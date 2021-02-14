Making hard decisions harder
The Colorado State Legislature is considering a new gas tax that will increase gas prices. As a full-time college student who works a part-time minimum wage job to support myself, an increase in the gas tax would lead me to choose between filling up my tank each week, commuting to school and work, or how many groceries I can buy. This would make hard decisions that much harder in my day-to-day life.
Before the pandemic, I planned to spend the remainder of my senior year working to save up money for college. As we all know, plans changed in 2020 and when the lockdown happened, I was out of work and couldn’t save the money I had hoped to. I now have to work extra hours to make up that money and build my savings. A rise in the gas tax would derail my plans once again.
If passed, this bill would harm Colorado families and individuals like me, who are trying to make ends meet and prepare for an uncertain future.
Last year, Coloradans voted in favor of Proposition 117, which allows the citizens of Colorado to have a voice on new taxes and fees. A voice that is being ignored.
I urge my fellow Coloradans, to reach out to their elected officials at leg.colorado.gov, and ask them to vote no on the gas tax bill so that we can recover and be prepared for whatever the future brings.
Milly Mollica
Colorado Springs
Eyesore of trash along our roads
I, and I’m sure many people, have noticed the large amount of trash along the side of our major roads in and around our city. This morning, while driving I/25 south, I was following a trash-collecting truck that was spewing trash all over the road. These trucks are not the only perpetrators, but my concern is that CDOT and the city and county officials are not cleaning up the blighted roads. Is there a reason why people who are required to do community service are not out there? Our beautiful setting of Colorado Springs is being degraded by the eyesore of trash along our main roads.
Conrad Robran
Colorado Springs
Make Colorado a conservation leader
As a Colorado Springs native, and now as an environmental studies and sustainability student, I have begun to notice how quickly the landscape I grew up with is changing my sense of place.
Urban sprawl is taking over. From 2001-2017, Colorado has lost over 1,000 square miles of natural lands due to development. At this point, about 28% of Colorado has been developed for human purposes such as residential areas, energy development, and transportation. While President Joe Biden’s commitment to saving 30% of the U.S. lands, waters, and ocean by 2030 is ambitious, it is the push we need in the right direction to saving this beautiful landscape. I am here today to call on Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper to enact locally led 30x30 related policies and make Colorado a conservation leader.
Emily Shelton
Colorado Springs
A disconnect from reality
Timing is everything. Take for example the recent efforts of a local government official and members of our state Legislature, once again taking aim at the lowly plastic grocery bag. Touting subjective factoids that they destroy wildlife and are toxic to our ground water ... and on many levels that’s true (but not the whole truth). Attempting to introduce a ban on plastic grocery bags during a pandemic just shows a disconnect from reality. The gold standard for expensive and silly legislation ... our future Colorado citizens in California ... also banned plastic grocery bags. Then this inconvenient COVID-19 pandemic roared onto the scene and California rolled back its plastic bag ban ... if only for a little while. Come to find out, reusable grocery bags had a nasty way of spreading the virus. There’s a reason hospitals use so many disposable implements. Unlike face masks, disposable medical devices are a proven way to stop the spread of disease and infection. Disposable grocery bags can also have these benefits.
The truth is that many of the things that we put in our grocery bags have a far more detrimental effect on our environment than the vessels that carry them. In fact, these troublesome little wind catchers are completely recyclable. But you can’t put them with the rest of your recyclables on the curb...the waste companies are not set up for that.
That is where our focus should be, finding ways to incentivize industry and individuals to recycle something that is a health benefit to our community. Grocery stores usually have boxes to collect these bags for recycling ... usually hidden in the hallway next to the restrooms. But simply doing away with disposable recyclables is short-sighted and not in the public interest. How about putting our considerable energies into collecting this valuable health resource and recycling it for the public good.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
A new legal scam?
The new charges added to services are becoming a scam. You complain because people are neglecting their medical and dental issues and then when you go to a dentist there is an extra $10 for what? I would like to see what costs this much more for precautions that should be normal. I realize there might be some additional costs, but COVID-19 was not caused by me, so maybe costs can be split and be thankful for getting some business.
Verlyn Hammerstrom
Colorado Springs
Doomed to third world mediocrity
President Joe Biden’s shutdown of former President Donald Trump’s successful efforts to strengthen our southern border protection is clearly vindictive or, at the very least, childishly irresponsible.
Shutting down the Keystone pipeline was equally vengeful and petty. If this callous disregard for the welfare of loyal Americans is what we can expect from the Democrats for the next four years, the once grand USA that I proudly served for 30 years is doomed to third world mediocrity.
Robert Strong
Falcon