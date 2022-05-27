Maintaining the transformation
I am thrilled to learn of the planned transformation of sections of Fountain and Monument Creeks from the perineum they are today into vibrant, living, community gathering areas.
I ride by bike to work every day on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail along Monument Creek from Tejon Street to America the Beautiful Park. That section of the trail/creek is often lined with encampments, is always strewn with tons of trash, has multiple defaced large boulders and trees stripped/girdled of their bark left to die.
As the creeks are transformed into world-class assets for the city it will be imperative that a permanent funding mechanism be instituted to pay for repair and maintenance as well as a dedicated (e-bike?) police presence.
Otherwise, the beautiful renditions as depicted in The Gazette will quickly be replaced by something that looks similar to what it is today.
Ben Miller
Colorado Springs
Accommodating this development
The plan that envisions transforming Fountain and Monument Creek into a recreational waterway should not assume that land owned by Colorado Springs Utilities would be made readily available to this effort without first considering how the ratepayers of this community will be compensated. That’s right, this land was originally purchased using ratepayer funds and not from taxes collected by our municipal government. If Utilities must relocate operations to accommodate this development, then the municipal government should purchase the land and pay for the relocation of utility operations. Relocation of utilities operations should not be a financial burden of the ratepayer.
Once again, we have the fox watching the hen house. The City Council “lauded the ideas” of this plan without even mentioning that compensating ratepayers will need to be a part of this plan. With City Council serving also at the Utilities Board and the regulatory body for increasing utility rates, we as ratepayers should be concerned about rates increasing to indirectly support this project. Perhaps it is time again to push for separate governing bodies to oversee Utilities Operations and Rates.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Graduation at the World Arena
I attended three graduations at the World Arena this past week. On May 13, I attended my granddaughter’s graduation from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, on May 17, I represented the CSHS/Palmer Alumni Association at the graduation of William J. Palmer High School, and on May 20, I attended my grandson’s graduation from Palmer Ridge High School. Congratulations to all these graduates. Job well done.
William J. Palmer High School and Palmer Ridge High School had beautiful printed programs listing the program as well as all the graduates by name and their accomplishments. These graduates have a very nice memento of this special day in their lives.
I was deeply disappointed at the UCCS graduation as everyone was given a 4 3/4” x 7 3/4” piece of cardboard with a QR code on it so you could use your phone to see the program and names of graduates. If you could get it on your phone, if you could read it. Not everyone has a phone, nor knows how to use a QR code, and not everyone’s phone worked in that big arena.
I could not help but wonder why UCCS could not spend the money to get printed programs, when all those graduates have spent so much money to attend and graduate from that university. They now have a 4 3/4” x7 3/4” card with a QR code on it as a reminder of the time and money they spent to get their degree. Shame on UCCS.
Ruth A. Pedrie
Colorado Springs
Pointless posturing on guns
Yet another tragedy, yet another gun control debate, and again we hear that familiar rallying cry, the average modern-day American’s solution to every conceivable problem — “The government should do something about this.” Well, here’s the problem — what the “government has been doing about this” has been decidedly ineffective.
This debate is so absurdly sensationalized, and as a result the solutions which we always discuss are equally sensationalized. What even is a “military-style assault weapon”? Because it’s certainly not an assault rife, those have been illegal since NFA. That terminology is not used by weapons manufacturers, or by the military, or by anyone with a decent understanding of firearms design. It is used, however, by politicians looking to arbitrarily restrict guns in ways which are usually easily (legally) circumvented, to create a facade that makes it seem like they accomplished something.
Gun laws are, in aggregate, more strict year after year, and yet these appalling killings keep happening. It’s time we started exploring meaningful solutions, like increased school security and expanded access to mental health treatment, instead of this pointless posturing.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Monument
Safety at public schools
How are these murderers getting into our schools? The campuses should be locked up with students safely inside!
If we can afford to pay officers that swarm the campuses after shootings, we can afford to pay school police to guard the schools!
Jan Winchell
Monument