‘They’re all in on it’
Voters may be missing the underlying story behind this bipartisan advertisement (featuring Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams). Why are they trying so hard to convince us the elections were fair and honest? Jena Griswold was an Obama-era activist and member of “The Secretary of State Project,” funded by George Soros’ Democracy Alliance. Wayne Williams was instrumental in controversial Dominion Voting Systems tabulating Colorado election totals, now involved in a national lawsuit. Pam Anderson worked with Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech & Civic Life, which used its $400 million to “assist” in an election. Numerous states have filed lawsuits, asserting illegal election influence. Looks like they’re all in on it!
Bill Hellwig
Colorado Springs
Looking for blame
Was the Gazette looking for culpability or the truth when it showed the videos of the July 17 LoDo shooting to Jon Priest for his analysis? The term culpability implies fault or blame. How about reporting the facts without the inflammatory language? Law enforcement officers only have seconds to determine the level of the threat. The entire shooting could have been avoided if Jordan Waddy had followed the officer’s orders and stood still with his hands up.
Richard Gandolf
Colorado Springs
Unfair to the ‘unhoused’
With costs of living — such as rent, gas and food — continuing to go up and individuals and families struggling more and more to survive, it seems such a cruel and mean-spirited thing that the city of Colorado Springs would again target the unhoused by the action of closing the parking lot of Dorchester Park.
Why is this mean, and how does this target the unhoused? Because it was that parking lot that was used by volunteers to park their cars from which they offered donated sandwiches, clothing and other basics to the unhoused. With the closing of the parking lot, these volunteers have nowhere to park.
The reason given for this action was that illegal drug sales were going on in the parking lot. No one wants illegal drug sales, but I have to ask: how many high schools have had their parking lots shut down by the police? Are any parks up in the 80920 neighborhoods losing their parking lots? Oh, but no drug sales are going on in high schools or other parks? Uh-huh.
This seems a targeted operation to stop aid going to the unhoused, a move taken over and over again by the city of Colorado Springs. There are other options for the police to go after those selling the drugs, and yet this particular park in this particular neighborhood is the only one with its parking lot blocked off.
Can’t we as a community do better than this? I call upon the city to open that parking lot and engage the issue of illegal drug sales in other ways so that an already struggling segment of our city is not left bereft of aid that makes a day just a bit brighter, a bit less of a struggle.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Fat-cat Republicans
What has happened to the Republicans, the party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Robert Taft and Dwight Eisenhower? Republicans used to represent integrity, patriotism and morality. They now stand for hypocrisy, crime and oppression.
What has happened to an organization that has produced scoundrels like Richard Nixon, George W. Bush and Donald Trump? The GOP (group of phonies) has been taken over by greedy, tyrannical elitists who only care about rich White men. Republican judges issue anti-democratic rulings that harm the poor and minorities. Republican politicians are concerned with their own power, not with the needs of the public.
If the Republicans continue to ignore the wishes of the majority of Americans, that party will go the way of the Federalists and the Whigs. The GOP needs to listen to the voters, not to fat-cat corporate campaign contributors.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Fix I-25
Colorado Springs is needing to fix the Interstate 25 road ASAP. It has been since at least November of last year that the road repair company carved a groove in the middle of a lane from the Fountain exit to South Academy.
Also, Fountain behind Safeway Cross Creek has the absolute worst bumps that never get repaired.
I have seen other states and never experienced such negligence in road repair. I also have suspicions that Colorado Springs is not utilizing its finances appropriately.
These are my concerns and I am wondering what can be done.
Thank you
Sylvia Kazan
To the ‘death of America’
It’s amazing how Biden and his minions’ failures keep piling up! We hear over and over that Medicare will be underfunded by 2028. Didn’t the Democrats just pass a $740 billion spending plan? Not one dollar, one dime and not one penny goes to relieve Medicare. What a total failure again from Biden and Company. As we know most retired Americans 65 and over depend on Medicare for their medical care. It’s obvious the liberals don’t care about the American public. They want to drive their fake climate-change agenda, to the death of America and Americans! When are the hard-working tax-paying Americans going to wake up?
Trig Travis
Aurora
Liz won’t lick boots
About the only sensible thing that could ever come out of the mouth of Harriet Hageman, Wyoming’s newest Republican challenger for U.S. representative, is her Freudian slip stating her supporters are “fed up.” Fed up with a government that has lost interest in her and her constituent’s wishes to have all of America abiding by myopic viewpoints for life and brands of liberty and justice enshrined in White supremacist dogma. But is that all that irks them? No! They’re surely fed up with a government that is shining a spotlight on the overwhelming evidence that their psychopathic champion Donald Trump is a fraud and criminal who gained office by collaborating with Vladimir Putin. That he flagrantly disregarded his presidential oath of office and abused his commitment to safeguarding America. And who now awaits the ultimate shame of being the first American president to be put on trial for treason and espionage.
Harriet, you’re damn right we’re “fed up.” More than 81 million Americans and growing are fed up with abusive Republicans with obstructionist agendas. Fed up with you and others such as U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn, M.T. Greene, and our local brand of bobblehead doll Lauren Boebert who blindly support the lies and crimes the ex-president has already committed. Crime comes easy to those without conscience. However, abetting a crime is more often than not something occurring from dense ignorance. Liz will be back! And I don’t think Liz Cheney and her supporters will ever again lick the boots that kicked them.
Craig Dean
Colorado Springs