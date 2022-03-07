Misinformation about utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities said that the 175 megawatt Pike Solar Plant will generate enough electricity for 55,000 homes a year in The Gazette article titled “5,000 acres in county rezoned for solar array”. Actually the solar array will provide no electricity to anyone when the sun isn’t shinning at any time in the year.
When the solar array is generating electricity CSU will have to take it and pay for it no matter what. Instead of concentrating on providing electricity to customers when they demand it, CSU is investing in generation that a contractor will provide when the unreliable supply is available. What could possibly go wrong? How much more will we have to pay for electricity when we want it? Will we be able to get it?
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Clarifying details of GOP event
Just to clarify the event referred to in Tuesday’s Gazette, (“El Paso county Republican leaders accused of pushing favorites”). The event was conceived and organized by the panel of candidates. It was not an official Republican presentation. It was not a debate-but a forum. Any candidate or coalition can do this. Vickie Tonkins was invited to emcee the event. She accepted. Tonkins said three times that she was not endorsing the panel candidates.
Nobody is hiding or doing anything unethical or illegal. Regarding the two precinct leaders who wish to be anonymous if they have a legitimate beef why not identify?
Additionally, the caucus material was not available to anyone at an early date — it was not selectively withheld.
Regarding the Faith, Education and Commerce group (FEC). They are a organization that has an agenda, which is indicated by their name. Not a shadow PAC, they have chosen to focus their efforts in the Republican party as the party that more closely mirrors their beliefs. They are transparent, and ethical. It is common for steering groups to focus on a given party. The very name of the Republican party indicates it’s values, it means rule of law. Democracy is rule of the majority, which has a nice ring but a lynch mob is majority rule also.
It is right and normal for campaign literature to be distributed to caucus locations.
We didn’t receive any candidate campaign literature from the party till caucus night. The literature packet contained ample information for all candidates.
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Thirty years of Cold War 2.0
America is awakening from a dream. The dream was, that once the Cold War was over and the West won, its ideology and technologies would flow globally. Congress and Bill Clinton were indifferent and Boris Yeltsin was a fool.
Russia went from Marxists to mafioso, getting only the West’s patronization and encouraging the US lucrative military/industrial complex to supply and sustain NATO. It doesn’t pay to make NATO obsolete and disband.
What does Russia have to lose by coalescing with the more favorable Chinese and taking back the annoying part of what was the USSR?
Russia’s goal: Repatriation of Ukrainian Russia, thus allowing better access to sea ports and to buffer against the West’s military/industrial complex, not to mention compromising Joe Biden’s income.
These thirty years could be called The Cold War 2.0. Today the terms are open-ended... we don’t need WWIII.
The ideal: deNATO, denuke, and make the world work, otherwise this global warming thing will be collateral.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Think outside the box
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, before we all bounce on cue to the latest media charade, would it be too proactive to step back for a second, turn the situation around, and look at Ukraine from the other side before we stumble into yet another proxy war?
NATO was created in 1949 to counteract The Warsaw Pact which no longer exists. Russia is no longer the USSR, that Vladimir Putin now feels a need to reconstruct.
Obviously, Putin is overreacting, paranoid, delusional, etc, but failing to learn from history has been fatal faaar too many times to ignore.
Yes, we can help Ukraine defend itself, but then what? Russia isn’t going anywhere and they’ll still be just as paranoid (if not more!) with an armed front on their southern border.
Boycotts sound good, but do you really think China won’t be taking all the Russian oil it can get to help their new friends?
You know we’re going to get stuck with the bill one way or another despite whatever Biden may allege. We always do!
If we think outside the same cold war mindset box that drug us into this latest mess, stop pushing Russia into a corner, focus on finding a way to allay Putin’s fears/paranoia, give Russia a way to save face (like disbanding NATO!), retreat with their ego intact, they’ll have no enemy to fight.
Trading Turkish missile sites for Cuban-based nuclear warheads worked in 1962!
Think outside the box and compromise on something similar.
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West