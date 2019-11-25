Minor leagues provide development
As an ardent baseball fan for almost 70 years, I totally agree with The Gazette’s editorial wherein the paper stated that...”Major League Baseball should reconsider a proposal that would “eliminate minor league baseball in ... more than 40 communities throughout the country.”
Unlike the National Football League and National Basketball Association, whose players are developed through universities (that’s a subject for another time), MLB develops its players through minor league teams called the farm system. Not only does the farm system ensure big league teams with the quality of players that they need, it also provides entertainment for cities in which those players perform.
In the years following World War II practically every American city of any size had a professional baseball team. Then came television. Why should anyone pay to go see a ball game when a person can get free entertainment in the comfort of one’s own living room? The number of minor leagues and teams dropped dramatically. League classifications were changed from AAA — D to AAA — A. Obviously there was greatly increased competition among players for spots on big league teams.
Now the major leagues want to reduce the number of their farm teams in order to save money.
That’s a lame excuse. Minor league teams at several levels are needed to provide adequate player development. Big league organizations need to assess the ability of players to perform at increasingly higher levels, up to the major leagues.
Cities in which minor league teams play need to do their part to keep the teams, with attractive promotions, reasonable ticket prices, well-kept ballparks, friendly and knowledgeable staff and competitive teams, supported by the parent club. As The Gazette said, taking minor league baseball away will harm families, communities and athletes. Let’s hope MLB will reverse its unwise decision.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Rising prescription costs
We are very fortunate to be represented by Sen. Cory Gardner in the United States Senate. Sen. Gardner has proven time and time again that he will fight for his constituents and do everything he can to ensure our safety and wellbeing.
A great example of this is all of his hard work to reduce the costs of prescription drug prices. Sen. Gardner has championed legislation in the past in order to lower prescription drug prices and I have no doubt that he will continue to tackle this issue going forward — especially going into reelection next year.
There is an important piece of legislation that addresses rising prescription costs in the U.S. right now called the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act. Sen. Gardner should support this bipartisan bill and continue leading on this issue.
Catherine Donnelly
Colorado Springs
Providing equal opportunity for all
Barry Fagin’s Nov. 17 column is blatantly discriminatory, factually inaccurate and dangerous rhetoric. The ADA became law almost 30 years ago; no business or town can claim ignorance of its requirements. All laws are subject to interpretation, including weighing free speech versus hate speech.
The question is whether Americans deserve equal access to medical care, public transportation, sidewalks, courthouses and schools. Or should those “privileges” be reserved for those who can afford to pay for their own access? Our society long ago decided that separate is inherently unequal.
The benefits of providing an equal opportunity for all people to integrate into the larger society are indisputable. Allowing children with disabilities to attend school alongside their typically-developing peers provides modeling benefits to students and teaches acceptance and empathy to peers — something that is sometimes lacking in today’s world. Providing opportunities for adults with disabilities to get out of institutions, live in the community, work and play alongside others encourages independence and self-sufficiency and reduces reliance on government benefits.
As Americans, we accept that there are costs inherent in opening a business or running a government. Food services must follow department of health regulations. Hospitals must maintain accreditation for patient safety. The government must maintain access for the public to participate. All these things cost money, yet we still require them. It is no different with the ADA. If you open your front doors to the public, you will spend money obtaining a business license, paying taxes, ensuring adequate insurance coverage and, yes, making sure that someone who is blind or uses a wheelchair can access your business.
Look around, Mr. Fagin — our beloved veterans, our mobility-impaired grandparents, and our deaf neighbors are all demanding their rights be protected. And with rhetoric like yours, thank goodness they are.
Alison L. Butler
Denver
Putting the country fi
rst
Sadly, President Donald Trump will most likely be impeached by the House of Representatives, the members of which know full well that there is no compelling evidence for impeachment and there will be no chance for conviction by the Senate.
Rational Democrats must surely know by now that their party leadership is not serving them well in that regard and that their representatives have done little of worth for two plus years. Those who come to that realization will put their country first and will either cast a no vote or reluctantly vote for President Trump.
With the current over sized field of weak and unworthy democratic candidates, what other choice do they have? Hillary? With all of her heavy baggage? For those who insist on sticking it to President Trump, right or wrong, bring it on!
Robert Strong
Falcon
Proposed street name change
I would like to propose changing the name of Oro Blanco Drive from South Carefree to Austin Bluffs to Swiss Cheese Boulevard. There are so many holes in this road that no other name is appropriate.
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs