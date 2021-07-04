Loud AFA planes discourteous
Myself and everyone else living in the Rockrimmon, Woodmen Valley, and Peregrine areas would really appreciate it if the Air Force Academy could be good neighbors and not have their loud airplanes flying over our homes at 6:20 a.m. Better yet, fly to the less populated area to the north instead of to the south.
I am also a private pilot and understand about the calm morning air but come on, a little courtesy for your neighbors will go a long way.
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
GOP showed their loyalties
What a bunch of hypocrites Republican congresspersons and senators are. The GOP (group of phonies) voted against establishing a committee to investigate the takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
These are the same lawmakers who hid under their desks and cowered in fear from the Trump-inspired thugs who did considerable damage to the building and to personal property, as well as causing injuries and even death.
This riot needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine the truth of the origins and actions of Jan. 6, as well as Donald Trump’s role in it. What are Republicans afraid of in not wanting an inquiry? Incurring Trump’s wrath?
Republicans are supposed to be the party of law and order. One would think, wouldn’t one, that the party would try to find out why law and order were missing when the Capitol was under siege. One would be wrong.
By sticking up for the rioters and not backing the police, gutless congressional Republicans showed where there loyalties lie. They’re not with the United States, nor with justice, nor with common decency.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Part of CRT is theory
I really like the letters the Gazette publishes. Like the one in the Wednesday paper about the value of CRT. I note the advocates of this 500-year-old information always use the three letters, but never give the real name. (Perhaps they don’t know.) The T stands for theory. That means someone has read some portion of this old information and decided that people living 500 years ago were in circumstances so similar to us that we should change our ways.
The thing they carefully avoid is the difference between theory and fact is like the difference between night and day. Because no one knows the validity of these old records, these people try to interpret them to their personal philosophies, and try to persuade the rest of us that they are more valuable than our current way of life.
Theories ain’t facts, and the bias of who wrote the data in unknown. Value is thus quite unknown. People like it because they can put their own bias and try to convince us it is very valuable.
Final analysis: baloney!
J. Curtis Coombs
Colorado Springs
Something is not making sense
Another thing I do not understand: What is going on here? Several years ago we were energy independent. We were exporting oil for the first time in over 50 years.
Now I am reading that oil prices are increasing, thus the price of gas is increasing because OPEC Oil, Middle East oil, Russian oil is being controlled/regulated to cause the increase in the price of oil.
Now if we were energy independent, which in my mind says what the rest of the oil business is doing we do not need to depend on what OPEC, Middle East, Russian oil business is doing, because we are energy independent.
We have so much oil that we can export oil to other nations.
Now I ask, if we have this much oil why are gas prices going up?
Something, as they say, is not making sense.
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
Possible nonvaccinated penalties
I read with interest Christopher Jones’ idea (Costly act of desperation, Gazette June 25) where he suggests we punish those who have not gotten the COVID 19 vaccination by choice or otherwise so as to protect the rest of us.
An interesting idea; maybe we could paint a star on the foreheads of the nonvaccinated so as to be sure we can identify them without their masks.
Then we can fine them as he suggests and/or turn them over to the appropriate authorities. We could also perhaps tattoo a number on their arms so we could then track them individually wherever and whenever they travel.
Bill Offutt
Colorado Springs