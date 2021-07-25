Need more expired tag enforcement
If you’ve been reading the Gazette Viewpoint lately, you’ve probably seen several articles concerning expired vehicle registrations. Well, I feel compelled to add my two cents. I own four vehicles, all of which have current registrations. A neighbor of mine also owns four vehicles, of which at least three currently display expired tags. By my reckoning I have paid over $2,000 in registration fees to the state this year while my neighbor may have avoided paying roughly $1,000 in registration fees due to lack of enforcement.
And then I also wonder, if the registration is expired, then is the insurance current? — since to the best of my knowledge the only time vehicle insurance is verified is when you renew your registration, are involved in an accident or are pulled over by the police. So not only have these people with expired tags avoided paying registration fees, if their insurance has also lapsed, that means if they are at fault in an accident, the other party is on the hook for any injury or damage due to an uninsured at-fault driver.
So, what’s the big deal about expired registrations? I guess it all depends on your perspective.
Makes me wonder how much money could be recouped by the state if there was a little more expired tag enforcement.
David White
Colorado Springs
Make violators pay a decent fine
ine
I have a great concept! I don’t want to pay for parking when I get “stuck” doing my civic duty for jury duty. Let’s just ticket or at least have drivers with plates that expired last year pay a decent fine.
Add to that have a few traffic cops hang out on Powers where the construction is going on. I drive to work past there and literally fear for my life. The speeds that some drivers drive is incredible.
My happy moment was watching a red car speed up to pass someone and get in the left lane, no that wasn’t the happy moment. That moment was when he was too fast for the cement barrier that he scraped the full length of his drivers side on. Wish I could have recorded that just to brighten my day!
Jeanne English
Colorado Springs
After a vehicle is stolen
This is an open letter to the insects that stole our car the morning of July 21.
I am the kind of person who always tries to put myself in other people’s shoes. I try to feel what they are feeling. Well, these car thieves obviously missed that gene in their DNA.
I am a 74-year-old living on Social Security. I have four more payments on the only vehicle I own. That vehicle is now gone. The indescribable sense of violation is imbedded in my psyche.
These insects apparently have no idea what happens after the vehicle is stolen.
First there is the police report.
The Colorado Spring Police Department is understaffed and overworked. It takes a long time and a lot of patience to finally make a report. All the people I encountered along the way were just wonderful. Very helpful, polite, and considerate of the situation.
Then there is the insurance company. A labyrinth of departments and agents that take information and send you on to the next department that takes the same information and adds a couple of layers. Then on to the next.
Finally, you talk to a “theft adjuster.” And really weird factoid, even though they have access to the police report with the report number, they still want you to get a copy and send it to them? OK!
My neighbor shared Ring video of the car being whisked away early in the morning. Unfortunately, there is no human seen on the video … just the car zipping away.
Fortunately, I am computer literate, having worked as a journalist for the past 40 years. I was able to move the video to my computer and a police officer brought a flash drive and downloaded the video for further investigation.
The officer who took my original report told me there were numerous car thefts in the city the night of July 20-21. So, a word of caution — make sure everything you own is locked and safe.
I’m sure the insects didn’t realize that the day before the car was taken, the hot water heater in our home died, and had to be replaced. No skin off their nose, right?
I was so longing to be rid of car payments in my old age. I thought the 6-year-old car that I purchased new would last me the rest of my life with proper maintenance – which was done.
Thanks insects.
Did you know that insurance companies wait an extended period of time making sure the car isn’t recovered before the settlement is reached?
Did you know that the insured might still be required to pay for a rental vehicle?
Did you know that I had just put new tires on the car? (I’m sure those have already been sold.)
Did you know that all the maintenance on the vehicle was performed in May to the tune of more than $300?
Of course not.
You saw an opportunity for what exactly?
A joy ride?
A chop shop opportunity.
Well insects, I’m here to tell you that you may be having a ball at my expense, but hell is coming for you, and you will be sorry.
Becky Maxedon
Colorado Springs