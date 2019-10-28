Move forward with light rail
I wrote my City Council rep but never heard back.
Anyway, it seems that we are always making moves to attract more tourists; ie. the new Olympic center but how are these visitors suppose to get through all the congested traffic? Light rail was needed years ago.
Let’s move forward!
Dwight Buel
Colorado Springs
What happened to all the money?
I received another ad in support of Proposition CC. This one instructs us to vote yes to start fixing Colorado’s roads and bridges. Funny thing, I remember a few years ago, Colorado increased the vehicle registration (license plate) fees by adding a fee to fix defective bridges. They called it a fee instead of a tax because a tax would need to be voted on, per TABOR. The state was sued but prevailed in court so the “fee” stayed. My registration for a 29-year-old pickup truck is $101.77 with a “Bridge Safety Surcharge” of $18 and a “Road Safety Surcharge” of $23. Most people I know say their registration (license plate) costs almost doubled in the last three or four years. What happened to the money generated by the “Bridge Safety Surcharge” and “Road Safety Surcharge” fees?
With all the money generated by these taxes called “fees”, the state shouldn’t need to ask for more money for bridges and roads. This seems like a ploy to convince voters to support Prop. CC by saying the state needs additional funds for bridges and roads while they have been hitting us with higher vehicle registration fees that were “needed” for the last three or four years.
Harry Edmunds
Colorado Springs
Vote for our future
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” With these words, civil rights activist Malcom X presses an urgent message. Society will fail unless we educate our youths.
As Colorado debates Proposition CC, this idea becomes exceedingly more important; we are forced to reevaluate our priorities. Colorado ranks below average in education funding. To combat this startling trend, lawmakers hope to redirect vital funds to where they are needed most.
Proposition CC will allow the government to retain excess revenue and better fund education and transportation without raising tax rates.
This motion is backed by key politicians and advocate groups — Gov. Jared Polis, CSU board of governors, Great Education Colorado and the Denver City Council.
So where does the debate lie? The answer is simple: an unwillingness to invest in Colorado’s future. In last Sunday’s Gazette Pro/Con, Sen. Cory Gardner argued Proposition CC’s retention of revenue stole citizen’s hard-earned money. What Sen. Gardner failed to mention was the necessity of these funds.
The government should limit spending and minimize taxes; however, based on the gravity of the situation, we cannot afford to leave our education system hanging. As proven time and time again, economic success has a direct correlation with the quality of education.
Sure, retaining excess revenue will limit tax refunds. But without a viable workforce, citizens will not have money to begin with. How is coughing up a few extra dollars worse than an economic standstill, perpetuated by a poor education system?
The future of Colorado is on the line. Unless we make the rational decision and invest in our education system, we will be forced to fight an uphill battle for decades to come.
I am a concerned student at Pine Creek High School. While I may be young, I am old enough to understand the necessity of Proposition CC.
Caleb Chung
Colorado Springs
Duping the public into panic
Regarding the millions of lines written and anxious breath expended over the insistent need for additional taxes, fees or any other means of wealth transfer from the local citizenry to the controlling government agency:
Governments are formed optimally to provide security and infrastructure — (think fire/police/roads & bridges.) Any/all other expenditures should follow.
Therefore one should be able to assume that these items (security and infrastructure) would be fully provided for during the budgeting process, before any/all other items.
And yet our elected folks seemingly have relegated these items to the bottom of the needs list, enabling them to dupe the public into a sense of panic.
This is not ineptitude — it is subterfuge! Disingenuous; duplicitous at best — I’d call it mendacious.
Harold Peterson
Colorado Springs
Left’s lack of tolerance
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr spoke at the University of Notre Dame last weekend. He pointed out the lack of personal moral responsibility is being enabled by state and local governments, i.e.: the reaction to growing illegitimacy is ... abortion; drug addiction, safe injection sites, breakdown of the family — more social programs to deal with the wreckage. He goes on to state, “while we think we are solving these problems, we are underwriting them.” Whereas, Christianity teaches a personal morality which transforms us; it does not condone or enable destructive behavior.
The NY Times went ballistic, accusing AG Barr of “religious bigotry!” It seems if anyone offers criticism or an alternative to the “secular progressive agenda” they are ridiculed, called bigots, racists, misogynists or intolerant. When states such as NJ pass a law requiring public schools to adopt a LGBT curriculum and the Orange County, Calif., Board of Education requires students to attend sexual orientation and gender identity classes over the objections of their parents — objectors are ridiculed.
These folks are not content to “Live and Let Live” as Barr said, but demand that we allow them to indoctrinate our children and grandchildren contrary to our traditional Christian beliefs.
Geez, Ellen DeGeneres can’t even sit next to George Bush without causing the left to have heart palpitations.
It has gotten to the point where if you disagree with them you are ostracized, confronted in restaurants and demonstrators appear in front of your home. Folks, that is intolerance!
Mike Golden
Colorado Springs