Make our roads a priority
Make no mistake, the Democratic-led state transportation and green initiative bill is a flurry of fees and expenses that directly attack your pocketbook. Our state has an approximately $35 billion budget with an additional $6 billion coming from the Washington, D.C., printing press. The fact is, our state already has money for roads, but the Democratic majority refuses to use it for infrastructure. The question remains, how many billions of dollars can our state compile before the Democrats will stop taking more of your money?
For our state to bring in billions of dollars, continue to starve our roads, then take more money out of your pocket with the promise to use it for infrastructure, is pure disrespect of your hard-earned money. Let’s actually make our roads a priority and use the billions of dollars we have. There is no need for us to take one more dime from you, especially in a manner that violates TABOR and Proposition 117 fundamentals.
Let’s come together to oppose this state bill and continue to push for a significant and serious investment in our roads from our state general fund.
State Rep. Shane Sandridge
Colorado Springs
The liberal side of diversity
The University of Colorado faculty is condemning CU President Mark Kennedy’s lack of endorsing diversity to their level of satisfaction.
Kennedy is a conservative Republican. If the faculty were truly desiring diversity, they would warmly welcome his views into the mix. But the faculty who is voting to censure Kennedy is not really interested in true diversity. They are only interested in diversity that includes homosexuality, transgenderism and racial diversity.
It apparently never occurs to this elite intelligentsia (the epicenter of higher learning) that by rejecting Mark Kennedy’s Judeo/Christian beliefs that they wouldn’t be accepting true diversity. Instead, the apparent majority of the faculty only accepts the liberal side of diversity not the conservative side.
I wonder if this faculty can see their hypocrisy?
Doug Wamble
Colorado Springs
Look in the mirror
Recently, my mother passed away in Colorado Springs. I could not have been more impressed with the care she received at Penrose Hospital and Brookdale skilled nursing unit.
However, in an attempt to resolve her affairs, I contacted Colorado Springs Utilities and attempted to ascertain her balance on a shared neighborhood lighting account. I have never been treated so disrespectfully and rudely in my life. No empathy. No thoughtfulness. All I asked for was the last few bills so I could resolve her bill. I was told they needed to talk to the person on the account.
When I told them she had passed, I was informed that I had to speak to a supervisor who was spectacularly unhelpful.
Monopolies in any service industry breeds poor quality care. Reformation of this industry needs to take place at the individual level. Look in the mirror and ask how you would like to be treated.
Clio Armitage Harper III, M.D.
Austin, Texas
Latest mask order
Gov. Jared Polis’ latest mask order is far from a step toward reopening Colorado. It’s another in a series of ill-disguised efforts to limit Coloradans lack of First Amendment rights to free association, and a thinly veiled threat against those who cannot or do not wish to accept the jab. (It’s not a vaccine, the FDA approval is clear it is an “experimental biological.”)
Johns Hopkins and other experts have noted the U.S. has likely achieved herd immunity due to T-cells in Americans who have recovered from prior coronaviruses (colds) per the attached article. Yet Coloradans now must “show their papers,” Stalin-style, to churches, grocery stores, ... anyone with more than 10 visitors.
Time to post this sign on every elected official’s desk:
America was founded on the principle of
CONSENT OF THE GOVERNED
Colorado’s governed have not consented to Stalinesque “permissions,” violating our First Amendment rights to free association. If the “shots” protect people, those who have had them should have no concerns, and those who haven’t may choose to accept responsibility for their own lives. Churches and businesses should not be forced to become government-Nazis policing citizens’ private health choices.
Donna and Gregg Rook
Colorado Springs
Forgetting repulsive history
Rip Blaisdell’s letter suggesting that unvaxed people identify themselves by wearing certain clothing or tattoos made me think of the yellow Star of David that Jewish people were forced to wear by the Nazis before and during World War II. In both instances, the purpose was or would be to avoid contamination of one segment of the population by another.
It was horrible then and should be just as repulsive now. History forgotten is history repeated! By the way, I am fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
History is complex
What the Confederate flag symbolizes is in large part who is displaying it. Was the war about slavery? To a large degree, yes. But the Confederate battle flag also has been hijacked by some who have no idea what that flag originally was used for.
The late Walter Williams wrote in a Gazette columns postings explaining that the war was primarily a struggle for Southern independence. To narrowly interpret what that battle flag stands for or, specifically, what it stood for 150 years ago, simplifies history. And history, in almost every case, is complex and deserves study.
Raymond Campbell III
Green Mountain Falls