Meeting recruiting goals
During my recent travels, I caught wind of the U.S. Navy’s plan of easing entry test standards in order to meet recruiting goals. This will ultimately prove fruitless as this plan is anathema to basic tenets of high-performance organizations. An organization wishing to produce more, raise the quality of or attract superior applicants needs to raise, not lower, its standards.
As a two-plus decade retired AF fighter pilot, I learned this lesson early as it applied to my personal performance in the high-tempo environment of fighter operations. However, it wasn’t until my first command tour that I learned the immutability of this simple maxim and its applicability to organizational performance. Returning to command at USAFA after my last combat assignment, my team and I put this to the test in our attempt to curb the high washout rate amongst new AF cadets. As Basic Cadet Training commander, I prescribed higher, more stringent standards of performance from my subordinate commanders, but especially of the cadet cadre and the new basic cadets. The result? USAFA’s Class of 2022 had the lowest attrition rate of any incoming class in Academy history. Incidentally, this revealed an ancillary tenet of organizational excellence: Teams will raise or lower their performance to the expectations set by their leaders.
While this view may seem contrarian to some, let me offer a more pedestrian example. Suppose your hometown professional football team has had a terrible season...not meeting most, if not all, of the goals set by its’ organizational leadership. Would you support lowering the standards of that team in an effort to fix their problem? Of course not!
Why then, would one presume lowering entry standards to a military service would fix theirs? I posit the relaxing of standards in the years past (on/off-duty conduct, dress and appearance, physical and mental aptitude/resiliency) led to the failure of Navy recruiting goals. Lowering them further will only make matters worse. The minimum requirement will quickly become the maximum effort by applicants. A return to orthodoxy in our organizations (military, family, church, work) is the key.
Roy Recker
Colorado Springs
The elephant in the room
None of the reporting around the Club Q shooting mentions the elephant in the room: the issue of mental illness in violent crime. Our legal system has a gaping hole where there should be a process for responding to threats of violent crime by mentally ill people. Anyone arrested for making a credible threat of violence against other people should be required by law to undergo an evaluation by a panel of mental health professionals.
If the panel finds that the person is mentally ill and poses a threat to the community, then a hearing should be held where a judge can decide whether to have the person committed to a mental health facility for involuntary treatment – before they kill someone, instead of after. How many innocent people have to die before we can get this right?
Robert Ham
Colorado Springs
A necessary choice to make
I always enjoy Vince Bzdek’s column on Sundays. The column this Sunday, Dec. 11, was particularly interesting.
Could Club Q have been prevented? I do not think I am alone in the opinion, that, Yes, it could have been prevented if the suspected shooter’s (I will not use his name as he still would like notoriety) grandparents and their mother had agreed to cooperate in the 2021 threat. The suspected shooter might have either been incarcerated, at a mental health facility and minimally unable to purchase fire arms and ammunition based on the Red Flag Law. While I find this culpability of the grandparents and mother disturbing, and likely not law-breaking, it bears consideration of personal liability.
I suspect those individuals and their families personally harmed (five died and 17 injured), will engage the services of an attorney to move forward with litigation. I truly hope that there are resources such as “personal liability” under a homeowners or renters policy.
As a former insurance broker, I pulled my own homeowners policy to see if there are exclusions. Only an attorney can actually determine how a policy will work, but possibly the language is vague enough that coverage will be triggered. The insuring agreement is generally broad. It is the exclusions that ultimately negate coverage.
I hope and pray that other grandparents and parents take the uncomfortable steps with a disturbed individual.
Yes, that is a difficult choice to make, but so very necessary.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Hindsight is always 20/20
Sveto Djokic’s “Club Q security question” letter goes far beyond asking a question about security at the door.
You are blaming the victims for the murderer’s actions. You are making assumptions regarding the owners. Hindsight is always 20/20.
You even suggest that KKTV and Gazette reporters are too stupid to ask questions about security. I am suggesting (not hinting) that you get off your high horse and show a little empathy for the victims in this situation, instead of blaming them and those that report on it.
Michelle Monzingo
Colorado Springs
President has no shame
So the man responsible for selling weapons that killed an untold number of American servicemen, is now free, so that the lady basketball player can come home. Joe Biden you have no shame!
Gordon Strike
Colorado Springs