Paramedic Scott Essigmann checks on a woman who was passed out in Dorchester Park Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Essigmann and Steve Gold, a behavioral health clinical navigator, are members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program and were at the park to meet another homeless man who was ready to get off the streets and enter a treatment program for substance abuse. The HOP team treated the woman until firefighters arrived at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)