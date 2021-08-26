Make education a priority
This letter is in response to the letter Monday that said “throwing money at the problem” does not fix our educational system.
Please let me help you understand the issues with education today. Schools are critically underfunded. I was a high school teacher for 24 years, and “money was never thrown” to address the problem. Teachers are historically underpaid to do an impossible job. Male teachers almost always have a second job if they are supporting a family.
Many leave the profession because they are not able to support a family. Female teachers must either have a spouse that has a higher paying job with insurance or they are unable to support a family. This includes teachers with a master’s degree in their field. The highest salary I made after 24 years of teaching high school was $40,000 with a master’s degree.
Insurance is notoriously expensive and if any small raise is given, insurance usually increases to actually lower a teacher’s salary. Good teachers work ridiculous hours. Teachers deal with students who not only need to learn content, they need mental health support. Teachers spend hours working with special education students, parents, administrative requirements, and accruing educational credits. Make education a priority and fund it like the military is funded, and you will see change.
Alice Franey
Colorado Springs
Thank you, good Samaritans
There are some really good and decent people in all parts of our country and they don’t seek praise or reward for their actions. They just do what they think is right.
This past Monday (Aug. 22), my sister and I were driving home on Colorado 94 after a visit and hike at Paint Mine Hills in Calhan. We thought we saw a wisp of smoke at the side of the road. We stopped and turned around. By the time we were back at the sighting of the wisp of smoke, a genuine fire had started. We pulled into Antelope Drive and called 911 to report the fire.
In the meantime, other vehicles had stopped and two gentlemen with shovels and two gentlemen with just their jackets started to shovel dirt and blanket the flames. Due to their fast response and thinking, they had the fire fully contained by the time the Ellicott Fire Department got there. I believe the fire was contained to about 2 acres. Their quick actions certainly stopped the rapid spread of the fire and saved damage to homes very close by. These admirable gentlemen left without me getting their names. Thank you, good Samaritans whoever you are. Thank you also Ellicott Fire Department for your speedy response to the 911 call and for making sure the fire was fully contained.
Barbara Jagoda
Colorado Springs
This unbelievable debacle
The responsibility for this unbelievable debacle with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan lies at the feet of the media and high tech, who never allowed Joe Biden’s incompetence, corruption and lies to be shown to the American people so they mostly believed his promise to bring the country together which he was going to “devote his whole soul to.”
If one didn’t ever watch the few conservative news shows, you were never aware of the deeply serious corruption exposed on his son, Hunter’s own computer (which he irresponsibly abandoned at a computer repair shop).
The NY Post was the only media outlet that tried to bring the proof of his corruption with China to the American people, but at all turns, Twitter, Facebook, You Tube — all internet sources (where many get their news) banned it. All we were left with was reporters wanting to know which flavor ice cream Biden favored. Ask any Democrat who Tony Bobulinsky is and you will be hard-pressed to find one who knows. Twitter has banned Trump for his “dangerous tweets” but to this day, allows the Taliban freedom to tweet, and even after the election, those of us who suspected voter fraud were dismissed and/or banned from expressing our questions (“Misinformation”, you know).
We had peace, prosperity and prestige during Trump’s presidency until COVID hit; America was doing well, despite the baseless, outrageous and relentless attacks on him by the left.
Trump’s plan to leave Afghanistan, which Americans wanted, was to remove our people and allies there, bring home the expensive state-of-the-art weaponry, aircraft and Humvees, and anything we couldn’t bring back he planned to bomb, to keep out of hands of terrorists. He also made sure the Taliban knew if any American was harmed in the process, he would wipe them out, and they knew he was serious.
Now we have Americans hiding in terror there, unable to even get to the airport, at the mercy of the Taliban, and not knowing what to do.
In seven months, Biden has disgraced our country and severely endangered the lives of Americans (not to mention the Afghans who helped us), both those left in Afghanistan and here at home by allowing potential terrorists to enter our borders freely. When he removed our troops, he didn’t even notify the countries who had their people there to help us after 9/11 (France, England, Germany, Italy). His administration is inept and more worried about being woke than the well-being of Americans.
And please don’t tell me how concerned he is with COVID — if he cared about Americans he wouldn’t have caused another debacle by allowing unprecedented numbers of illegals (who might be terrorists) to freely enter the country without vetting or COVID testing. God help this country.
Jeri McGinnis
Colorado Springs