Malkin’s questionable associates

Michelle Malkin is upset that she has been banned by Airbnb because she spoke at the American Renaissance conference in Nashville in November. American Renaissance is led by Jared Taylor, a person who supports racial segregation and has said that “Blacks and whites are different. When Blacks are left entirely to their own devices, Western civilization — any kind of civilization — disappears.”

In her recent column that was posted on the American Renaissance webpage, Malkin spoke favorably of Taylor and Nick Fuentes, who is a Groyper and a white nationalist. Last fall, Fuentes said that “The Taliban is a conservative, religious force, the U.S. is godless and liberal. The defeat of the U.S. government in Afghanistan is unequivocally a positive development.”

While Malkin has the right to associate herself with individuals who espouse beliefs that are hateful and antithetical to what America stands for, that does not mean that a private business may not discriminate against her because of those associations. Malkin’s reliance upon the Unruh Civil Rights Act is misplaced in that that law protects against discrimination based upon a person’s characteristics and not their associations with abhorrent individuals.

Steve Waldmann

Monument

Like a breath of fresh air

Thank you for including Eric Sondermann’s columns. His columns are like a breath of fresh air. So refreshing to have something besides the usually Republican opinions and I do read them, too.

Lois Martinez

Colorado Springs

Make the cold weather ‘souper’

While there is so much hype around the Super Bowl, there’s little attention given to people who don’t have enough to eat. Therefore, consider donating cans of soup to your local food pantry, including The Marian House Soup Kitchen, Silver Key, area churches, and Care and Share. We can make the cold weather ahead “souper” for many people.

Sharyn Markus

Colorado Springs