for adults, youth, various programs and activities for all ages and abilities. Art classes, kayaking, water skiing, food pantries, after school activities, and summer programs are just a small sampling of activities provided by the Parks Department.

Parks and Recreation is always looking for volunteers. As a volunteer, you can care for a flower bed, build new trails, or coach a team. As the chair of the Parks Board Advisory Board, I am excited to be a small part of this grand organization. The Board is committed to working with staff and citizens to build a stronger community and to ensure our spaces are preserved for generations to come. We will continue to advocate for additional funding for the Parks Department, the addition of new open spaces, development of new parks and continued trail connections, and activities for all users so they can get out and experience everything the Parks Department has to offer.

We live in a truly amazing City with incredible resources, so let us enjoy them and be good stewards of those resources.

Sarah Bryarly

Colorado Springs

Here’s an idea

Sierra Club, all you “reduce carbon footprint” organizations, here’s an idea you should push in urban areas:

Have city councils, city planning groups and county commissioners pass an ordinance that requires that for every multi-family unit they build a local, (native) tree must be planted. For every 100 square feet of road way, parking lot they must plant a native tree.

This would work in any urban area, and would start to make a real difference everywhere. Using native trees would cut down on water they are using now to plant the water hungry varieties they plant now. This would also work on new housing.

If you want to start something that can make urban areas better this would do it. ”A man who plants a tree that he knows he will never sit in its shade; shows he has faith in the future.”

Eric “Denim” Peterson

Colorado Springs

It’s better to believe

I would like to respond to the recent letter from Jac Roberson in which the writer mocks those who believe in Angels and religion. The writer said those

who “believe” are in la la land, lack logic and reason, and should be combined with other mentally ill persons. Well, let’s drop all other arguments and stick

with a simple “logic and reason” scenario.

1. You believe in God and Religion and when you die, find your belief is valid — all is good.

2. You believe in God and Religion and when you die, find your belief is false and there is no God — disappointing, but you probably lived a good life..

3. You did not believe in God and Religion and when you die, find you were correct — nothing lost.

4. You did not believe in God and Religion and when you die, find God does exist — you are “up the creek without a paddle.”

So, using only “logic and reason,” is it wiser to :”believe” or not. You decide.

Richard Johnson

Colorado Springs

System has devolved

Given the respect I have for the knowledge and intellect of columnist Cal Thomas, I was somewhat surprised by the last paragraph of his recent column today (The Founders warned about partisan politics), asking that someone step forward with a solution.

I can only surmise that this was a rhetorical, if not sarcastic question, as he, and anyone familiar with the Constitution, should know that the answer lies there, and in the Federalist Papers, as well as other writings of the Founders, and in the history of the early Presidential Elections.

It is simply this: anathematic as it may seem to those who labor under the misconception that we are citizens of a Democracy, we are not. The Founders proclaimed us a Republic, made up of sovereign people who exercise our sovereignty through elected Representatives (not Senators, until the ill-thought 17th Amendment).

The Presidency is not representative of anyone, other than the legislatures of the various states, who are supposed to make their preferences known by electing electors, who then democratically (there’s that word!) choose the President and Vice-President.

These offices are executive offices, charged with seeing to the execution of the Laws of the laws of Congress, overseeing and directing the functionaries and offices which do so, in addition to suggesting to Congress laws and other actions the President thinks wise.

There is no good reason to have allowed this system to devolve to the point to which it obviously has, in which voting for President, an act not called for in the Constitution, has the significance of voting for Pepsi vs. Coke.

Kirk Messinger

Colorado Springs