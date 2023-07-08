Making Colorado Springs beautiful

Re: the July 4 article, “City park rangers hitting trails in the fall to help them feel safe”: As a resident of District 3 I, too, am concerned about the safety of the trails — and the safety of people without housing, who also have the right to use our trails. Homeless services providers tell us that it costs taxpayers $8,000 per person ticketed for littering or camping — the costs of officers, jail, court processing.

The new ranger program costs $446,000 for a start. Since ticketing is costly and a temporary “fix” for the fears of some neighbors, why not try a cost-effective and common-sense approach?

The city removed trashbins from our parks and trails in 2009 — and they lie dormant on city utilities’ property. The park bathrooms were also closed that year — and none have re-opened.

It’s time to use the resources we have to make trash disposal and bathroom facilities easily accessible. Bring back the trashbins! Open the bathrooms! Hire a few unemployed people to monitor and promote making Colorado Springs beautiful. Then we can use resources and creative minds to address the underlying problem, as Justin Trudeau says: “We need to get people housed.”

Mary Sprunger-Froese

Colorado Springs

What’s with the naming of the holiday?

Why is it that not even The Gazette can get it right when it comes to referring to celebrating our nation’s birthday? Most references in the July 5 paper were to “the Fourth of July” celebration. When my wife and I walked around the street fair in Monument, we were wished “a Happy Fourth” too many times to count. I thought we were celebrating Independence Day! I have never heard anyone say, “Have a happy 25th of December or Happy 14th of February!” What’s up with that? Asking for a friend.

Gary Brunette

Monument

Proposed annexation is flawed

I am writing to comment on the attempt to annex property called Monument Ridge East and West. The annexation uses a “flagpole annexation” a device to skirt the premise regarding annexing land contiguous to it’s city limits.

Like calling a tax a fee; everyone knows whats really happening.

The reason to follow the guidance to annex lands abutting city limits is to allow for sensible city growth.

Does anyone believe that annexing Interstate 25 makes for sensible development? Is Monument going to run utilities up the highway median?

Remember the “Three Mile Plan” Look at the edges for annexation.

I question the properties ability to meet the items listed in 18.03.130 Rezoning Criteria. The proposed development does not have the characteristics of existing adjacent properties; is not compatible with existing road safety; adjacent property is not changing to any degree; the proposal does not demonstrate fulfilling a community need. Adequate services are not readily available.

It makes no sense to me to pump sewage over Monument Hill from an economics standpoint. For Monument to seek to annex inaccessible land is incomprehensible.

It’s obvious that the one and only winner is the developer that gets a guarantee that the city will adopt the property and provide utilities, security , and al other services to their remote property. Forget about the red herring “bogeyman” referring to “what the county would allow to be built”; they have no utilities. The people that say that have a vested interest in the town of Monument financing the development of the annexation.

One would hope that the local politicians are more responsive to issues of integrity that their election platform concentrated on.

Donn Hume

Monument

What is the purpose of this meme?

Rep. Brandi Bradley chose to post a meme depicting the American flag stating, “This is my pride flag.” In her post on Facebook she states, “Our veterans and our military DESERVE a month of celebration, not naked grown men grooming our children.” Also, accompanied is a link to IG video of Matthewdarkshow.

I take opposition to the post by a state representative for a day of celebration when the country should be coming together and not be further divided. I am a married father of 5, whom formally served in the naval branch of our military and I happen to be gay. Why can’t I be proud of all aspects of my life without being labeled a “groomer,” let alone visualized by others as a “naked grown man”?

Am I not a welcomed member in her society? Am I not welcomed because of the branch I served in, the family I am raising, or the man that I love and have spent the last 22 years with and have married? I can’t look at her “pride flag” without feeling hated. Should our government officials not be held to a higher standard of conduct and trying to build our community as opposed to dividing it? What is the goal of Republican Rep. Brandi Bradley? She states in addressing as comment, that she was elected to protect and fight for her religious beliefs and that being gay is sin.

Chad Cox

Castle Rock

Equal treatment is not discrimination

Many news articles reporting on the Lorie Smith Supreme Court case have mischaracterized Smith’s stance, as did Nona Capace’s letter of July 5, in which Capace writes that “[Smith] will not design a wedding site for same-sex couples” and then goes on to ask, rhetorically, if Smith would also refuse to design a site for unmarried couples living together.

These characterizations miss the point, though, which is that it’s the content of the requested websites that Smith objects to, not the people requesting them. If a gay couple wants a website celebrating same-sex marriage, Smith will refuse. If a straight couple wants a website celebrating same-sex marriage, Smith will refuse. Equal treatment is not quite the same thing as discrimination. Or, to use a different scenario, if she refused to create a website for a Black person and refused to create the same site for a White person, would that constitute racial discrimination?

Robert Herzfeld

Colorado Springs