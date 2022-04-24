Some vagrants are criminals
I’m not surprised that the Gazette’s Editorial page saw a rush to defend the Springs Rescue Mission after a letter-to-the-editor described the behavior of the vagrants who have clustered in the “six-block area surrounding the Mission.” The local effort to help the homeless has grown from a mostly volunteer undertaking to what is now a thriving industry, complete with layers of well-paid administration. Anne Beach, in a Guest Opinion, accurately describes the very effective programming the Rescue Mission offers to our homeless population.
No argument there! Her response, unfortunately, shares the misconception that the “homeless” are this population of folks who for whatever reason, have fallen a long way down. She is correct in stating that a majority of this population is trying to better their lot. She and the Mission seem to ignore that a significant minority are choosing the vagrant lifestyle.
This minority, a subset of a fairly large number of people, inflicts great harm on our city and its citizenry. Not all of the homeless are “our precious neighbors.” A brief conversation with our CSPD “HOT Team” will educate one to the fact that many of our vagrants are criminals. They end up arresting a fair number of this group for current behavior and outstanding warrants.
I appreciate the offer to volunteer with her at the Mission. However, after over two decades of intense involvement with various agencies here in the Springs, I have a pretty accurate idea of who we are talking about. This involvement includes founding and working as evening supervisor of the Red Cross (now Salvation Army) Shelter. I started and then supervised the Sunday brunch meal at the Marian House Soup Kitchen for 10 years. I served on a number of boards of various agencies, including United Way. One of my areas of expertise was the researching of other communities’ successes in dealing with various aspects of working with homeless people. This predated the big-business corporate-style of our response to homelessness, when citizen input was welcomed.
I still try to stay abreast of how others are dealing with the vagrant vs. homeless issue. In Colorado Springs, the differences between these two very different populations is rarely acknowledged or discussed, except by our law enforcement people. I have found, and contacted a half-dozen rescue missions that are dealing with this issue in an open and honest manner.
First and foremost, they acknowledge that there is a difference. They make an effort to get to know each recipient of the support they are handing out. They talk to the recipients of their largesse. There is an expectation that the folks receiving this support will begin to work with the programming fairly quickly as a condition of continued support. They show some gumption and say something along the lines of: “Sorry, no more for now, We are not in the business of supporting vagrancy. Please return is and when you decide to make a change.”
They do make allowances for mental illness and other disabilities. I bet these missions, mostly in the Midwest, do not have a colony of vagrants “in the area surrounding the Mission.”
I was involved with the Mill Street/Mega-Shelter debate of 20 years ago. I am not surprised to observe that the negative impact those neighbors feared from the proposed Montgomery Community Center have come to pass with the Rescue Mission’s campus.
It is possible to continue the excellent programming that is described in Beach’s Guest Opinion column while being mindful of the impact on the surrounding neighborhood. First, the very real difference between “the homeless” and our population of “vagrants” must be acknowledged. The vagrants might be a minority, but their impact is very large on our community.
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
Punishing the public they serve
Recently, School District 11 announced that it would eliminate 53 teacher positions because of enrollment shortfalls. This is typical and unfortunate. Many quasi governmental and conventional governmental organizations punish the public they serve, when they don’t get their way.
Instead of improving education service with surplus teachers, District 11 has chosen to keep the underemployed, low-performing administration intact. It is obvious that the excessive administrators are even less needed than the teachers. Another missed opportunity for District 11.
My advice to the underperforming board and administration is to change tack and get rid of the excessive chiefs and use the teachers to make the district more oriented to quality services for the taxpayer. Remember, I am like my fellow taxpayer and to you I say, “We have the gold and we rule!”
Joseph Barcellos
Colorado Springs
An even greater insult
Thank you for article on cancel culture, which is grossly painful to my Sioux husband, Lee Roubideaux, and our two sons and other Natives we know (“Another casualty of Colorado’s cancel culture,” April 19).
He survived malnutrition, poverty and squalor growing up on a reservation but retains pride in his name and his Native identity.
However, he says:
This legislation is the most painful discrimination he has suffered.
He created two huge signs for Yuma Indians Football field, to demonstrate his gratitude for the way the school honored our two sons as tribal members! Now the state government required their removal? Yes.
He served in Vietnam and took an oath to uphold our U.S. Constitution and free speech, but Colorado would fine us $25,000 a month for his free speech?
We have lived next door to the Yuma High School campus for 30 years and pay property tax to support our four beautiful Yuma Indians schools! Our government steals our history and honor from us?
One senator said it had to be done because of George Floyd and wrongs done through Indian boarding schools.
My grandfather went to a boarding school, but he would not force me to take down my signs of honor and gratitude.
We are praying to win the legal battle with NAGA and Mountain States Legal Foundation leading the charge.
Teresa Roubideaux
Yuma