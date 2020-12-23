A memorable anniversary day
My wife and I on our 28th anniversary decided to play disc golf for the first time at Cottonwood Park. We had no clue how to play. We decided to follow a man and his two sons, but the dad said “join us and we will show you how”.
Thank you Paul, PJ and Nick for your kindness and patience ... Oh and for not laughing too hard at us. You made the start to our anniversary day memorable!
Jon Hart
Colorado Springs
The losers in this surprise deal
Nate Pine and the Air Force Academy Athletic Company appear overjoyed in selling the Air Force/Army football games to Lockheed Martin for the next two years. An enumeration of the losers in this surprise announcement:
1) The cadet wing. Cadets will be denied a true at-home academy rivalry. While a contingent of cadets will likely travel to Arlington, the majority of the cadet wing won’t get closer to the game than huddling around TVs.
2) Season ticket holders. Season ticket holders will be watching from afar ... forfeiting in-person support of our Falcons. Salt in the wound as ticket holders were contacted by AFAAC this season either “donate” or “rollover” their season tickets to the 2021 season. People who obliged were rewarded with an opportunity to purchase tickets for next year’s “home” game at the low price of $58-$185.
3) AF alumni. Service academy rivalry weekends are vied for by alumni as reunion opportunities. These reunion weekends bring graduates and families back to “The Hill,” regale memories, honor fallen classmates and strengthen bonds of the Long Blue Line.
4) Colorado Springs. Nate Pine looks forward to filling the Arlington stadium with 37,000 fans. Falcon Stadium seats 46,692. Historically, rivalry games nearly always sell out. Coupled with multiple reunions, Colorado Springs busts with near-capacity seating at local businesses. Our city will miss this financial boon.
Pine and AFAAC courted Lockheed Martin and will consummate this new relationship with a sponsorship check. They need to look closer to home.
That’s a foul!
Roy Recker
Colorado Springs
More is not always better
There have been several articles in the Gazette recently regarding the future home of U.S. Space Command. I don’t really have much of an opinion for or against it being permanently homed in Colorado Springs. However, included in one article was a side-by-side comparison of all six candidate cities. Most notable to me, was the fact that three of the five other candidate cities are equal to or substantially greater in population than ours, and yet they have a median home price that is at least 1/3 ($100,000) less than Colorado Springs, which has a median home price of $343,000.
Another recent article stated that Colorado Springs now has the second highest inflation rate in the state, and our home prices are above the national average. There’s a saying that “price is what you pay, and value is what you get”. Hopefully these are equal, but many times they are not.
According to research online, our local population has grown 17% in the last decade (certainly seems like more), home prices are escalating and my residential property taxes have doubled. More is not always better. There are numerous factors related to quality of life, and certainly affordable home ownership and cost of living are high on the list. Various national city ratings rank us highly. It seems that might be questioned in the future.
I hope that we can mindfully manage and protect our quality of life, and not price ourselves out.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
Our most valuable resource
As Will Rogers said, “Land, they ain’t making it anymore.” The proposal to lower parkland dedication requirements is short-sighted and self-serving by the developers, who claim more housing units per acre will make the cost of housing more affordable. Given the booming housing market in Colorado Springs, this is a false assumption.
Our city is blessed with good trails and community parks, but land is also essential for our mushrooming housing developments. New neighborhoods need parks, too, easily accessible by children and families.
The fact that some new neighborhood parks remain undeveloped is due to lack of funding in our city budgets. It is time to lobby our City Council to better support the Parks Department and also provide a new mechanism to stimulate park development, perhaps a small, dedicated sales tax increase.
As the city grows, let’s look ahead just as Gen. Palmer did and work to preserve our most valuable resource: land.
Judy Finley
Colorado Springs
Colorado-style term limitations
Perhaps, rather than lament Colorado’s apparent penchant to not reelect senators as an “unhappy distinction”, we should rejoice in Colorado’s history of not returning our senators to Washington, D.C., decade after decade. Instead, we seem the sanest of all states by our historic habit of not returning them, not electing them for a lifetime, thereby imposing our version of term limits, a concept that most citizens nationwide seem to support.
I for one hope we continue to exercise this constitutional right to exercise voter discretion (brilliance) and not return any other senators to Washington for a third term. I say keep up the glorious Colorado-style term limitations and keep fresh faces and ideas flowing into that otherwise disreputable bastion of self-indulgence, arrogance, hubris and pomposity. Be honest — 12 years is more than enough.
Be proud, Colorado; you are doing very well by perpetuating this “unhappy distinction.”
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs