Making public education sustainable
When it comes to public schooling, much has been made about parents being the ultimate authority in their children’s education. Rather than treating schools as a public service that benefits society by giving students the tools and information they need to thrive, some parents and school boards are sending the message that teachers and administrators must answer to an infinite number of stakeholder opinions. How is this sustainable?
A school cannot possibly meet the expectations of hundreds of families with diverse backgrounds and values. What happens when those values are mutually exclusive? We cannot claim that education is important while mistrusting those whose education specifically prepared them for their position. If we are going to utilize public education, it is time we start trusting teachers to inform best practice, with our involvement and investment as their support.
Instead, we malign them with accusations of indoctrination or incompetence for daring to make space for every child, regardless of background, family structure, identity, needs and ability. Colorado Springs boasts an impressive number of school choices. This means that parents are welcome to find a school that best aligns with their family’s principles. What it cannot mean is that select ideologies can take over every school at the exclusion of anyone who thinks differently.
If your religion or personal worldview would rather see certain students’ stories excluded, then be the ultimate authority of your child’s education by having those conversations at home. Public school is for everyone.
Lacy Carroll
Colorado Springs
Remedies for our parks system
November ... when to the utter dismay of proponents, ballot issue 2C failed. And yet, the city and it’s pet nonprofit TOSC are still trying to blur the line between TOPS (the people’s highly-successful open space procurement and protection program via voter-approved tax and codified ordinance) and our nonelected Parks Department (monies derived from the general fund) whose misguided leadership has led to an unbroken and sharp decline in our Trust for Public Lands ParksScore ranking.
The proposed remedies for our parks system are doomed to failure — with the people — until that merging message is permanently put to rest. You do not gut a successful program to shore up a separate failing process. Do that and they both lose.
We have a golden opportunity before us in the form of a new parks director. What we do not need is more of the same. What is needed is proven and gutsy leadership that will, as our mayor is so fond of saying, “live up to our natural (that one critical word is my addition) surroundings”.
Recognition of and reverence for nature is critical and has been critically ignored for far too long. Let’s publicly and collectively urge Mayor John Suthers to select someone who will lead us away from the pour-concrete-over-everything-that-doesn’t-move mindset, which is our current parks pathway, and give the deserving citizens of Colorado Springs a Parks Department in which we can once again take enormous pride.
Donna Strom
Colorado Springs
God’s call to love one another
At this start of Pride month, I wanted to share part of my spiritual journey that brought me to the decision to turn in my ordination credentials and membership in the evangelical church to which I belonged.
I saw the way religious messaging has negatively impacted individuals and families. It has caused many LGBTQ Christians to lose hope. It has communicated to LGBTQ people that they are flawed, unlovable and not worthy to be called Christians. It has caused estrangement in families. It has contributed to increased depression and suicide. This message does not fulfill God’s call to love one another.
I studied the redemptive movement through scripture. The redemptive movement gives me hope. Eunuchs and barren women were barred in the Old Testament from the temple, yet in the New Testament a eunuch was one of the first converts. Jesus came to tear down barriers that separated people from God. When God ripped the temple curtain when Jesus died, it symbolized access to God was no longer hidden behind the curtain but was granted through Jesus Christ.
I know some of you will disagree with me and I understand. It took me years of study and soul searching. Yet if we fail at love, we fail. I hope you read this letter as a message of love to the LBGTQ community and to the church that I love too much to not challenge to grow.
Margaret Scott
Colorado Springs
We need new laws
We have seen so many killings because of people using guns, which seems to make them powerful in a way we can’t explain. We need new laws that ban the sale and importation of automatic weapons; Why does anyone need this type of weapon unless for war? And, If they do, they should have to fully justify the need, be registered on an open list that anyone can access, and they must pay for and be trained by an approved agency before purchase or use.
Also, 21 should be the age for anyone to buy a weapon. An 18-year-old can’t buy smokes but can buy an automatic weapon ... how stupid is that? Also, once approved for a weapon they must wait at least 30 days before they receive the weapon or can buy ammo. Finally, a gun buyback program is needed so we can get those same weapons off the streets.
America is tired of the do nothing people in our state and federal government sitting on their backsides while more children are killed. I think people should have guns for the right reasons, but not for killing our kids. So, let’s ban the big guns first, buy back second, push the age to buy up next, and then get those who need mental health care the help they need.
Ron Perron
Colorado Springs