May be out of options on crime
In Sunday’s Perspective, Denver police chief Paul Pazen provides a most informative if deeply concerning insight into the recent dramatic rise in crime. It is very clear that the responsibility lies with our legislators and judges and prosecutors.
I think that what was unsaid, was the role played (or not played) by the press. The average citizen has not the means to follow our courts and legislators sufficiently to be aware and understand what is happening and who is responsible. It is the responsibility of the press to expose those public officials who pass these soft on crime laws and those officers of the courts who continue to release serious criminals back into our midst. Being more clearly aware of those judges and prosecutors who are responsible would help me and like-minded citizens immeasurably to remove them from office. Sadly, not so much for the legislators.
It seems we have a growing majority of snowflakes in the north of the state along with our governor who believe that holding criminals responsible is the wrong tack. Along that same thought, do not forget that they took away our vote when they passed NPV (national popular vote) in which our electoral representatives are required to vote along with the more populace states including California and Texas. Kinda’ looks like we are out of options.
Matt Grumann
Colorado Springs
Children who are defiant, angry
I have been reading and hearing about the desperate maneuvers of school boards across the country to deny their children the ability to read and learn about what the parents already know.
Having reared three children, I know that you can talk to them until you are blue in the face, but you will not prevent them from reading what they want to read, nor can you prevent them from thinking independently.
What you will do is create a group of children who are defiant and angry. Children who are moody and untrusting. I am really concerned about these children, but I am mostly concerned about you parents who have ceded your parental abilities to a group of deniers.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs
Solve it like an adult
What insane communist world do we live in where teachers can walk out of their jobs solely because they disagree with the school board? They can skip work, making thousands of kids’ educations collateral damage, and have zero repercussions — am I right?
Most other jobs, you skip work, you don’t work anymore which is as it should be. But the people in charge of forming young minds can throw temper tantrums and no big deal eh? What is being taught here? That people don’t have to mentally grow up past the age of 3, and will get what they want because they kicked and screamed. That’s exactly what’s going on, and it’s wrong. It’s ridiculous.
The school board is in there to be checks and balances to each district’s set of schools. Who cares if you disagree on politics? Solve it like an adult, talk it through (yes I’m spelling this out), and come to the table ready to discuss. Enough of these unchecked temper tantrums!
Sarah Brown
Colorado Springs
No serious consequences for judges
Headlines with expected different results! Jail officers were cutting corners so they were decertified (Gazette, Feb. 6, 2022). Justice for low hanging fruit? Judicial Department subpoenaed (Gazette, Feb. 1, 2022). My prediction is the current corruption in the Colorado Supreme Court, will not result in any serious consequences for those judges involved in their misdeeds. My opinion is that those high hanging fruit (men and woman of mumbo jumbo) will utilize their legal shenanigans to weasel out of their crimes.
Laws and lawyers do not truly result in the Justice that is promised to We the People. Why? Those rotting, corrupt high fruit should also be decertified like those jail officers and even disbarred in the interest of true justice!
Joe Billot
Colorado Springs
The ultimate epiphany
The controversy over “gun violence” is ultimately resolved in the four short, desperately worded phrase: “Please don’t shoot me”.
When facing certain death at the point of a gun, when you realize that your time on this Earth could end in the next few seconds, this desperate, four-word plea could well be your last.
So, where are these words directed? To the gun? Certainly not; the gun cannot hear you. The gun is nothing more than an inert hunk of metal. It has no soul, no life, no emotion, no possibility of making that final decision to shoot or not to shoot.
You are obviously begging the human holding the gun. By uttering those faithful words, you have unwittingly admitted that guns are not violent, that guns do not kill. You are, in fact, admitting that the person holding the gun makes the decision to shoot.
These four words are the ultimate epiphany, the final admission by the victims of “gun violence”, no matter their previous political position on gun control, that it is not the gun but the violent criminal holding the gun responsible for pulling the trigger.
Who has the power to get those violent criminals using guns off the streets? Our police... the ones the Left wants to diminish and defund.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs