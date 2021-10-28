Making efforts for self-preservation
As I sadly watch the COVID hospitalizations and deaths spike in our state, I have to reflect on a recent trip taken to Mexico. At least for that particular tourist-oriented section of Mexico, it was obvious that keeping this scourge at bay was a high priority. From the moment of deplaning COVID precautions were obvious. Masks on taxi drivers, masks at service counters, disinfectant readily available.
Throughout my week stay, masks were required in all venues, masks were seen on gate guards, masks on motorcycle drivers, shoe disinfectant mats at entrances to hotels and restaurants, beach and pool furniture disinfected multiple times per day, servers, in masks, dishing plates at buffets, distancing stickers on floors everywhere, fast test facilities as common as Starbucks, remote temperature testing at the airport and department stores.
What was truly amazing was that while shopping at a Walmart, there was a fire drill. The whole store, customers, staff, first responders, security evacuated to an adjacent parking lot. Of the hundred or so people gathered waiting for an all-clear, there were literally no people without masks.
Whatever the motivation, livelihood, concern for self and others, yes, even mandates, these folks were serious! On top of it all, everyone, tourists, service staff, drivers, lifeguards, everyone went about activities with spirit and optimism. I know that if we lose control of this pandemic, as we seem to be doing, or another one comes along with even worse potential, I am headed to Mexico. Folks there seem to be able to marshal the efforts for self-preservation. I hope they will continue to have me.
Robert Foley
Colorado Springs
Less money for TOPS
The Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) recently responded “Absolutely not”, when asked if there would be fewer dollars for new open space acquisition under ballot question 2C. The answer should have been “absolutely”. There is no mathematical configuration which would make the TOSC response possible. The amount set aside for open space acquisition and care is 55%. Under 2C that number drops to 21%, or 42% with the doubling of the tax from .1 to .2 percent. 42% is less than 55% by almost a quarter.
It’s that simple. Furthermore, there are safeguards in the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) ordinance, which restrict the use of that 55%. Under 2C those safeguards will be completely removed. The voter will find language in the lengthy ballot question which clearly makes it possible for the parks department to use TOPS-generated dollars across the entire system. TOPS dollars have lost their meaning (Open Space) under 2C.
The TOPS dollars will be mingled with the parks department’s share of the General Fund. The good name of TOPS — and the future of Open Space — is being used to a purpose for which it was never intended.
Donna Strom
Colorado Springs
Popularizing scrambling inevitable
Re: “Hellish Adventure”, Monday, October 25.
As one who chimnied to a third floor window at Williams Village as a freshman, I am certain that Bill Wright misspoke when he nearly claims to have invented scrambling.
Competitive scrambling is a worthy endeavor, but for me, learning to climb in Colorado was for the grandeur and accomplishment.
Popularizing scrambling was inevitable, but one of the things that ended my climbing aspirations was arriving early on a Saturday in 1970 at the third Flatiron and finding a line of people waiting to climb a rock!
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
No reason to refuse the vaccine
1) The United States of America vaccinated its way out of polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, and smallpox, all childhood killers, and was accomplished via ongoing U.S. government mandates that children must be vaccinated in order to attend school together.
Per the U.S. Supreme Court ruling 1905 Jacobson v Massachusetts: the case upheld the right of individual states to mandate vaccination. In its decision, the court maintained that a law requiring smallpox vaccination was a reasonable exercise of the state’s right to protect public health and safety and did not violate an individual’s civil or legal rights under the 14th Amendment (U.S. National Archives), thereby ensuring that millions more children would not die of these preventable diseases. In 1777, George Washington mandated that his soldiers be vaccinated against smallpox.
In 1809, Massachusetts instituted the first vaccine mandate. 1813, U.S. Congress establishes the U.S. Vaccine Agency. 1855, Massachusetts instituted the first school vaccine mandate. Therefore, the precedent [for governmental vaccine mandates] has existed since our great country was founded.
2) Between 730,000-750,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19 to date, amid this — a bonafide global pandemic. The United States retains the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in the world in COVID-19 deaths, per capita.
3) In excess of 100,000 COVID-19 survivors now report debilitating symptoms of “Long Covid”, many of whom may be left permanently disabled unless and until a cure is found.
4) Many surviving COVID-19 sufferers have lost an arm, or a leg, or multiple limbs, or a kidney, or their eyesight, or have needed lung transplants, etc.
5) Thousands of children have had to bury one or both their parents.
6) Many COVID-19 survivors are left with the extreme weight of huge medical bills after lengthy hospital stays for themselves and/or loved ones.
7) There is no such thing as “a God-given right to refuse mandated vaccination or mask wearing” [as required for the sole purpose of protecting ourselves, our children or others/neighbors]: nope, not a thing in the Bible, nor in the Ten Commandments, nor in the Constitution of the United States of America, for that matter.
Maggie Mae Stone
Black Forest