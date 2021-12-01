More damaging than the virus
Thank you, thank you, thank you, to Paul Klee for writing, and the Gazette for publishing, the best, most common-sense summary of the COVID debacle I’ve read! It was refreshing to see an editorial that laid out and then summarized the situation with thought and logic.
I have felt since the beginning of it all, that the damage caused by the restrictive actions of our governments (federal and state) have been, and continues to be, far more damaging than the virus. It’s time for the fearmongers to back off and let us live our lives as we chose, including whether to get vaccinated or not!
Kevin Diers
Colorado Springs
What’s going on in Nebraska?
Can anyone tell me what’s going on in Nebraska? According to the New York Times, on Tuesday, Nebraska has the lowest death rate from COVID-19 of any state in the nation. Colorado’s death rate from COVID-19 is 24 times higher than Nebraska’s (0.48 per 100,000 vs 0.02 per 100,000) despite having the same rate of COVID-19 cases (38 per 100,000) and a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate (63% vs 57%). Is anyone looking into why Nebraska’s death rate has dropped to such a low level? Nebraskans seem to have figured something out that the rest of the country hasn’t. Might it be worth investigating what our neighbors to the northeast are doing that is working?
Mitchell B. Liester, M.D.
Colorado Springs
Lost compassion for others
“If you are elderly and compromised then you should stay more isolated and let the rest of the country work, prosper and live.”
This appeared in a letter to the editor recently. This is why we are having dissension in our country.
We have lost our compassion for fellow human beings. This statement shows that lack of compassion. We as a society have decided that our elderly and infirm should just go off and die. Who, among us, has that right? No one!
We need to engage these people (because they are not just statistics) and treat them with respect. They still have value to our society. Not everything can be bought and sold!
Candi Boyer
Colorado Springs
Penalizing long-term customers
I am commenting on Sunday’s trash article. My problem isn’t about pickup but overcharging. I’ve had Waste Management, since 1973. I have been getting charged $240 every three months for several years. I honestly thought that was what all charge until a couple of months ago. Went to BBB and got my rate changed to $75 every 3 months and 1 free cycle.
I feel I have been ripped off all these years for being a long-term customer, and deserve better. I also wonder how many more of their customers are being way overcharged. A friend has them and pays $135 every three months, so what is going on?
I have very little trash and do not recycle, so feel violated. Other customers are also being ripped off by them also, I feel. I also feel they really do not care. At least, in dealing with them, that is the attitude they presented to me.
Nancy A. Sullivan
Colorado Springs
Don’t let the well run dry
Enes Kanter Freedom is a reminder to our society not to take our rights and freedoms under the Constitution for granted. The Boston Celtics center, and new American citizen, is from Turkey, where under the Erdogan regime criticizing the government will land you in jail.
There’s an old blues song “You don’t miss your water until the well run dry.” Let’s make sure we don’t let our well run dry.
William Nolan
Colorado Springs
The harm free markets can do
The Gazette recently ran a column by Stephen Moore in which Moore heaped a huge amount of praise upon free market advocate Milton Friedman, who has been dead for 15 years.
Friedman is not the hero that Moore tried to make us all believe. Even right-winger Patrick Buchanan criticized free marketers like Friedman for worshipping at the alter of efficiency and not being concerned with the harsh effects that the free market would have on the American people.
If you want a more objective discussion of the harm that Friedman’s ideas caused to Americans and the vast majority of the people in the world, then you should definitely listen to the 6/10/21 podcast episode about Milton Friedman on Unf*cking the Republic (UNFTR). It is educational to learn about the damage that capitalist apologists cause.
Steve Waldmann
Monument
Legitimacy of the minority opinion
I can agree with Vincent Capozzella’s letter in Sunday’s Gazette that Donald Trump gave a voice to very large segment of Americans, and for better or worse, it got him elected. What I can’t understand is why those that supported the other side didn’t take pause and do some honest retrospection as to why.
Could it be they chose to ignore a large segment of Americans they considered insignificant, simply because they had a differing opinion.
Unfortunately, this too, ignoring those considered insignificant, is something that has been going on with humans since someone with a bigger club took charge of the cave and ignored who they thought to be nonthreatening.
And isn’t this why those that founded this country did it in the manner they did? So a single person or single group of people couldn’t silence the legitimacy of the minority opinion.
Daniel Spohn
Colorado Springs