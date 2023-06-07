Loo’s wife was a driving force

In the very nice piece on the former Loo Art company, Miriam Loo was mentioned once, as the wife of Orin. This is hardly representative of Miriam’s influence. Miriam started the company in selling her recipe cards through mail order. The whole story is that she and Orin were on their way to Los Angeles as a coworker from Hallmark in Kansas City, Walt Disney, wanted them to join him in California. Things were going so well with Miriam’s sales that they decided to expand with greeting cards...and the rest is in your article.

Both Orin and Miriam were friends, and both shared how she was a driving force in the success of their business. Orin said she was a much better business person than he was.

This delightful, strong, creative woman deserves credit for being an equal founder and co creator of the company, not just ‘his wife.’

Rev. Deborah Tinsley

Colorado Springs

What’s good for the goose

The name Evans has been removed from Mount Evans. Using a similar criteria, why do we still have a Mount Democrat? If Evans is being penalized because of Sand Creek why do we not remove the word Democrat from Mount Democrat?

In Eberhart and Schmuck’s 1970 book “The Fourteeners” we find this: “Early reports tell that rebellious southerners during the Civil War had dubbed this peak ‘Mount Democrat,’ though U. S. Geologist Ferdinand V. Hayden later called it ‘Mount Buckskin’ for the nearby mining town of Buckskin Joe. By the 1880s the rebel name had won out, for it was ‘Mount Democrat’ that appeared on maps and official lists.” Why keep a name that was given to a peak by those who rebelled against the United States to defend slavery?

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Michael L. Larsen

Colorado Springs

What needs reforming?

Douglas Sharp, in his op-ed entitled “Democracy and a need for Christianity’s Reform”, opened with “Christian nationalism refers to a political and cultural ideology that combines elements of Christianity with the idea of a nation state.”

That couldn’t be further from the truth. I have not heard from any church pulpit that our country should be a church state. There are religious beliefs and there are civil laws. I am not aware of a combining of the two. The first amendment to the Constitution mentions the freedom of religion not the freedom from religion. Even though many of our laws are based on the Ten Commandments, it doesn’t make America a church state. Laws such as do not kill, do not steal, benefit the whole country.

Humans are not the top of the “food chain”. God is. Humans have been endowed with different abilities, and hopefully, these skills will be used in a positive way to benefit the whole human race. However, this is not always the case. Christianity doesn’t need reforming, the goals of the human race needs reforming.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Erna Haring

Colorado Springs

The older you get

There’s a major difference between age and health problems. I know the big issue is due to Joe Biden and Donald Trump running for president. Health should be No. 1 concern. If USA citizens are concerned about politicians’ age, then quite a few politicians will be out. In some cases the older you get the smarter you get.

Barbara Miller

Colorado Springs

Sensible and knowledgeable column

“Producing the world’s most abundant food source” in the Opinion column is a refreshingly common sense, knowledgeable viewpoint. Hats off to The Gazette for running Rachel Gabel’s articles.

I grew up on a small dairy farm in Wisconsin experiencing the vicissitudes of weather, market prices and government regulations. Thank you for agricultural articles which consistently argue for common sense, a basic understanding of economics, and the realities for the food producers in our State. Agriculture is an $8 billion dollar enterprise in Colorado, and it is produced on less than 34,000 farms. That represents a relatively small number of people involved in comparison with other sections of our economy. Obviously, however, it is a vital group of Coloradans that needs to be have their voice heard and respected.

Carol Galambos

Colorado Springs

We’re doing the opposite

Probably the best thing this country can do to reduce inflation, help the economy, help the American people, help our allies, compete with China, get Russia to stop their aggression and help all of the world’s population is to produce more energy and reduce the cost of energy. We have the resources and the capability, but we’re doing the opposite. Why? Think about it!

Jim Merrick

Colorado Springs