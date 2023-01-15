Addressing Colorado’s crime rate
Crime remains a serious issue in Colorado and we, as mayors of Colorado’s three largest cities, are committed to working with the state legislature and governor on this issue in the upcoming legislative session. Here are some commonsense bipartisan suggestions.
Update the penalties for motor vehicle theft and help police solve a greater number of cases.
Colorado is in the unenviable position of having the highest car theft rate in the country. Stolen cars are often used in the commission of other serious offenses, including robberies, burglaries, and drug dealing. Colorado statutes predicate the level of the offense based on aggravating factors and the value of the stolen car. As a result, stealing a car worth less than $2,000 is often a misdemeanor, regardless of how devastating and costly the theft is to the owner. This value-based approach is inequitable and unfair to victims who own older or less expensive cars. All car thefts, other than joy riding, should be felonies.
We also need to substantially improve the solution rate for car theft. One effective way to do that is the use of technology, like license plate readers. Such technology identifies stolen cars and helps police apprehend the thieves. State assistance to help communities purchase such technology would be a great help.
Reinstate the crime of possession of a weapon by a previous offender for car thieves and drug dealers.
We should be deterring unlawful weapon possession by prior felons. Someone convicted of felony car theft or drug dealing can’t legally pass a background check, so they should be sanctioned for possessing a weapon. Further, all possession of a weapon by previous offender crimes should be a class four felony.
Deter the use of ghost guns and personally manufactured weapons that are untraceable.
We are seeing a rise in the use of ghost guns in violent cases. Despite some stricter local regulations, Colorado’s state laws do not address the problem of people circumventing background checks by purchasing nonserialized firearms or unassembled parts. These guns can be obtained by those under restraining orders or even extreme risk protection orders. Our state laws should eliminate these gaps and provide a helpful backdrop for stricter local laws.
Raise the cap for juvenile detention beds in Colorado. Detention beds for juveniles have been drastically reduced since 2003 (when there were 479). There are now only 215 detention beds for juveniles in the entire state. The result is that juveniles who commit violent offenses or who are a danger to themselves are often discharged into an unsafe situation that seriously jeopardizes their safety and public safety. The bed cap should be raised to at least 350 and the standard for detention should give judges more discretion to hold juveniles who pose a serious public safety risk, particularly those with repeat offenses.
These are just a few ideas. There are other issues that should also be addressed, and we look forward to working with our state counterparts to address Colorado’s crime rates in a meaningful way.
Mike Coffman, Mayor of Aurora
Michael Hancock, Mayor of Denver
John Suthers, Mayor of Colorado Springs
Show me the water!
The front page article by Mary Shinn on the Colorado Springs water rule makes it clear that the city’s rule will have negative consequences for El Paso County.
Craig Dossey, former executive director of El Paso County’s Panning and Community Development Department says, “This is the worst thing you could do.” His rationale is that developers will now develop land in the county and rely on groundwater. He states, “The groundwater in the county is a finite resource ... and developers only have to prove water rights on paper, they do not have to prove water yield ...”
The study that the developers use to show water for their projects was done in 1987, and the number of wells tapping into that aquifer has more than doubled since then. Also there are another 22,000 platted lots ready to be developed that will tap into the Dawson Aquifer. How do we know that the Dawson won’t be drained and those of us who rely on our wells for water won’t be left dry? The Flying Horse North development plan that was original approved by the county was for 201 dwellings. The plan now calls for 850+ dwelling units, not counting the hotel and golf course.
The Revised County Master plan approved last year was opposed by the residents of Black Forest because it decreased the size of lots from 5 acres to 2 1/2 acres. That could double the number of dwellings.
Bruce Brian
Colorado Springs
Withholding medical care
Re: The Born-Alive Act. I cannot believe that anyone would want to withhold care to a helpless baby. But that is exactly what Nancy Pelosi and Democrats want to do. They have voted against care for a baby who survived an abortion. Is that not murder?
What have we come to when we can look at an innocent baby and kill it? God help us all.
Carolyn Riggle
Colorado Springs
Corruption in government
I just watched the White House press conference starring the incompetent, lying, clueless, stuttering, flustered press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, avoiding, glossing over and just not answering questions about the latest Biden scandal, called “garage-gate” by one in the press, when classified documents were found in Biden’s garage behind the tailpipe of his beloved Corvette. Another classified document was found in his home library. These are in addition to the ones found at Biden’s Penn Center office in D.C.
And, these discoveries having been made before the midterm elections and hidden from the public until just a couple of days ago. It’s the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up before the 2020 election all over again.
How can anyone (except Democrats, of course) not see that Biden, his administration, the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and the executive branch of the government is corrupt to the core?
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
