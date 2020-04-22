Sacrifi
ce is the essence of love
Dear Colorado Springs,
I didn’t know how much I loved you. I thought I did, having lived here my whole life except for the first few months, but the affection I felt was driven by your beauty and familiarity. And as everyone who has been in love knows, real love is proven when the fun and the frivolity are stripped away and you make the choice to love even though it is hard.
When the going got tough, you didn’t back down. You stepped up. You stayed home even though it was stressful and boring. You wore hot and uncomfortable masks when you did have to go out to protect me and my loved ones. You temporarily set aside some personal freedoms to help slow down the spread of a disease most of us didn’t know about three months ago. You worked hard to make sure your neighbors were taken care of: buying groceries for those at-risk, sewing masks, supporting small businesses, and working on the front lines at essential jobs. You adapted and shifted and innovated. You sacrificed a lot for me, and is not sacrifice the essence of love?
I didn’t know how much I loved you...because I didn’t know how much you loved me.
The stay-at-home order to stop the coronavirus has disrupted our Colorado way of life and demanded sacrifices of everyone. As a paraprofessional in Academy School District 20, I miss doing what I love and seeing my students who are distance learning at home.
Katie Schreifels
Colorado Springs
Uncertainty for school professionalsClosing schools, though necessary, has put education support professionals such as school cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians at financial risk.
Fortunately, I continue to receive pay and benefits but uncertainty is growing for a new school year. Laying off education support professionals is a possibility some districts will consider.
My fellow education support professionals and I implore districts not to move from their commitment to us. We are on the front lines, ensuring students can access free meals and Wi-Fi during distance learning, and will one day return to clean, safe schools. Eliminating our positions will harm the well-being of thousands of families and further deepen the unemployment crisis.
My union, the Colorado Education Association, has called on Gov. Jared Polis to mandate that districts continue paying all educators for the remainder of this school year, something the governor has strongly encouraged. We call on all districts to follow that recommendation, and then fully compensate all educators in the upcoming school year.
Federal economic relief in the CARES Act will bring $3 billion to Colorado with funds for education. Districts should use this money to continue paying all employees.
Becky Thomas
Colorado Springs
Do immigration the right way
I know I will probably be excoriated by liberals and illegal immigrant advocates for my comments. I feel sorry for the illegal immigrants and their situation here during this crisis. They need to be helped.
However, I have a few observations based on the Gazette’s article about food for illegal immigrants. The article featured Sofia who has lived in this country for 30 years. She does not speak English. To live in your adopted country for so long and not learn the language tells me she does not care about this country.
She also finds our immigration process expensive. Yes, it is. However, I know several people that have gotten citizenship the correct way. I am sure what I have written is true for many of the of illegal immigrant families in El Paso County and across this nation.
The left wants to give citizenship carte blanche to immigrants like Sofia. The question I have always had is why? They or their parents broke the laws of our country getting here.
Yes, it is a misdemeanor but it still breaking a law. It seems that those on the left want to pick and choose which laws we follow when it comes to immigration. Citizenship for any immigrant is something earned and not a right to be given just because you have been here a long time.
How many of the DACA dreamer kids have applied for citizenship? If they had green cards or were citizens, they would not have to worry about the upcoming Supreme Court decision on their status or possibly being deported. I am one of the many people in this country that waits in line for my turn wherever I go. You have my total respect if you do immigration the right way, follow the rules, and learn the language. You broke the line coming across the border illegally. You did not follow the rules and you refuse to learn our language. Don’t expect me to want our government to reward you for that.
Mitchell Baldwin
Peyton
Colorado should decide our directionIn regards to the article in your April 15 paper, “Popular vote law initiative kicks off”: This is a dangerous attack on our republic.
The electoral system was the framers desire to provide a method that was consistent with a republic type government, not a direct democracy of a 51% majority. There has to be a balance between the big and small states or in today’s reality of the big city/suburbs versus the rural parts of the country. The electoral process requires broad geographic support to win the presidency.
Today, each state decides which direction the electoral votes with a majority vote. The intent of the leftist Democrats is to allow the larger populous city/suburbs/states to decide and therefore potentially overturn and negate the intent of the Colorado voters. In essence, our republic is under attack because of the hatred of anybody who disagrees with their positions and policies. The voters, via each state, have the right to decide who they want to be the president without having it overturned based on a 51% majority.
We hope and pray that the voters of Colorado do not accept the slick marketing campaign the leftist Democrats (State Sen. Mike Foote and supporters) will present to us over the next several months.
This is an important if not critical issue for our state and our country! Colorado needs to decide what our direction should be, not New York, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, Detroit, etc.
Jeffery and Kristin Hunt
Falcon