National Plan for Vacation Day
More than half of American workers failed to use all their time off last year. That’s 768 million unused vacation days, of which 236 million were forfeited. Nearly half of American households don’t do the simple step of planning and lose out on their time off and the benefits it brings. National Plan for Vacation Day on Tuesday is the perfect reminder to plan to use those well-earned days off to travel.
If Americans used all their time off to travel, our economy could see a boost of $151.5 billion and an additional 2 million U.S. jobs.
Visit Colorado Springs is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day by encouraging all Americans to take their well-deserved time off.
Maybe you’ll decide to take a bucket-list trip to Italy or visit relatives. You can enjoy all that Colorado has to offer with a trip to Hanging Lake or explore your backyard for a fun and relaxing “staycation.”
By planning on Tuesday, all of us can enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to.
Here are three vacation challenges: 1) Go to VisitCOS.com to send (for free) an Official Visitor Guide to all your friends and relatives; 2) Visit the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Flying W Ranch (both opening in May) and 3) Visit the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex when it opens this fall.
Remember, you’ve earned your paid time off, so take it!
Doug Price
Colorado Springs
Training was a waste of money
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, news channel KOAA at 6 p.m., had a story about Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold conducting an election training session in Colorado Springs. She stated that this was needed to help stop interference in the upcoming election. Griswold stated that “possible attacks could undermine the elections, but more importantly, people’s faith in our elections.”
This training session was a waste of taxpayer money, because of politicians such as her, we have no say in the national election process anymore.
Thomas Worley
Divide
A simple heads-up on the times
As a frequent working visitor to Colorado Springs and devoted newspaper reader wherever, let me offer a simple heads-up from the steadfast majority of American folks out there. The inundation of pro-“conservative news” nationwide coming from radio and newspapers are a current and specific danger we all need to understand. There is a certain theme and quality I would like to point out, being the targeted Libtard, socialist/commie, know-nothing about hard work or capitalism, who hates our soldiers, God, America, patriotism and decency in general.
We are told by Mark Levin/Sean Hannity/Rush Limbaugh and considerable other wannabe “information overload” types that I am coming to get your guns and have a sick hatred for the perfect and virtuous current president. Problem with all that is I got my guns and only hate ignorance and cheats.
What and whom one associates with is a fair reflection of character in my book, which seriously questions the integrity of people with an all-consuming devotion to Donald Trump. A builder who systematically cheated everyone around him, a draft dodger who abandons our bloodied allies after one call from a foreign dictator, who ran a fake university to scam students, openly cheated on his wife and is clearly doing anything and everything Vladmir Putin wants. A man consumed with an insane ego and incessant lying. Of all the choices for president, this is your guy? Trust honesty, folks.
The markets will barely blink when crybaby gets fired.
James Parks
Boulder
The right to freely choose a president
The impeachment trial will continue to expose the blatant hypocrisies of the Republican Party, headed by Donald J. Trump.
The recent statement from the White House that “articles of impeachment are a dangerous attack on the right of the people to freely choose their president,” is so rife with “nonsense” that it should not go unchallenged, and proves that Republicans can’t spell hypocrisy, and are inherently irony deficient.
Let’s take a look at the right of the American people to freely choose their president. Trump lost the popular vote. A candidate has won the popular vote and lost the election five times — three times before 1900 and twice since 2000. Hillary Clinton garnered the widest lead in popular votes, at almost 3 million — more than any candidate to lose the Electoral College vote. Considering the fact that over 6 million people voted for candidates other than Trump, it’s safe to say that the American people certainly didn’t get to freely choose their president, again!
This administration put together a “voter fraud” commission, asserting massive voter fraud. Not only did they not find any, the Democratic members had to sue the Republicans to even get the documents related to that investigation. Trump disbanded the commission after not getting the results he wanted.
Speaking of voter fraud and hypocrisy, the Republican Party has gone to great lengths to make it harder for “the people” to vote, especially women, minorities, the poor, and younger voters who tend to vote Democratic. According to the Brenner Center for Justice, since 2010, 25 states have enacted voting restrictions, including strict photo ID requirements, early voting cutbacks, and registration restrictions. This includes moving or removing polling places, and limiting voting booths to increase voters’ time in line to discourage voters from showing up, not to mention redistricting. All are red states.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle