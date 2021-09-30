Mandates from government
What the government gives, the government can and will take.
As I was walking through the Briargate Promenade shops, I was woefully reminded of the utterly ill-begotten policies jammed down our proverbial throats.
Nearly every storefront posted vacancies. As no doubt most you know, this is not at all an isolated case only suffered by our area. It is a plague that has infected all states of this country. The unemployment rate, economic state of our country today is not due to the pandemic, but rather a systemic (governmentwide — to be clear here) attempt to coddle us into dependency on the government and destroy businesses to the point of folding into government-run and owned entities. Think I am exaggerating and far off reality? History is slowly but surely repeating itself. Younger generations would not know, as they are prevented, or too disinterested, from learning what really happened years past in Europe, Cuba and other once economically healthy countries.
For those opting out of working, but rather collecting checks from the government, make sure, you will be accepting of any and all mandates brought to you by that government.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
These kids are our future
Manitou Springs School District 14 school bond issue: Now is the time. Interest rates are low, and there is more bang for the buck. I’ve never seen interest on a loan used as a talking point against a school bond issue, but in this case, low interest means more spending power, and is exactly the right reason to have an ambitious plan.
The kids in District 14 deserve quality and modern facilities, and what they have now are deteriorating. My daughters, who went to Manitou from kindergarten through high school, acknowledged that the middle school building is subpar. It’s a bunker with a “patch of dirt” out back for recreation. Just one example of facilities that are in desperate need of work.
These kids are our future. They are worth every penny. Other municipalities of our size have invested heavily in their schools, and Manitou can rise to the challenge. (For reference, check out Buena Vista and Salida.)
A healthy town is essentially a three-legged stool, consisting of commerce, school district strength and infrastructure. Manitou has a proud history of supporting its school bond issues, and needs to keep up with technology, facilities, ADA, and rehabbing historic existing buildings.
We, as taxpayers, either pay now, or pay later, and later will be more. Let’s think big, Manitou, invest in our future, and reap the rewards. Let’s tell our kids that they are worth it.
Mary Tatum
Manitou Springs
Honoring those who protect, serve
The Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to the organizations, businesses and individuals that made this year’s remembrance in Lamar successful.
Thanks to the 1st Responder Units from SE Colorado, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, Allen Tinnes’s flyover, 4th ID marching band, locals, and motorcyclists in the milelong parade. Formal ceremony spectators were awed by the Air Force Wild Blue wings parachuting into the arena and 75mm Howitzers 21 gun salute!
On a most somber note, our goal of honoring first responders and military has never wavered! Their commitment, dedication and sacrifice for community and country were brought into vivid focus in the last few weeks. With a heavy, aching heart we watched as 13 soldiers perished in Afghanistan. On Sept. 8, the magnitude of horror and grief was multiplied by the terrible tragic accident in Wiley when we lost five young JH/HS students.
In the healing ahead please also remember the Colorado State Patrol, Prowers County Sheriff’s Department, fire/ambulance personnel, CDOT workers, tow truck drivers and the young semi driver who will forever be affected by the tragedy they dealt with.
Few among us have the capability and desire to protect and serve. However, the rest of us can and should always be grateful.
We invite you to visit our 9/11 Memorial adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum north of Lamar on U.S. 50/287 and join us for the 9/11 remembrance on Sept. 10, 2022.
Douglas Harbour
Lamar
What are we teaching our children?
I try to look to the future with high hopes; all the things we could do, all the possibilities, all the moral and social development that is possible and then what I read in The Gazette the last few days has dismayed me about how little some humans have advanced on a moral level.
I know change is slow but this is ridiculous. Students who continue to haze and disrespect others. Coaches, teachers and parents willing to go along with it. It seems some of us speak out of both sides of our mouths; some of us expound on how honorable and upright we are and yet we allow this sort of behavior, for what? A little advantage in football? What are we teaching our children?
I thought it was pretty well settled when movie star people went to prison after trying to sneak their children into schools that they did not qualify for. Even more so when kids die at frat parties from hazings. Can’t we learn? What does it take to walk the moral narrow path of being consistent with your standards?
What kind of person sneaks around telling kids it is OK to do one thing but in public, being a pillar of the community who decries these very same activities? This behavior teaches kids that it is OK, as long as you don’t get caught, to do whatever you want. What has become of us?
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs