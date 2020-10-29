Multiple wildfires raging
Colorado...where purple mountain majesties live, where elk bugle, where bears saunter through yards, where the skies are clear and the sun dazzling. Perfection? Yes...and no. Many of us are transplants from other areas, can’t imagine living anywhere else, so we compromise. Wild beauty for wildfires. Wonderful climate for semiarid conditions. Frequent “Red Flag” fire warnings. We accept this. We are vigilant. We care.
Colorado Springs faced the “Waldo Canyon” wildfire in June 2012. By July of that year, it was 100% contained. Despite the successful containment, we saw the skies darken, first responders rally, and fear permeate the community. In 2020, we see much of the same, only worse. Multiple wildfires ravaging cherished towns and areas in the Rockies, as Mother Nature defies control efforts.
Those of us who call Colorado home, often find a “sweet spot” in the mountains...one we treasure above all others. Mine is Grand Lake — a small community, anchored by a natural mountain lake — unique in a reservoir state. This pristine and beautiful lake satisfied my Wisconsin origins while the small town remained just that, until the “East Troublesome” wildfire roared into the area. Yes, Colorado weeps...but waits for the result.
Jean Wheeler
Colorado Springs
Coloradans in other states
In response to the individual who criticized the secretary of state of Colorado regarding voter rolls: there are many people whose residence state is Colorado, but who reside elsewhere for a portion of the year.
We have friends who regularly leave Colorado in October for warmer climates. They are still Colorado residents. So when their ballots are mailed to them, those ballots are mailed to another state where they are for the winter. People who move permanently and who want to register to vote in another state need to take the responsibility to unregister in the state they left.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
Cautions for motorcyclists
It was with much sadness that I read two motorcyclists died in separate accidents last week. I grieve for the loss of their lives and for their families’ broken hearts.
Motorcycling is exhilarating: words fail in describing the allure of the open road, fresh air and raw power of the bike. Yet having ridden for 30 years, I wish to share some personal observations:
1) Just because someone looks at you doesn’t mean they see you. Many times I’ve established eye contact with the driver of a cage (car), and they still turn in front of me. I think most times it is unintentional. Human brains simply don’t recognize two wheels with consistency.
2) The brain doesn’t seem to fully register extreme speed in real time.
3) Speed is intoxicating but leaves no margin for error. One nanosecond error in judgment and you will pay the price. There is no protection such as what a cage offers. No airbags, no protective mechanisms…simply your body, momentum, and an inevitable outcome.
4) Coloradans are poor drivers. We drive fast, impatiently, and distractedly. That is a bad recipe for motorcyclists, no matter how good a rider you think you are.
5) Alcohol makes you superman. So you think. But not in reality. It tempts you to take a high-performance machine far beyond what you should. Never drink and ride, not even one drink. Ever! Please!
I realize some readers of the editorial pages might not ride a motorcycle, but you probably know someone who does. Please give this article to them. If it saves one life, it is so worth it.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs
Profiling does not build trust
A friend is stopped for a speeding infraction. Has proof of insurance, driver’s license, registration card. Friend is asked to open the car so VIN can be verified (VIN is on registration).
Next question: Where were you born? Next question: What are the last four digits of your SSN? Next question: What’s wrong with this picture? My friend is a person of color. Profiling does not help build trust, build community or engage citizens.
Therese Smith
Colorado Springs
Situation fraught with danger
I have a question for proponents of the National Popular Vote (Referendum 113): If the popular vote is extremely close, will every state have to do a recount? Currently, that applied to each individual state, but if the entire election is very close, an error in a state with a significant difference in the popular vote could be in error enough to switch the outcome.
This is also a situation fraught with danger. In the 1960 election, “down state” Illinois reported their results, which favored Nixon. Chicago waited until that count was public, then reported a large enough difference to swing the vote to Kennedy. What is to prevent that from happening in this instance at the national level?
WIlliam Sieg
Monument
Rephrase the question
I felt Saturday your editorials were very balanced, and I enjoyed reading all of them.
You might ask Catherine Rampell to rephrase her question on immigration and ask the question based on illegal immigration and legal immigration, she might get a different response.
David Greiner
Colorado Springs