We have another ‘Project One’
As a community, we received great news about Colorado Springs becoming the provisional home of Space Command. However, this is not the time to be overconfident. Too much confidence makes one careless. We are not ensured that Colorado Springs will be the permanent home. Yet in the recent Gazette article, two of our leaders expressed their confidence that the Air Force will determine Colorado Springs to score very high in the selection process. This community and especially our leaders need to take a very active role in ensuring we are the city of choice.
This process brings me back to the days past when the military was looking at privatizing and/or bidding out their utility services. Back then, Colorado Springs took immediate action and went through an extensive process to ensure that Colorado Springs Utilities was the utility of choice for future military services … keeping our local economy strong.
That effort was called “Project One” because our leaders recognized the importance of continuing to keep a strong partnership with our local military installations. Now we have another “project one” opportunity. I hope the EDC in partnership with all our local communities act now and work together to make this effort a priority in ensuring the decision is only Colorado Springs.
Having Space Command here in Colorado Springs will allow our economy to “live long and prosper.” So ”Let’s boldly go where no man has gone before” and make Colorado Springs the city of choice.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Some observations about life today
1. You cannot prevent a death; you can only delay it.
2. You cannot avoid all risk; everything we do (walking outside, driving, sleeping, etc.) involves risk.
3. We were told that we must shut down to “flatten the curve” so that our hospitals don’t get overwhelmed. The curve has flattened, but now we must stay shut down until a vaccine is available. Where will the goal posts be moved next? And, better yet, why?
4. Some authorities have said that they will not allow everything to open until a cure to the virus is in place. How about heart disease, cancer, auto crash deaths, etc.? We haven’t taken extraordinary steps, like shutting down most of the economy, for these causes of death.
5. The world has developed OCD. That’s obsessive-compulsive disorder. And it is a disorder; it is not normal behavior.
6. Congress has authorized about $2.9 trillion in COVID relief funding, and another $3 trillion is in process. That’s almost $18,000 for every human in the U.S.
7. A trillion is not just a little bigger than a billion; it’s one thousand times as large as a billion. And a billion is one thousand times as large as a million. A stack of one trillion crisp one-dollar bills would be about 68,000 miles high. By comparison, the International Space Station orbits about 250 miles above the surface.
8. For Congress, a trillion is just a figure of speech.
Bob Winn
Colorado Springs
We are all in this as individuals
In Monday’s Op-Ed, Stephen Chapman ignores the essential issue. The question is not whether government has violated individual rights during past emergencies, but whether it was authorized to do so. Of course, there is no such constitutional authority despite rationalizations made by courts, presidents and others. The founders trusted the rational and moral capacity of the citizens of a free nation, even during emergencies.
The popular refrain “we are all in this together” is wrong. We are all in this as individuals. Each of us has the ability and incentive to act morally and rationally. Each has different circumstances in terms of health and livelihood. No single leader can possibly make the right decision for all individuals. One-size-fits-all mandates have often been arbitrary and vindictive such as the recent declaration by Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles that beachgoers could stand on wet sand but not dry sand. The executive orders of governors have caused hundreds of unnecessary deaths in nursing homes, thousands of lost businesses and millions of lost jobs.
The great philosopher Ayn Rand said, “The political philosophy of collectivism is based on a view of man as a congenital incompetent, a helpless, mindless creature who must be fooled and ruled by a special elite with some unspecified claim to superior wisdom and a lust for power.” We the people are human beings, not sheep to be corralled at night lest the wolf gets us. It is time for government to trust its superiors.
Jerry Varner
Colorado Springs
Unprotected waterways, public land
In a recent Backcountry Hunters & Anglers news release (“Administration Rule On Clean Water Act Eliminates Protections For Wildlife Habitat, Ignores The Will of The Public,” April 22), president and CEO Land Tawney said, “Their decision ignores the will of the millions of Americans, including hunters and anglers … The price to be paid by the fish and wildlife that rely on streams and wetlands for their survival will be high.”
Under the Trump administration’s rule, at least 50% of wetlands and 60% of stream miles in the United States are vulnerable, threatening clean drinking water and America’s hunting and fishing heritage. Adding insult to injury, during his White House tenure, President Donald Trump has orchestrated the largest reduction of protected public lands in U.S. history, according to the journal Science.
For example, during 2017 the Trump administration cut 2 million acres from two national monuments in southern Utah. As detailed in The Salt Lake Tribune (“The administration’s relentless assault on America’s public lands” Dec. 5), “The president’s action was the single largest reduction of protected public lands in the history of the United States … It put habitat safeguards for elk, desert bighorn sheep and black bear aside …”
“There are 117 million Americans who depend on these now-unprotected waterways for their drinking water … One-fifth of the remaining wetlands in the U.S. are unprotected,” said Field & Stream contributor Hal Herring. “Our determination to defend our shared resources will not slacken,” Tawney added.
David Lien
Colorado Springs