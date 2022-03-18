Marijuana in the workplace
So, Rep. Edie Hooton (D-Boulder) has introduced House Bill 1152, which is so magnificently stupid I’m surprised she didn’t use an alias to shield herself from well-deserved mockery and scorn. If this becomes law and the courts do not intervene, our safety and comfort will inevitably be compromised. HR 1152 would sanction drug use not only during nonworking hours but also during working hours.
We will then encounter not only THC-addled fry cooks and baristas but also air traffic controllers, pilots, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, teachers, accountants, bus and truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, as well as armed police officers. How could this not happen? These workers are employees, and employers would be enjoined by the law from limiting drug abuse among their workforce.
Of course, as things tend to go in current society, if this applies to THC it wouldn’t be “fair” to exclude cocaine, meth, and heroin, would it?
We can contact our state legislators and insist that they keep this bill from reaching the governor’s desk where I believe he would sign it. We can also stop electing the fools who dream up such idiocy.
Then perhaps one day when we’re stuck in downtown traffic we can calmly watch the giant boom atop a 100-foot crane as it passes above us without wondering whether the operator way up there in his cab has just dropped a lit doobie into his lap.
Fred Cox
Colorado Springs
Colorado legislators deal in death
The oft-repeated mantra “Colorado is one of the healthiest places to live” is true, but not if you are a minority or a baby ... and much of the blame can be sent to our state Capitol building. While we read of yet another mass killing from fentanyl this week, our brave legislators rallied to consider recriminalization efforts but stopped short. The reason: What if a drug-dealer selling cocaine didn’t know or have the intent that the cocaine was laced with this poison? They might go to jail unnecessarily! What asinine logic.
Giving up the crime reform, our bold leaders then turned to abortion and showed the tenacity of public servitude.
Working into the wee hours (3 a.m. according to their claims of false humility), they crafted legislation to ensure abortions on demand, for any reason and at any age with no restrictions. Is your baby the wrong color? Have the wrong genitals? Has the wrong ethnicity? Been diagnosed with a medical condition in utero? No problem — we’ll take care of it here in Colorado — and hopefully at taxpayers’ expense!
What pusillanimous cowards these legislators are: scared and fearful to ratchet up penalties on drug-dealing criminals, but hastily bring the quill against innocent human beings. Death dealers, from drug pushers to abortion providers, celebrate these legislative efforts and scoff at the disproportionate effects these shadowy industries have on minorities. Why should they worry? Colorado legislators “have their back.”
While much of the blame rests on our elected legislators, the rest lies with the voting populace. We put them there. Those who support these officials are complicit in these dual industries of death. If you want Colorado to be truly one of the healthiest places to live (irrespective of age, sex or ethnicity), contact your state senators and representatives and emphatically pressure them to kill (a term they are familiar with) HB 19-1263 and HB 22-1279.
Roy Recker
Colorado Springs
What has happened to our world?
After reading the column by Wendy Smith in The Gazette, I shook my head and wanted to cry. What has happened to our world, our country, and Colorado leaders? How far down the sewer do they need to pull us? How do they get elected? People in both political parties, how are we allowing this?
Smith’s column is about what our Colorado legislators are rushing to pass the most heinous abortion bill in the country (which is saying a lot). Abortion being available up until birth. Children being able to get abortions without parental consent. Abort a baby if it isn’t the sex you want, abortion a baby with disabilities .... I don’t care what political affiliation you are, this should make most people grieve.
Please contact Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee and tell them what you think. Not that they care what the majority of their constituents think. The only way we can stop this is to vote them out so we can stop this destructive, evil path our “leaders” are taking this country. And get on your faces and pray.
R.A. Parmelee
Colorado Springs
What it takes to maintain liberty
The recent letter “Think outside the box” (Gazette, March 7) provided the standard Libertarian view of nonintervention in the Ukrainian situation. As a lifelong member of the Libertarian Party, I shall write here “outside the [Libertarian] box” on why Ukraine is an exception to that rule.
I also advocate a noninterventionist foreign policy — in most cases. The United States, though, has a right and a duty to involve itself where it is in the rational self-interest of our country and the cause of freedom.
How is that the case in Ukraine? That land and its people are not “vital” to our security, in and of themselves. Here, though, is a relatively free people, struggling bravely against an unprovoked Russian attack. They deserve the active help and support of free peoples everywhere — especially from America.
I propose that the only real path to victory here is to confront the Russian bear directly, as follows:
• Not a no-fly zone: establish air superiority over the region
• Not just weapons shipments: American and European combat units inside Ukraine
• Not a return to the status quo antebellum: liberate all of that country, including Crimea
This might start World War III, you say? So will half-measures and attempts to let Putin “save face.” If not today, then in months or years: in Poland, the Baltic States, etc.
Let us stand today, shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians, who have reminded us recently of what it takes to maintain liberty.
Randall Lee Grant
Colorado Springs