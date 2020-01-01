Must address homeless issue
Re: Sunday, Dec. 15 Gazette article: “Springs building boom arrives.”
In the 25 years I have lived in Colorado Springs, I have seen the homeless population go from nil to nearly out of control. While the above article does a great job explaining how downtown development will benefit those who want to live in an urban environment, it does not address the homeless situation. Like it or not, the homeless are part of our city. This problem will not go away through urban redevelopment alone. Part of the city’s development plans have to address the homeless situation.
A feasible action is to make the multiuse stadium truly multiuse. For sporting events the stadium will have locker rooms, showers, concession facilities and jobs associated with event set up and tear down. With preplanning for the homeless situation, the stadium can be designed to shelter the homeless on nights when it is not being used for an event. On event nights, homeless can be trained to perform jobs associated with the event. In this manner, the multiuse stadium will truly be multiuse.
A corollary use option is to build the multiuse stadium so that it can accommodate natural disaster, i.e. wildfire, evacuees. Nobody wants a Katrina Superdome disaster in Colorado Springs.
Bob Chaplin
Colorado Springs
Understanding watering restrictions
I would like to offer some information about lawn watering. Too many people leap to incorrect conclusions when considering something new that they do not like. A little research goes a long way to being accurately informed and able to take appropriate actions.
One Gazette letter writer thinks that watering can only be done between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The opposite is true. Watering is limited to before 10 a.m or after 6 p.m. Another writer is convinced that watering only three days a week will kill the greenery in the city. Again, the opposite is true. It is not necessary to water every day of the week.
The Colorado State University extension offers scientific information on lawn watering. This information has been tested to verify its accuracy. Their lawn watering information states: “The rule of thumb for watering an established lawn is, “Water as deeply and as infrequently as possible. Deep and infrequent irrigation stimulates root growth, resulting in healthy, drought tolerant, and pest resistant turf.” Their free, published information also describes how to test whether your watering system is working to accomplish your watering needs. There is a great deal more lawn and garden information at the CSU extension website.
Deborah Ross
Colorado Springs
Too many conditioned to being ‘right’
Not long ago, I was in a conversation with a friend about how intolerant the world seems to have become. This inspired me to look into some statistics and suddenly a correlation came clearly into view. Since shortly after 2000, active shooter incidents have risen substantially. As has teen suicide, social intolerance and political animosity. As my friend observed, the world seems to have gotten “really mean.”
According to Pew Research, since 2004 social media usage has grown exponentially to where nearly 90% of the population is using it frequently. That’s 90% of the population likes to go to a nearly 100% thought consuming activity that they can interact with people that think and at least want to act like they do. And if someone enters this group that they disagree with, one click and their input is blocked. There need be no concern with what others think and object to, it can be avoided with a group that is uniformly cheering on your opinion, whether it is a logical one or not. Could it be that too many have become conditioned to being “right” in their little groups that they don’t know how to handle human interactions with its variables?
Go anywhere and the one common thing you will see is people walking, sitting, eating and even driving while looking at their cellphones. The news is filled with incidents of people injuring themselves due to cellphone distraction.
Why are cellphones in the classroom a problem? Why do kids need them at school? Why do you need them while driving? With hundreds of channels on cable, why do you need them for your personal TV? Why do you need them at a movie theater? Why do people need them near them when they eat, go to their kids activities and even need to sleep with them nearby? As a baby boomer, I can attest to there was a time that we didn’t all have this little thought-stealing device and we survived just fine.
Never have I been one for New Year resolutions, but this year I would like to make one and invite everyone to be a part of it: Put down the cellphone and at least back off the social media and interact with the real world more. Make a point to interact with new people face to face every week as opposed to conversations with people on your “friends” list. There are a kaleidoscope of smiles, faces, personalities and opinions out there we are being robbed of with social media and our addiction to our little electronic devices.
Jim Coda
Colorado Springs
Disregarding part of the population
Sadly, we will not be renewing our tickets to the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.
While we have greatly enjoyed one of the best orchestras in the country, parking has become a serious issue. As we get a bit older, parking closer becomes a necessity. Amazingly, we are adding venues in the downtown area without adding parking. While there is a parking garage that might open again, with other places competing for parking spaces, we might not be able to park there. That could mean walking blocks in inclement weather. However, two-hour parking limits would prevent street parking. It becomes difficult to navigate these issues.
Am I missing something? Colorado Springs is a great city but it seems that there is a segment of our population that is being disregarded. Is adding taxes to the coffer really our primary goal? I’m not as concerned about the price increase as I am not having parking availability. We are just not willing to take a chance.
Joyce Alexander
Colorado Springs