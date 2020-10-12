Lost art of folding a newspaper
Today newspapers are delivered by car which means you have to have a car which means you have to have a driver’s license which means you have to be at least 16 years old. Like many boys in the 1950s my first job was a newspaper route for the Arkansas Gazette. I was in the ninth grade. Each morning before school I rose at 4 a.m., hopped on my bicycle and rode to the pickup station five blocks away, got my bundle of papers and rode the 10 blocks to the start of my route. The papers were loaded in the front and back pockets of a double canvas bag that fit over my head. I was ready to start my route.
No car, not even my bicycle. I walked. But first I folded a few of the papers. Each paper was folded twice more into a kind of flat tube. To finish the fold, the right one third was folded upward at a 45 degree angle. The left one third was folded downward at a 45 degree angle and the end was twisted upward and over the right one third resulting in a compact pretzel-like shape that could be thrown practically like a rock. I walked from house to house folding and throwing each paper as I went. Early risers often heard the paper hit the porch and would come out to get the paper and wave.
Life really was better back then. Parents didn’t think twice about letting their young sons be out all alone in the dark hours of the morning. I never had, nor did I ever hear of any paperboys running into trouble in the early morning hours. While I walked my route my bicycle was parked where my route started and it was always there when I got back. How times have changed!
John D. Elms
Colorado Springs
Our civility has deteriorated
One perfect fall afternoon last week, my dog and I went for a walk. Meandering in the autumn colors, we headed down a narrow path toward the creek. Ahead of us was a group of pre-teens, a chaperone and their photographer.
As we approached a wide spot in the trail for us to pass, surprisingly to me, the kids spread out to fill it.
Not understanding their intent, I said, “Excuse me. May we get by?”
One young man glared at me, spread his legs wider and challengingly retorted, “Sure.” Deeply regretting not having had my 90 pound. fuzzy dog attack-trained, I apologized for not having a mask. That same kid said, “It’s OK. We’re outside.”
Their adult overseer smirked. Covering my face with my arm, I pushed past them and wondered:
Why is such rudeness no longer considered unconscionable?
Some people tease me about “living under a rock” for not having cable TV. Obviously, I was unaware of how completely our civility has deteriorated.
Still, in this age of COVID-19 where masks are required to enter most buildings, should I not have the right to expect more?
We don’t wear masks because we’re wimps afraid for ourselves. We wear masks to protect others from possible exposure, especially if they are older.
Being over 70, I both remember a time when people my age were given more consideration, and lament dear friends I have lost to COVID.
A few days later, our president came down with COVID. My question now is answered.
Marietta Montaine
Colorado Springs
Racism being overhyped
Now I’m a 67-year-old white guy that grew up in Colorado during the 1960s and ’70s so I’ve seen a number of these big city race riots over the years. I am sick and tired of being called a racist by a bunch of downtown BLM members and young, white apologists.
I have traveled all over these United States and have met any number of black and brown folks working in various industries that work alongside white folks with no problems. They go to lunch together, BBQ together, tell jokes together and all around get along fine.
In my experience, racism, while it does exist but not to the extent portrayed, originates in poor, Democrat-controlled downtown areas and is being completely overhyped for political purposes. Nothing good paying jobs won’t cure, like what was happening before COVID hit us.
I, like most people I know (black and white), divide the people that we meet in this world into two categories, 1) Good people that you would like to go to lunch with and, 2) Jerks that you don’t want anything to do with.
My question to those BLM members and to those white apologists is, which are you?
Steve Schurman
Arvada
A fair question to ask
I think most Americans, regardless of political affiliation, would agree that our president is a flawed man who falls short in areas. As do we all (John 8:7).
Yet Americans have reasonable expectation that our leaders, and particularly our president, conduct themselves with decorum and in a way that projects the full responsibility and gravity of the office. We expect our president to be presidential! We yearn for a president who will inspire us and give us vision and hope for the future, who is the calm in the midst of the storm and reassures us that all will be OK during the chaos of things. President Donald Trump is not that type of leader.
Yet I believe President Trump has been successful in areas, amongst them economic growth, protection of religious freedoms and the preborn, and the re-emergence of American exceptionalism. But the very traits that drove success in these areas are the same traits that drive us nuts. He’s a brawler and a street fighter at heart. He’ll jump in the mud and wrestle when he shouldn’t.
We’re justifiably appalled at that. But to be fair, would you rather have a politician who is smooth, polished, and articulate yet who doesn’t have any intention of doing what they claim they’ll do, or would you prefer a leader with deep flaws as we all have but who has full intention of doing what he says he’ll do?
I think this is a fair question to ask. Regardless of November’s outcome, I pledge to continue to pray for and respect the office of the president and of those elected over us, and I hope my fellow citizens do as well.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs