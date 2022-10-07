A more sensible approach
The midterm elections will commence in about 30 days. Voters will take their partisan Democratic, Independent, Republican, or undecided views and beliefs with them to the polls. Instead, here’s a more sensible approach: Why not go to the polls to vote simply as Americans with American ideals that we can all share and agree on? Certainly all true, patriotic Americans agree that this country is in turmoil. The current administration, who is the primarily cause of these woes, seems to be either oblivious to the problems and find anyone else to blame but themselves. They continue to push their climate change and woke agendas instead of addressing things that really matter.
In almost all public opinion polls, environmental issues are far under the radar of people’s concerns. According to the August 2022 Pew Research Poll, the economy is at the top of concerns at 77%. Climate change only 40%, and race & ethnicity at 35%. As an American, if you are happy with the high price of everything from food, gasoline, fuel for heating your homes and businesses, and if you are satisfied by the way the Biden administration abandoned our colleagues in Afghanistan and left behind about $85 billion in military equipment, if you are OK with our “secure” southern border with literally millions of illegals (some caught and released, some not) and tons of deadly fentanyl flowing into the United States, and if you think that rampant crime all across the country is the acceptable new normal, you’ll know how to vote. If you believe that a new human being, fresh out of its mother’s womb is not a life, and can be terminated at will, not only are you not humane, but you’ll support those who think this is OK. If you don’t mind your school children being indoctrinated into questioning their gender, and being taught critical race theory, then by all means, vote for those who advocate these practices. On the other hand, if you believe that this country has been led down the wrong path for the past 20 months, and long to return to “Pre-Biden America”, you’ll also know how to vote.
This coming midterm and the 2024 election cycles are crucial. This may be our last chance at restoring America to its former greatness. Let’s not squander this opportunity in November like we did in November of 2020.
John Zimmerman
Colorado Springs
Importance of voting
Almost 75 years ago scholar Richard Weaver warned us all that Ideas Have Consequences (1948). Ideas are wrapped in words so we can also say words have consequences. Traditionalists and Progressives both agree that voting in the next month will shape the future. I think that the words we use to encourage people to vote are a bit weak and lack moral compulsion.
What if we used more colorful and thoughtful language to get people to the polls? I like to think in simple sentences, ones that are easy to remember. If I were a politician, I would use these types of phrases to get everyone to think about the importance of their personal responsibility to vote.
Change the world, don’t vote.
Voting is like signing your name to a New Declaration of Independence.
Sometimes voting for the right person is an Act of Contrition.
Voting has consequences, some will affect you, others your children.
There is no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter.
Show the world how much you don’t care, stay home on election day.
Lincoln made history, so can you Vote!
Hoarding isn’t healthy, so is not voting.
You can whimper, or you can vote.
Fear can do two things it can cause you to vote or it can cause you to hide.
What will get you to vote?
Randy Raysbrook, Ph.D.
Colorado Springs
Cases of visible animal abuse
We love the autumn in Colorado! The only thing more amazing than the vibrant fall colors is the genuine love for animals here, particularly dogs. My husband and I volunteer at our local shelter, and it warms our hearts to witness the magical bond between people and dogs.
For this reason, I was shocked to find out hundreds of dogs were suffering in horrific conditions at a commercial breeding facility in Iowa that was licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA did not enforce the bare minimum standards under the Animal Welfare Act and allowed this puppy mill to operate despite being cited over 190 animal welfare violations. I am asking all Coloradans to contact Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and your federal representatives, urging them to cosponsor Goldie’s Act.
With Goldie’s Act, the USDA would be required to intervene in cases of visible neglect and to notify local law enforcement of documented AWA violations. These dogs in puppy mills are victims of cruelty. Please support laws that protect those most vulnerable in our communities.
Please join me in calling Senator Bennet (303-455-7600), Senator Hickenlooper (719-632-6706), and our federal reps asking them to co-sponsor this bill. The dogs and those of us who love them thank you!
Chau McAusland
Frederick
A different time and placeAs a retired corporate leader and past instructor at University of Colorado at Denver I am sickened by the loss of such a talented leader from CU and from higher education in Colorado.
Higher education should not be political, but I fear that behind Patty Limerick firing there is a political message. I also see, from my own experience, that we are in a very different time and place. As I practiced, we were all a family in our firm. We shared birthdays, celebrations and losses. And our leadership was respected for its strength and guidance. It is different now, I fear that the leadership styles of old are not likely to survive today. Staff wants it’s distance and privacy and most of all, a complete separation for personal life from work life. But I don’t consider any of that a reason for a firing. CU must decide what is important-retaining the most talented, highly visible faculty or hiding behind shallow politics and petty differences in culture. I fear that was the ultimate demise of a terrific spokesperson for the university, and for this I am deeply sorry.
Richard von Luhrte
Denver