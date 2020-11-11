Losing our downtown
Are we going to hand over the keys to this city to the homeless? They are now setting up camps everywhere and sleeping in medians on major city streets.
It’s a matter of time before there is a serious confrontation, a fire, or a car versus homeless person accident. Something must be done. We are losing our downtown.
Neal Cully
Colorado Springs
Now that the game is over
It seems I’ve been watching a prolonged football game in which every few minutes the referees call another unfounded penalty against one team while ignoring flagrant penalties committed by the other team. The game finally ended last week with the referees’ favored team up by a couple of points. Many fans concluded that the game’s outcome had resulted from the referees’ unfairness.
The game was between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the referees were the broadcast, cable, and print news media. Their constant portrayal of Trump as an untrustworthy, unstable, ranting and raving liar, and Biden as a calm moderate of sterling character while ignoring or grossly underreporting credible stories about unsavory incidents in his past and his character flaws, undoubtedly influenced some voters. Whether it was 5 or 10%, or more, we’ll never know. But reasonable persons cannot deny that the media’s extreme bias against Trump played a significant — and very possibly determinative — role in electing Biden.
Sure enough, the news media now claims there was no fraudulent voting or vote counting anywhere — even though several highly suspicious events in Democratic-controlled areas have come to light — and declares their candidate the winner.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs
Not enough attention to policies
The people went shopping, picked their product, made their purchase, and over the next four years will see what the real cost ends up being. Personality elections often show up during highly charged campaigns where one or both candidates opt to attack their opponent principally personally, rather than present important policy positions and in the case of the incumbent, meaningful accomplishments.
President Donald Trump’s personality was a significant issue this election. A significant part of the blame falls directly at the president’s own feet. He was his own worst enemy.
But the nearly five years of merciless media assault on the president because of his personality coupled with the media’s left leaning political bias cannot be ignored. But, a big piece of the Trump loss falls directly at the feet of an ineffective campaign on policy by the Republican National Committee.
For whatever reasons, the RNC did not spend nearly enough on demonstrating the president’s policy successes on tax reform, economic growth, historically low unemployment particularly for minorities, huge reductions in illegal immigration, improved trade agreements, significant Middle East peace agreements, confronting China’s belligerence and military aggression, and the list goes on.
The arrival of COVID-19 was painted as a huge administration policy failure but examination of the timeline of particularly early administration decisions, the numbers of cases, recoveries, and deaths easily challenges the accuracy of that assertion.
Higher taxes, lower and slower economic activity, higher expanded social program costs, and reduced fossil fuel production spell future troubles for all.
George Smith
Colorado Springs
Some pollsters got it right
Jarrett Stepman’s column in Sunday’s Perspective repeated the nearly universal explanation for the discrepancy between presidential polling averages and actual results. Many Donald Trump voters are alleged to have been too “shy” to admit to pollsters that they intended to vote for Trump. Presumably, they cowered in fear of retribution lest anyone discover their true intentions.
This is a convenient and clever excuse for the reality of what occurred. The implication is that Trump voters are dishonest not pollsters. It is an attempt to absolve the pollsters of their guilt in skewing results to support the candidate of their choice while subtly smearing Trump voters. Many journalists are more than willing to repeat this nonsense since it serves to mask their own intellectual dishonesty and political biases. And it sets the stage to repeat what amounts to a disinformation campaign during the next presidential election.
Belying this narrative is an obvious and inconvenient truth that the pundits have no comment on. Some pollsters, such as The Trafalgar Group, which were sneered at by leftist media pre-election largely got the results right. Did these pollsters discover the the secret elixir to coaxing the truth from cowering Trump voters? Or were they simply honest and objective in their methodologies?
After all, the supporters who attended Trump rallies and caravans by the tens of thousands didn’t exactly behave like shrinking violets.
Jerry Varner
Colorado Springs
Uneasy and less trustworthy
When I recently voted, my ballot listed the choice for president, Congress and the other issues all on the same ballot. I assume this was the same for everyone.
Why then can everything be tallied in a timely fashion except the president? That makes me uneasy and less trustworthy.
Mary Montie
Colorado Springs
Shades of the novel ‘1984’
On Nov. 9, Robert Strong wrote that he no longer trusts Fox News to be the “last bastion” of fair reporting. We understand exactly what he meant. For those who long for fairness, truth and no left-leaning reporting, check out News Max and OAN (One America News) TV programs. They are fast becoming our favorites.
A few programs on Fox have hosts that are constitutionalists and hold to America’s founding principles — but you have to pick and choose to find the hosts who have not “drank the red Kool-Aid”. Shades of the novel “1984” seem to be materializing before our eyes. God help us, as Americans, to get our eyes open.
Gwen Taylor
Colorado Springs