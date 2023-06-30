More than fi

Soon another Fourth of July will pass without most of us stopping to think about its meaning. Fireworks, cookouts and a day off work is the way most people see it, and what happened 247 years ago is for kids in their high school history classes.

As I sat in church Sunday, it occurred to me how lucky I was to be there among other people who don’t care who or what you are but just want to share and compare beliefs and through that experience perhaps expand and reaffirm them. So many are the places on earth where you can’t do that.

Look around and you will see how lucky we are to have this freedom and the opportunity to express ourselves in whatever way we see fit. All too often we take these things for granted. We are naive if we think these rights can’t be taken from us. Many fought and died so that we might have them and it is up to us to make sure each generation gets to enjoy them also.

We see things through different eyes but because of the opportunities we have to share and compare we are able to work toward a balance that includes everyone.

Each morning when you awaken, don’t waste you time worrying about the things you don’t have but be thankful for the ones you do. It will help you maintain your balance and maybe even make you see the Fourth of July through different eyes.

Tom Shipp

Colorado Springs

Bates wrote a beautiful song

Re: Recognize Bates as a gay woman. In response to Janice Moglen’s letter on Katharine Lee Bates. Why do we have to identify all people by their “sex life”?

She wrote a beautiful song. Why do I need to know her sex life?

Carolyn Riggle

Colorado Springs

Is it boffo or is it bluster?

Froma Harrop wrote, “The Biden economy is boffo.” That is supposed to mean that it is very “successful or wholeheartedly commendatory.”

Inflation is still out of control, and this is an onerous tax that is particularly hard on poor people that Democrat Party claims they are protecting.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the increase in prices due to inflation is over 14%, resulting in a loss in real wages of nearly 4%.

I am paying $1.24 more per gallon for gasoline since Biden took office. The southern border is still being flooded with illegal immigrants and illegal drugs such as fentanyl, that is killing hundreds of Americans. The stock market is flat, and millions of people’s retirement funds are in jeopardy.

My retirement accounts have lost 22% of their value. Thirty-five percent of households in the USA are behind on their utility bills because of Biden misguided energy and green agenda.

Where is the boffo or is it bluster?

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs

The clash of civilizations

In reading Daniel McCarthy’s insightful description of Ukraine’s position in the political world (Gazette, June 28), I immediately seized on the splendid two-week boat journey that my wife and I enjoyed on the Black Sea and in Ukraine in 2010, 13 very short years ago.

McCarthy’s reference to Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations” model in explaining the Orthodox Slavic world’s competition with Francis Fukuyama’s utopian and peaceful “End of History” in the post-Soviet world is a stark prediction of what is likely to be generations of continuing conflict between East and West, exemplified in the extreme by 9/11.

He further cites other civil arenas, such as India, the Balkans and Turkey, as civilizations today very reluctant to participate in Fukuyama’s pro-Western, liberal tilt. The American notion of “nation building”, in the end, has missed the whole point of inevitable and continuing clashes between civilizations.

My one critique of McCarthy’s global positioning of Ukraine today is that he implies that Ukraine is a civic singularity attempting to join the West.

Not so, as we were informed by locals in 2010 and by further reading.

Ukraine, sadly for all, has itself become a model of the clash of civilizations, with much of eastern Ukraine largely pro-Russian ethnically, linguistically and religiously, and with the more pro-western half of the country on the other side of the country bisected almost literally by the midcountry Dnieper River. All of which today has us wondering if Ukraine is a viable candidate for NATO and European Union membership.

Whitney Galbraith

Colorado Springs

Reality of the science

The Gazette recently published letters from readers who are convinced that climate change is not real. One writer confused weather with climate. Yes, indeed, weather changes daily. Climate changes over much longer periods of time. The reality is that science is real.

According to NASA, 97% of climate scientists agree that our climate is changing as a result of human activity. Our releases of carbon dioxide and methane are altering the atmosphere’s composition. That composition causes heat that previously escaped into space to remain on the Earth’s surface.

I know that nothing I or anyone else can say will change the mind of deniers who get their science from internet rabbit holes where the denying 3% of climate scientists reside.

I offer my observation in an effort to bring a bit of balance to The Gazette’s letters column.

Joe E. Smith

Colorado Springs