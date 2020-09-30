Making so much racket
I just read ‘...City that roars’ by Craig Fowler, Sept. 28. I, too, have been turned off by you noisemakers on North Academy at all hours of day and night. You probably think that those who hear your car imagine what a cool vehicle you drive. However, as you may see from Craig’s letter and mine most of us are less than enthusiastic when you drive by. That is assuming you are able to read these letters, which I doubt since you think wasting time and money making so much racket is worthwhile. Your brain power is certainly not evident because I am aware of several older people with ailments that need a good night’s sleep, but, alas, are unable to accomplish that task because of your apparent need to ‘entertain’ them. If you had the ‘smarts’ you would give it a rest — a permanent one.
William Reynolds
Colorado Springs
Least amount required by law
With regard to outrage prompted by news that the president’s tax returns are alleged to show little or no liability, Judge Learned Hand wrote many years ago: “Any one may so arrange his affairs that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which will best pay the Treasury; there is not even a patriotic duty to increase one’s taxes.” Gregory v. Helvering, 69 F.2d 809, 810 (2d Cir. 1934)
In plain language, this ruling establishes that no one should be vilified or even embarrassed for taking advantage of provisions in the law that allow taxes to be avoided. As long as the statutes allow taxes to be reduced, any citizen is entitled to reduce them. Criticism should be directed only at the Congress for creating the law.
In contrast, evading taxes through deceit and omission is a violation of the law, and those who engage in it are rightfully subject to enforcement and ethical condemnation.
These crucial distinctions will be lost in the clamor over the revelation that President Donald Trump hasn’t paid his “fair share.” Judge Hand established that the only legitimate definition of a fair share is the least amount required by the law.
Any members of Congress who complain have only themselves to blame. Others who complain cannot legitimately fault the president.
Paul Miller
Colorado Springs
Attorneys use every legal strategy
So the liberal legislators in Congress are clutching their pearls and crying into their pillows over the alleged revelations that President Donald Trump paid very little in taxes in recent years, given his income in those recent years.
I’m shocked, shocked and appalled that a billionaire businessman has his tax attorneys use every legal strategy available to them (under U.S. tax policy) to ensure that their client pays as little as possible in taxes.
Here’s a few news flashes for the stunned: It’s the job of tax attorneys to do this. There are likely millions of people (including Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, other millionaire and billionaire businessmen and businesswomen and, yes, members of Congress) who hire tax attorneys to do the very same thing for them.
Citizen Biden asserts that, if elected, he will “...raise taxes on anyone whose income is more than 400,000 a year, so that they pay their fair share...”.
Here’s another news flash: Citizen Biden cannot do that — Congress sets the tax policy. Do not look to President Trump as “evading taxes” but rather, he is legally “maximizing his income” under congressionally mandated tax policy.
If you don’t like the tax policy, contact your representative in Congress to change it.
Good luck with that.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
We are not a divided country
Everyone wonders why we appear to have a wide political divide. I think the article by the AP on the Portland counterprotest shows that there is no middle ground because it has been defined out.
Previously we have seen three basic political efforts:
Left wing — pushing toward centralized government ownership and production with distribution to citizens based on their needs. Socialism/Communism
Center — status quo maintenance of constitutional democratic republic. Democracy
Right wing — pushing to authoritarian rule. Dictatorship or Monarchy
The AP article described the “Proud Boys” group as being “right wing”. I went to the group’s website to see how they define themselves. It appears that Proud Boy members are fans of the constitution.
So how are strident fans of our democratic republic defined in the article as “right wing”? Apparently, the AP no longer recognizes the political center and has defined it out of existence. We have a political divide by the media’s definition, not in reality or practice.
We are not a divided country. Don’t let The Associated Press tell you otherwise.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
Add back the sound of wolves
In my west-side Colorado Springs neighborhood, like many other neighborhoods across Colorado, every night at 8 p.m. we howl! We howl to honor frontline medical workers, to connect with neighbors and just to say, in the face of COVID-19, “We’re still here.”
Of course, the inspiration for this form of communication was hunted to extinction from Colorado early in the 20th century. Reintroduced wolves in Yellowstone have been good for willows, trout, songbirds and beavers while making herbivore populations healthier.
This isn’t just an academic debate for me, for several years in northern Minnesota I lived among wolves.
As an environmental educator, it was par for the course to run into deer killed by wolves, while walking through the forest with visiting groups. The wolves were always long gone upon our arrival.
People in Minnesota, Michigan, Montana, Wyoming and throughout the west, and the world, coexist with wolves, just as we do now with mountain lions, bears and coyotes. People in Turkey, with far fewer resources than in the U.S., use large livestock guardian dogs to protect their flocks. They have reached a level of coexistence with wolves that dates back millennia. It is long past time to add back the sound of wolves howling to our wildest places here in Colorado.
David Rudin
Colorado Springs